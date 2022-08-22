2018 Nissan LeafHandout

We have a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which is a great family hauler for us and our three young children. We would like to get a second car ahead of the winter, which I will use as my daily commuter during the week and for weekend running around. My commute is about eight kilometres each way.

I would love an electric vehicle, but I’m not sure I can get one by the time it is too cold to bike to work – let’s say by mid-October. An alternative would be lease or buy a car (I like the Audi A3) for four years or so until EVs are easier to get. My budget is about $7,000 or $8,000 per year, so I could spend $70,000 or $80,000 on an EV that I will drive for 10 years, or spend $28,000 to $32,000 on a stop-gap for four years. Any advice? – Devin, Ottawa

Petrina Gentile: Wow – an eight-kilometre commute. I’d bundle up in the winter and take an e-bike instead.

Mark Richardson: That’s easy to say in the summer. Ottawa gets a lot of snow. Devin also needs transportation for the weekend, and as a second vehicle, an electric car is the obvious way for him to go, if he can find one.

Gentile: That is the problem. The waiting list for EVs is long – months, if not years, unfortunately.

Richardson: I would recommend that Devin look at a basic, used electric car. They already have the Highlander for the family’s needs, so this is just to keep Devin comfortable for short distances. If Devin commits to a five-year-old EV for a couple of years, it won’t cost too much and will provide a sample for what it is like to drive an EV long-term.

Gentile: A used EV might be the best option, but something three or four years old at most. The technology and range has improved so much over the years, it is better to get something on the newer side of used.

Ford Focus ElectricFord

Richardson: A friend of mine bought a 2017 Ford Focus EV last year and he loves it. It wasn’t expensive – less than $20,000 – because its range is only 150 kilometres on a good day, but like Devin, he has a second, gas-powered vehicle for longer distances. Something similar would be ideal for Devin and would give him a taste for an electric car.

Gentile: No way. 150 kilometres is too low – the range will drop quickly in the cold with the heater running and driving at highway speeds. He needs more of a buffer zone and longer range. I’m thinking of a used 2018 Nissan Leaf hatchback. You can find a few starting around $30,000. But at least, he’ll have a longer range – up to 240 kilometres.

Richardson: Devin commutes 16 kilometres a day. On a weekend, Devin will use the EV to run around the city. Why does Devin need a range of more than 100 kilometres or so?

Gentile: For peace of mind. I’d rather have a longer range even if commuting only 16 kilometres a day, for now. Devin may decide to use it for more errands instead of the gas-powered SUV. I’d rather have the flexibility of extra range.

Volkswagen e-GolfJason Tchir

Richardson: Then you’re just limiting your options, because Devin already has a reliable second vehicle. These days, though, it really comes down to what’s available as a used vehicle. I’d recommend spending that $20,000 on a Volkswagen e-Golf or a Mini-E if one is available. And think of it as a two-year stopgap, not four.

Gentile: The e-Golf has a range of about 200 kilometres and the Mini-E is around 230 – I think that’s way better than a vehicle with 150 kilometres of range. Forget about the Focus EV, Devin.

Richardson: There aren’t many Focus EVs on the market – Ford didn’t sell many to begin with.

Gentile: For good reason, too.

2020 Mini ElectricCourtesy of manufacturer

