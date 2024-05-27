Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 on display at an event in Spain.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

My greatest criticism of the new Mercedes-Benz CLE is it seems a little wimpy to drive. It doesn’t come through with its promise of power from that wide and low stance. It might be an ideal car for your mother, but perhaps not for you if you appreciate a more dynamic vehicle.

In Canada, Mercedes-Benz offers only the four-cylinder, two-litre CLE 300, with 281 horsepower, as either a coupe or a convertible. Americans also get a tasty CLE 450 three-litre inline-six, which produces a much more respectable 381 horsepower. Apparently, our market isn’t big enough to warrant bringing in this model.

Now, with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, it’s clear why: If you want power, looks and response, just go straight for the 443 horsepower of the six-cylinder AMG performance model. It’s quicker, tighter and more responsive, and it looks the business, too, with greater flares on its wheel arches to accommodate larger and wider tires. There’s an optional Performance Studio package as well, and a couple of Night and Carbon Fibre packages too, just to make everything look more aggressive.

The AMG is a mild hybrid (like the CLE 300), which means there’s a 48-volt electrical system to augment the gasoline engine. This powers a compressor that acts like an electric supercharger to push extra air into the engine at lower revs, creating an additional 23 horsepower and hefty 151 lb-ft of torque with instant response, removing any potential turbo lag. Mercedes claims acceleration for the AMG from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 4.2 seconds, which is two seconds quicker than the regular CLE 300. If you pay extra for the Dynamic Plus package, you can shave another 0.2 seconds off that with the package’s launch control. Or you could spend the money on lessons to be a better driver.

I drove the AMG right after driving the cabriolet version of the 300 and the difference was obvious in every part of the experience. The cabin is a sportier place, for a start, with tighter seats and an AMG-specific twin-spoke steering wheel that’s cluttered with dials and buttons. It looks a little more Formula 1 for it, but I’d have been happy with most of those controls staying on the central display screen.

The quick coupe features all-wheel drive as standard (like the Canadian CLE 300), but if you opt for that Dynamic Plus package, it will give you a “drift” mode that locks the AMG into rear-wheel drive. Your choice: launch control, or slide all over the place. For sure, you’ll need the extra driving lessons. Or just leave it in Comfort mode and let the adaptive dampers cushion you over the potholes.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know the price – Mercedes is using the old sales trick of getting potential customers interested before springing the cost on them. Everyone does it. It’s fair to say the AMG CLE 53 will be expensive when it arrives in the fall, and will cost significantly more than the outgoing AMG C 43 coupe. The starting price will probably be at least $100,000, but it’s doubtful prospective buyers will be fazed. There’ll be a convertible too, though not until next summer.

Tech specs

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

Base price: $100,000 estimated, plus freight and predelivery inspection, plus fees and taxes

$100,000 estimated, plus freight and predelivery inspection, plus fees and taxes Engine: Three-litre turbocharged inline-six with mild hybrid electric assist

Three-litre turbocharged inline-six with mild hybrid electric assist Horsepower/torque (lb-ft): 443 / 413 (443 with overboost)

443 / 413 (443 with overboost) Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic / all-wheel drive

Nine-speed automatic / all-wheel drive Fuel consumption: Not available

Not available Alternatives: BMW M3 and M4, Audi RS5 Competition

Looks

The CLE already looks fast, but the AMG adds wider flares for its standard 19-inch wheels (20-inchers are also available), as well as a distinct grille, ventilated brakes, an extra bulge under the hood and a small spoiler at the rear. Those four tailpipes are the real thing, too – they’re not just for show, like the CLE 300. The point is, you don’t need to make excuses for the AMG, which actually comes through on the aggressive appearance.

Interior

It’s comfortable for four people, front and back, though not so easy for rear-seat passengers to get into place. That’s okay – that’s their problem. The shiny piano-black surfaces of the cabin aren’t for everyone, and fingerprints show easily, but it gives you an excuse as the owner to wipe your AMG down after every use.

Performance

The additional drive modes of Sport Plus, and the optional Race and Drift modes, are well matched to the car’s capabilities. They adjust the suspension as well as the throttle, brake and steering responses. Rear-wheel steering is standard to quicken the turns. I didn’t let it all hang out on the Spanish public roads as I might have done on a closed track, but the AMG had the power I was looking for without being stupid fast or ungainly. This is not a 500- or 600-horsepower V8 monster, but a quick and surgical sports coupe that also sounds great through those rear pipes. In Sport and Sport Plus modes, it can enhance that exhaust sound inside the cabin without annoying people outside.

Technology

The integrated starter generator (ISG) that provides additional power and torque is a remarkable thing and now in its second generation – it’s also used as the starter motor and ensures almost unnoticeable activation of the engine when it’s shut down at idle, or for coasting. This saves a tiny amount of fuel, too – like owners care. At the same time, the electronic overboost the ISG can create fills in all the gaps when maximum power is needed. Drivers of electric cars have come to expect this kind of instant and smooth response.

The AMG has additional techie readouts for the driver on the display screen, as well as lap-timings and the like, to help you feel like you’re on a racetrack, even when you’re just parked in the driveway.

Cargo

There’s 420 litres of luggage space in the trunk, and a back seat. What more do you need from a sports coupe?

The verdict

This is finally the coupe the aggressive-looking CLE promises to be, with no excuses for any lack of performance.

