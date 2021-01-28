Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Lexus RX350 F Sport. Handout

It’s hard not to get behind the wheel of a Lexus without feeling good about it because they are just so well put-together. That the RX 350 F Sport holds true to this family tradition is both a blessing and a fault.

The RX 350, a crossover whose indirect lineage dates all the way back to 1998, has evolved into a thoroughly modern, reliable and capable mid-sized vehicle that will take you just about anywhere you want to go in any season and in comfort and confidence. That’s because its torque-controlled AWD system, panoply of electronic safety features and quiet cabin make a winter trip as karmic as a summer cruise down the Oregon Coast.

Yet if there is a disappointment to be found with the F Sport, it is in those very qualities. Because the one thing this “sportier” Lexus comes up short on is the sort of pulse-quickening performance its badge and saucy looks suggest.

Its naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 engine, for example, puts out a respectable 295 horsepower but falls short of more serious sport competitors like the BMW X3 M40i, which produces 382 hp, or the twin-turbo AMG version of the Mercedes GLC Class, which pumps out 385. Not surprisingly, the Lexus gets consistently edged out in 0-100 km/h comparison tests.

Of course, if you’re buying a luxury crossover, it’s fair to ask whether pure acceleration is really your biggest concern. How about, instead, the vehicle’s performance in this, our most merciless of seasons? It’s here the Lexus shines.

Open this photo in gallery Deep, mushy snow poses no challenge to the RX 350’s AWD system. The Globe and Mail

If winter car-testing is the bane of automakers seeking to put their best foot forward, then a vehicle that handles winter with aplomb is the balm.

For Lexus, this starts with its active torque-control system, which constantly monitors road conditions in real time, automatically shifting engine power between front and rear axles. This was a godsend on my residential street, whose shoulders remain plagued with foot-deep piles of encrusted snow two weeks after a massive winter dump. While lesser cars sat spinning helplessly, the Lexus simply yawned and edged forward. All-wheel drive also helped the Lexus confidently paw its way up a snow-covered road to the Lake Louise ski resort in the Rockies.

When AWD isn’t needed, the system sends power to the front wheels only, delivering real-world highway fuel economy through its smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission that actually exceeds Transport Canada’s rating of 9.0 L/100 km. How rare is that?

The F Sport Black Line Edition, which comes in a five-passenger configuration only, is a pricey upgrade from the standard RX 350, yet the $8,850 investment pays dividends with a wide array of welcome enhancements, such as heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control (for passengers who just can’t get warm), steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, additional LED lighting, a Sirius satellite receiver, oversized infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and a long list of nifty aesthetic touches that signal you’ve got bigger plans than a trip to the soccer pitch.

The exterior enhancements are not just for looks either. The glossy black 20-inch allow rims are a full two inches larger than the 18-inch standard issue, adding clearance and allowing for low-profile performance tires. Yet I personally loath the bumperless front treatment – why do Asia-based automakers insist on designing front ends that look like they’ll break if you hit them with a shopping cart? They could all take a lesson from the more substantial Jeep Cherokee.

Open this photo in gallery With seats folded flat, the RX 350 can easily accommodate extra-long cross-country skis. The Globe and Mail

Lexus’s habit of overengineering delivers subtle results that drivers will come to appreciate over time. Its chassis has been stiffened to the point that trips over even punishing potted roads evoke nary a rattle or squeak. That is also both a virtue and a fault, since the emphasis on a smooth ride is at odds with the need for stiff suspension through tight corners. And the cabin is so quiet that normal conversation is no problem, even when this vehicle is charging headlong into wicked western-prairie winds.

For many buyers, performance is a combination of all these factors – acceleration, yes, but also handling, fuel economy, winter capability, and even reliability and versatility. What the F Sport concedes to its competitors in acceleration numbers, it more than makes up for in the things that quite likely matter to people who will spend hours behind the wheel. You can find comfort in that.

Tech specs

Base price/as tested: $56,150/$67,226

$56,150/$67,226 Engine: 3.5-litre V6

3.5-litre V6 Transmission/drive: 8-speed automatic, AWD

8-speed automatic, AWD Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 12.2 city/9.0 highway

12.2 city/9.0 highway Alternatives: BMW X3, Mercedes GLC-Class, Cadillac XT5, Acura RDX

Looks

Open this photo in gallery The styling of the front grille is not one of the RX 350's strengths. The Globe and Mail

The RX 350 F Sport has sporty styling touches such as glossy black 20-inch alloy rims and black exterior accents. The low-mounted air intakes, LED headlights, taillights and fog lamps surround a massive front grille, which is bold all right, but invokes in me an image of walrus tusks. To say it is a thoroughly modern-looking SUV is not necessarily a compliment.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery Cabin controls are in logical places, making operation relatively easy. Handout

There is a lot going on inside, with the multi-featured Enform infotainment system and its massive 312-mm touch-sensitive display screen. Yet the logical placement of controls makes operation relatively easy. You don’t need a two-hour orientation to start driving. The biggest annoyance is that the volume control and touch screen are an uncomfortable stretch for the driver. The seats are firm, comfortable and provide enough support to make long-distance drives a pleasure. The attractive black/white F Sport interior colour scheme on the leather-accented cloth seats, set off with blue stitching, is pleasing to the eye. Combined with subtle accent lighting, the overall effect is one of calm.

Performance

What the RX 350 lacks in its respectable but uninspiring acceleration, it more than makes up for in solid, well-planted handling. The naturally aspirated V6 delivers a middling 295 hp, but the bonus is better-than-average fuel economy. This mid-sized Lexus is untroubled by crosswinds and sketchy mountain roads with ice patches. Thanks to active traction control, it always seems determined to move in the right direction.

Technology

The $8,800+ price premium for the well-optioned F Sport Black Line edition rounds out the broad array of electronic goodies that make the RX 350 both safe and comfortable to drive. The premium package adds such nice-to-haves as a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, embedded navigation with an assist that lets you talk to a real person, an expansive 312-mm touch display screen. Standard in the RX 350 are pre-collision detection, automatic high-beams, lane-tracing assist and much more.

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery The RX 350 trails some competitors in cargo space, but has more than enough for a trip to the ski hill or Costco. The Globe and Mail

With the rear seats up, the F Sport has 521 litres of space, more than enough to accommodate a big Costco trip or bags for a weekend at the cottage. With the seats folded, the total capacity is 1,594 litres. Both figures are less than such competitors as the BMW X3 and Cadillac XT5, but especially the space-champ Acura RDX.

Verdict

When reliability, longevity, fuel economy and worry-free driving trump performance, Lexus vehicles are unbeatable. If you can live without being the king of the road, this very comfortable and solid SUV will deliver years of pleasure.

The automaker provided the writer with the test vehicle. Content was not subject to approval.

