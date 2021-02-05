 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Car Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Car Review

I really like my Ford Flex, but it’s now discontinued. What would be a good replacement?

Petrina Gentile and Mark Richardson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

I drive a 2018 Ford Flex with 109,000 km on the dial. What would be a suitable replacement? The model is now discontinued, and I am at a loss. I like the vehicle for its road feel (long wheelbase and low centre of gravity) and storage space. I would happily keep it for a while in spite of my previous Flex needing a full steering harness at 170,000.Graham

Richardson: Ah – the Flex. Big, heavy, blunt and solid. Ford built them in Oakville and sold them by the double-ton until they finally ran their course last year. But those who drove them loved them.

Gentile: I still don’t understand why. I suppose the Flex is practical and spacious, but design-wise, it always reminded me of a hearse.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The 2019 Ford Flex.

MAGROUND GmbH/Handout

Richardson: And hearses have a use too. I have friends who own a Flex. It has almost the passenger space of a minivan, but it’s a car and doesn’t float around the road as a van does. With all three rows filled, there’s still usable space in the very back for cargo. Not many SUVs can claim that.

Gentile: True. The headroom and legroom was excellent in all three rows. And the extra space for items large and small was plentiful, too. But Graham needs to move on, especially if he might need a full steering harness. That will cost him, big time. Better to dump it now while he’s ahead.

Richardson: So Graham has to decide what it is he most likes about the Flex, to look for in a replacement. Is it the lower-to-the-ground driving feel? If so, forget about taller SUVs and go searching for a wagon or crossover. Or is it the luggage space or the passenger space? If it’s the space, he’ll want a minivan, no question.

Gentile: And he needs to think about the brand, too. Does he want to stick with a domestic vehicle? If he likes the ride and comfort of the Flex, perhaps we should start by looking at some options in the Ford family.

Richardson: There aren’t many options. The Explorer is big and spacious and solid, but it’s a classic SUV with a taller stance. It shares the same platform as the Flex but with more popular styling – Ford would call it the evolution of the Flex. Graham needs to give it a test drive before discounting it.

Open this photo in gallery

The 2020 Ford Explorer shares the same platform as the Flex.

Handout

Gentile: And the Explorer is also available as a hybrid, although I prefer the gas-only engines – they’re strong and powerful. Plus, there’s plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Graham might also want to look at another domestic. Perhaps a Buick?

Richardson: Yeah, he might like the Enclave. It’s got the passenger and luggage space, and it has no pretense of being an off-road SUV. The most basic trim level, at $48,000, comes with front-wheel drive, not AWD. No need to pay for it if you don’t want it.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The 2020 Buick Enclave would have the passenger and luggage space Graham is looking for.

Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: Graham didn’t give us a budget, but another vehicle to consider that costs a few thousand less than the Enclave is the Toyota Highlander. That’s one of my favourite vehicles on the market – it has pleasant road manners and plenty of space.

Richardson: He’s not going to like the Highlander. It checks a lot of boxes for people, but I think Graham will find it too much like a traditional SUV. He didn’t say how important the third row is for him, but I’m guessing it’s not as important as folding down that row and having cargo space. Maybe he’s more of a wagon driver.

Gentile: There aren’t many wagons to choose from now, except for the premium German vehicles.

Richardson: Well, there’s the Subaru Outback. It’s not so brutish, but believe it or not, its total luggage capacity is only down a couple of hundred litres from the Flex. It certainly has the road feel Graham’s interested in.

Open this photo in gallery

The 2020 Subaru Outback has a similar road feel to the Flex, though less cargo capacity.

Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: And there’s also the Subaru Ascent. Although not a wagon, it’s bigger and taller than the Outback. It has three rows of seats and more capacity than the Flex, but Graham will probably like the Outback’s lower ride height and cargo capacity.

Richardson: There were a few things that bugged me about the Ascent when I drove it recently, which is too bad because it handled well and was very comfortable and practical.

Story continues below advertisement

Gentile: Well? Don’t keep us hanging.

Richardson: It was annoying that if I set the electronic parking brake, I had to physically turn it off before driving away – it wouldn’t do so automatically like other cars. Also, the steering wheel was only heated on the sides, not the top and bottom. Mostly though, the seatbelt chime reminder came on immediately after I started moving without fastening my belt and would get louder if I went a bit faster.

Gentile: That’s it? These are first-world problems, Mark. And why wouldn’t you be wearing your seatbelt?

Richardson. I know and I do, but if I took it off to dig for change going through the drive-through? CLANG CLANG CLANG! If I waited until after driving to the post box three doors down? CLANG CLANG CLANG! Bloody annoying.

Gentile: If those were your only complaints, you should get an Ascent.

Richardson: Sometimes, those little tiny things just ruin a perfectly good vehicle. I don’t recall those issues with other Subarus I’ve driven. This is why it’s important to take test drives before you buy.

Story continues below advertisement

Gentile: Okay, so skip the Ascent. How about a Volvo – I’m thinking the V60? It has SUV-like utility, and it’s comfortable, spacious, practical and rides well.

Richardson: The V60 is a lovely car. It’s considered a premium vehicle, but it starts at less than $50,000 before all the taxes, which is Flex territory. It drives very nicely, though it’s not too exciting in its base FWD trim. It has plenty of space for bags, but it’ll feel a lot more light and airy in the cabin than Graham’s been used to. Maybe that’s good, maybe not.

Gentile: That’s a good thing. Personally, I like the Subaru Outback or the Ford Explorer, if Graham wants to stick with a North American-made vehicle.

Richardson: I’ll recommend the Buick Enclave. It’s built in Michigan and should tick off all of Graham’s boxes.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies