The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

It’s been seven years since the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was last updated in any significant way, and looking at the sedan, you’d be forgiven for thinking nothing’s really changed for 2022. The front grille is a different shape, but the rest of the car seems pretty much the same. It’s solid, squat and sleek, which is what most sedan buyers want.

However, the car is now slightly longer and wider, which provides a longer wheelbase and two more centimetres of legroom for rear passengers.

The major change in this car that starts at more than $55,000 is with the engine, which offers the same power and torque as before, but is now teamed to a 48-volt mild hybrid electrical system. This does not make the C-Class a conventional hybrid, however – that would have a dedicated battery for driving the car without the engine, or adding power to the engine for extended periods. This system works through the integrated motor of the starter and generator, so it can shut off the engine for longer periods when idling or using only moderate power, such as cruising on the highway.

The mild hybrid isn’t just about saving gas, though. It also kicks in, albeit briefly, to supply extra power when you stomp on the throttle. When this happens, it adds 20 new horsepower to the 255-horsepower engine, and up to 148 lb-ft of torque to an already strong 295 lb-ft from the engine.

There is two centimetres of more space in the back seats.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

It’s the extra power that’s the real benefit. The fuel saving compared to last year’s model is only about 0.2 litres per 100 kilometres in the city and unchanged on the highway. My average consumption was 8.9 litres per 100 kilometres, which was close to the official average, and apparently the engine was shut off for 90 of the 2,600 kilometres it has been driven since leaving the assembly plant.

Inside the cabin, the interior is more streamlined than before. A large, almost vertical central display screen (a cue from Tesla) is nicely integrated below the three air vents, where there used to be a smaller horizontal screen stuck on its own above the vents, like a propped-up iPad.

The new large screen is tipped ever so slightly toward the driver and was unaffected by reflections of daylight from the windows or dual-sunroof glass. There are no physical knobs or dials, however, just slider bars that I found overly sensitive to make adjustments while driving.

The instrumentation behind the steering wheel is fully digitized with a selection of appearances depending on what information you want: There’s a red-tinged Sport display that’s heavy on the tachometer, but also classic and subdued displays to match your mood. Because I couldn’t make the car feel very sporty, I usually left the display on “Understated.”

The displays are both clear and driver-friendly.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

There are five electronic drive modes, including Sport and Sport Plus, but while the throttle and steering change their sensitivities and even the sound of the engine (though barely), the suspension does not change and feels fairly soft.

Adaptive suspension was supposed to be an option, bundled with rear-wheel steering, but it’s not being offered while there’s a shortage of semiconductor chips. For now, the ride is extremely comfortable, but not exciting.

Tech specs

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Base price/as tested: $56,700/$60,395

$56,700/$60,395 Engine: Two-litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder with 48-volt mild hybrid system

Two-litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder with 48-volt mild hybrid system Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): 9.9 city, 7.1 highway, 8.7 combined

9.9 city, 7.1 highway, 8.7 combined Alternatives: BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Cadillac CT5, Genesis G70, Lexus IS, Volvo S60, Alfa Romeo Giulia

Acceleration to 100 kilometres an hour is estimated at six seconds.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Looks

Mercedes aficionados will probably love the looks, with the arched roofline and rounded rear that the brand is known for. It shares these cues with the more expensive E-Class and S-Class, which is good company to keep.

Interior

Modern and, finally, intuitive, the displays are both clear and driver-friendly. The latest MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system is simple to use, and it apparently has “significantly more processing power” than before. The seats are comfortable and spacious for all passengers, with reasonable headroom and legroom throughout. There’s no option for ventilated seats, however.

Performance

The new C-Class is quick without being silly quick. Acceleration to 100 kilometres an hour is estimated at six seconds, which is competitive with other non-performance-oriented sedans. It’s not a sporty car, though, and while it doesn’t wallow through corners, it won’t slice through them either. In other words, it’s comfortable for highway and city driving, which is just as well with a fuel-tank range (Premium gas required) of more than 900 kilometres. You probably won’t be seeking out any back roads, though.

Technology

Mercedes says its driver-assistance systems have been improved, but the test vehicle did not include most of the active assistance features for this to be proven. Buyers need to pay an extra $2,700 for the “Intelligent Drive Package” to get active speed-limit assistance (available as standard on a Toyota Corolla for a third of the price), or active lane-keeping or blind-spot assistance. In other words, if you want the car to actually do something instead of just beep at you, you have to pay more.

That said, the standard technology on the C-Class was effective. If I were to buy one, however, I would constantly regret not opting for the active assistance.

Cargo

Space is reasonable in the trunk at 507 litres – enough room for two golf bags with clubs and perhaps three at a squeeze.

The verdict

The new C-Class is very comfortable and now thoroughly up to date. It’s not cheap once you add the options, but Mercedes-Benz has never been too concerned about that.

Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.