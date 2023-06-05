Open this photo in gallery: The 2023 Mini Cooper SE three-door costs more than $40,000.Bernhard Filser/Handout

I am a small-budget motor enthusiast, and I’m looking for a car that is offered with standard transmission, that I can use for zipping around the city and fitting into snug parking spots, but that also has good highway handling and fuel economy. A lot to ask, I know. Any suggestions? – Alexandra

Mark Richardson: I think Alexandra has quite a few options. If you look at European vehicles, the vast majority of cars are like this: small, fun and frugal. We don’t get Citroens and Renaults here, but we do get Minis, Volkswagens and a whole bunch more.

Petrina Gentile: While Europeans love their small cars with manual transmissions, that’s not the case in North America. Unfortunately finding a stick-shift car is getting harder – it’s going the way of the Dodo bird.

Richardson: The manual transmission does, at least, help make your car theftproof – most thieves can’t drive them. On the other hand, stick shifts here tend to be provided for sport and pleasure rather than just saving money, so the ones we have are pretty good. They’re not the loose and sloppy long-shifts that Europeans accepted for years.

Gentile: They are good and fun to drive, but many people aren’t buying stick shifts so car companies are scrapping them. Honestly, it’s nice to see Alexandra looking for a manual.

Richardson: The most obvious car I’d suggest is the three-door Mini Cooper. The five-door only has an automatic transmission, but the smaller Cooper has the option for a stick shift at no extra charge.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo edition makes 300 horsepower and up to 295 lb-ft of torque.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: Great suggestion – the Mini Cooper hatchback is a blast to drive. It’s cute, small, has a great short shifter and nimble handling like a go-kart. But it isn’t cheap. The 2023 Mini Cooper SE three-door costs more than $40,000.

Richardson: It’s costly to fix, as well, because it’s made by BMW. And that zippy little turbocharged engine uses premium fuel. Still, Alexandra only called herself “small-budget” without being specific and if she can afford it, the Mini would suit her to a T.

Gentile: It would. Another option would be something from Toyota’s GR, or Gazoo Racing division – that’s Toyota’s motorsports and performance arm. Alexandra would love the Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition hatchback. It’s built for driving enthusiasts.

Richardson: But only 200 will be made – good luck getting one. And besides, the Morizo edition is more than $60,000 after taxes. There are other editions of the GR Corolla, but they’re not much less expensive. None of them are “small-budget.” The GR is the only way now to get a manual transmission in a new Corolla. It’s because the continuously variable transmission (CVT) is far more popular for daily drivers, and the CVT is more fuel efficient, too. The GR’s stick is all about the fun of the drive.

Gentile: And it is a blast to drive on the track. Let’s look at other Japanese automakers – maybe a souped-up Civic with a stick? There are a few options.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2023 Honda Civic hatchback.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Richardson: Yeah – let’s get back to being realistic. The Civic hatchback is half the price, starting at just over $30,000, and comes with a six-speed stick.

Gentile: I really like the Civic hatch. It’s attractive in design, spacious in the cabin and cargo area, and nimble and fun to drive owing to its nice short throws on the six-speed manual.

Richardson: In the old days, we used to criticize different manual transmissions as being loose or stiff – horrible memories are coming back of the basic Honda HR-V – but now that they’re intended for enthusiasts, they’re all good.

Gentile: And don’t forget there’s also a high-performance version – the Civic Type R hatchback – if Alexandra wants even more power.

Richardson: That sold out in Canada on the day it was announced, didn’t it? Even if Alexandra is really a racer with more money than sense, it’s not a realistic choice. It’s the same for the wonderful but equally niche and costly Volkswagen Golf R. But how about the Hyundai Elantra N? Around $40,000 and maybe larger than she’s thinking, but great on the highway and very zippy.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: Oh yeah – that’s a great option. With more than 270 horsepower and a compact size, it’s a blast to drive. I also like the N high-performance design details like the rear wing and N badges.

Richardson: It’s too bad Hyundai no longer sells the turbocharged Veloster. It was a great little car. There are a few used ones on dealer lots if Alexandra can find one.

Gentile: That’s an option, but I’d stick with new. The Honda Civic hatch and the Hyundai Elantra N are my top picks for Alexandra. She’ll love the ride and the handling of both.

Richardson: And I’ll point her first to the Mini as long as it’s a new one, under warranty, but the Civic hatch would be next on the list if money’s tight.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

