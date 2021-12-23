2022 Infiniti QX60.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Infiniti says it has set its sights high for the redesign of its QX60 – the brand’s bestselling vehicle in Canada, which starts just shy of $55,000.

But for all the marketing hype (which it calls a revolution for the vehicle), there aren’t many glaring changes. However, numerous invisible modifications improve its road manners and comfort.

On the outside, the new version sports a flatter hood, with an upright origami-inspired grille, and slim lights both fore and aft. Pronounced haunches lend the SUV a more robust appearance than its predecessor.

The interior design of the QX60 is quietly impressive, with little embellishment. A dark dash leads into dark control panels that black out when not in use. Buttons are almost completely replaced by a glass surface that vibrates to let you know your touch activated the function selected. A new heads-up display delivers key information with a wide field of view thanks to a new mirror design.

The cabin’s calm is replicated in the driving experience. Although it is endowed with almost 300 horsepower and a 3.5-litre V6, the QX60 is a relatively quiet ride except under load. Full throttle creates a wave of noise, but disappointingly slow acceleration.

The SUV has excellent road manners. A new 9-speed automatic transmission, steering that adapts to speed, and five drive modes – including a snow-specific setting – all make the QX60 easy and drama free for the pilot. The QX60 is the first Infiniti model to use the transmission and a new, faster coupling that actuates the intelligent AWD delivers lightning fast reactions when traction needs to be adjusted.

Infiniti has also improved the fuel economy on the 2022 QX60. The new transmission is partly responsible, but new active grille shutters, better underbody streamlining and automatic start-stop also contribute to the better numbers.

While previous QX60s were always comfortable, this version ups the game. Body roll has been reduced, and noise dampening enhanced to offer a more comfortable and relaxing ride. Vibration in the second row of seating has also been reduced, an improvement Infiniti says should help the kids sleep better back there.

Also new is improved access and legroom for passengers in the second and third rows. The door opens wider and the second row seats flip out of the way with a single touch to allow third row entry. However, even with the extra space, exiting from the back row remains a challenge.

New theatre style seating means the each of the rear rows sits a little higher than the one in front. Rear passengers can now see out the windscreen. This means that even in the relatively tight third row, the QX60 feels spacious and airy. The panoramic sunroof helps, too.

The new QX60 Sensory and Autograph trims have an increased towing capacity of 6,000 pounds – up from 5,000 previously – and are trailer ready with wiring and hitch receiver.

The second tier Luxe trim, at $59,495, that introduces 360-degree cameras and the autonomous driving package, is expected to represent half of sales, Steve Rhind, Infiniti Canada’s managing director said, although in pre-sales the Sensory ($64,995) and top tier Autograph ($67,995) trims were the best sellers. The QX60 is being delivered to dealerships across the country in December 2021.

It’s got the technology buyers expect now, including autonomous driving aids and safety systems, along with nice-to-haves like the heads-up display, massage seating and standard heated seats and steering wheel.

Tech Specs

Base price: $54,995; As tested: Sensory $64,995

Engine: 3.5L V6 gas engine

Transmission: 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters

Fuel economy (litres/100 kms; combined): 10.8

Alternatives: Volvo XC90; Acura MDX

Looks

The “reimagined” 2022 QX60 is a sleek, long SUV. Its rear-sloping roofline lends it a streamlined appearance, while the upright snout, sturdy shoulders and haunches give it an elegant and serious demeanour. Its makeover makes the old QX60 look outdated and boring.

Interior

The QX60 Sensory that Infiniti supplied for the test drive was very comfortable. The seats are multi-adjustable and the massage feature for the driver and front passenger was enjoyable without being aggressive. Second row seating is generous, but the third row has limited legroom and should be reserved for the kids.

Performance

The QX60 is a big, heavy SUV. Although it is powered by a beefy 3.5-litre V6 – which makes 295 horsepower – and now has an upgraded 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers rather lacklustre acceleration. Even in Sport mode, and using the paddle shifters to glean more torque, highway merges were ponderous. At cruising speed, however, it is a pleasure to drive.

Technology

Infiniti has loaded the QX60 with all the available autonomous driving aids in its playbook. These accompany the usual smartphone connection services and wireless charging. Infiniti’s telematics service, InTouch, offers remote start and a host of other features including over-the-air updates, maintenance scheduling and navigation aids.

Cargo

With three rows of seating and a seemingly endless array of configurations, the QX60 offers versatile customization. Whether the load is kids and the dog, or building supplies and furniture, the 60:40 split second row and separately folding third row seats will allow the space to be configured to make a lot of stuff fit.

The Verdict

The 2022 QX60 is a sleek, streamlined workhorse of an SUV. It may not be quick, but it can go the distance and tote the load. It is good looking enough to fit in with the classy crowd.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

