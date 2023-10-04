Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Coupe.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Mercedes owners can be a fussy bunch, never quite happy with what they have. This seems particularly true for the coupe drivers.

“We identified that the customer needs of the C- and the E-Class [coupe models] have developed differently,” says Bianca Licina, product manager for the new CLE, who was on hand in San Sebastian, Spain, to introduce the new vehicle. “The C-Class coupe customers want a vehicle with more size and more status, while the E-Class customers wanted to get a more sporty and more dynamic car.”

So for 2024, the German maker has dropped both those coupe models and now offers just the CLE – a blend of the two that it hopes will make both sides happier. It’s a true two-door coupe that will go on sale early next year, followed by a convertible that should make it to Canada by late next summer.

Open this photo in gallery: The engine on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Coupé is a two-litre inline-four.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

The rest of the world gets a wide choice of engines, but in Canada, we’ll see only the CLE 300, which is a two-litre inline-four cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It also has a 48-volt mild hybrid electric motor that can add 23 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque when needed – that’s supposed to keep the sporty drivers happy. (American buyers will also get the three-litre inline-six that creates at least 375 horsepower, but there are no announced plans to bring it to Canada.)

Canadian pricing is yet to be revealed, but it will probably be much more expensive than the more popular $54,700 C-Class coupe, and closer to the $87,900 E-Class coupe. The truth is, a coupe is considered an aspirational vehicle, sleek and sexy and not particularly practical, so its sales will always be far behind the more usable SUVs and even sedans. Hence the lack of a business case for bringing in the more powerful six-cylinder, which will sell comparatively few units but still need to be supported by dealers and an availability of spare parts.

On the outside, the CLE is actually larger than both the outgoing vehicles, with a length that’s 15 millimetres longer than the E-Class and 164 millimetres longer than the C-Class. To improve its manoeuvrability in the city, four-wheel steering is standard, which turns the rear wheels in by up to 2.5 degrees at speeds below 60 kilometres an hour – this reduces the turning circle by half a metre, making it tighter than even the C-Class coupe. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn slightly in the same direction as the front, quickening the steering. The convertible will not feature four-wheel steering because there won’t be the space for the additional mechanical parts with its top in storage.

The extra size adds more space for passengers in the cabin, though there’s generally a little less room in the rear seats than in the E-Class coupe. The standard latches for pulling the front seats forward to enter the rear have been replaced by what Mercedes calls “an elegant loop made of Nappa leather,” but any elegance of the material will probably be countered by the clumsiness of most passengers trying to squeeze in back there. If you don’t believe me, watch the video.

Tech specs

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4Matic coupe

Base price: To be announced ($75,000 estimated)

To be announced ($75,000 estimated) Engine: Two-litre turbocharged inline-four with 48-volt mild hybrid motor

Two-litre turbocharged inline-four with 48-volt mild hybrid motor Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic / all-wheel drive

Nine-speed automatic / all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): 7.6 to 7 as rated in a standardized lab test (11.5 observed)

7.6 to 7 as rated in a standardized lab test (11.5 observed) Alternatives: BMW 4 Series, Audi A5, Genesis G70, Lexus RC

Open this photo in gallery: This new CLE Coupé is actually bigger than both outgoing vehicles it replaces.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Looks

The new CLE is both graceful and dynamic, with a “shark-nose” grille (in which the top of the grille is slightly forward of the bottom, like a shark’s head) that is made from hundreds of tiny Mercedes stars. The long hood, with its slight bulge lines, appears powerful and the shallow windows almost seem pillarless. And then everything falls apart at the back, where the plastic diffuser is fake, the rear brake vents are fake, and the two large chrome-rimmed tailpipes in the rear bumper are fake. The working tailpipes stop about 10 centimetres from the inside of the bumper and curve down toward the ground. Why do we still need the appearance of tailpipes in a world where emissions-free electric vehicles are a status symbol?

Open this photo in gallery: The back seats exist, but are tight for an average-size adult to fit in to.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Interior

The cabin is gorgeous, as it should be in a Mercedes-Benz. The leather seats are all-new and much more sporty than in either of the outgoing models, though they’re still very comfortable and can be adjusted every which way. Massage is an option, and it’s an effective feature. Instrumentation is turned slightly toward the driver, but I could never quite get the steering wheel into the best position – it seemed too high when I dropped the driver’s seat to its lowest setting.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé has the instrumentation turned slightly toward the driver.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Performance

To be honest, the CLE coupe was not as quick as I expected it to be. It handled very confidently around the local mountain curves, and stepping on the gas was a smooth and linear affair, but it didn’t have the head-snapping power I’ve come to expect from a performance-oriented coupe. Claimed acceleration is 6.2 seconds to 100 kilometres an hour, with no noticeable turbo lag, thanks to the electric motor. The larger six-cylinder claims 4.4 seconds – it’s not coming to Canada, but there’ll probably be a version of it in future years if enough buyers ask for it.

Open this photo in gallery: The head-up display is huge and inclusive, but barely visible through polarized sunglasses.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Technology

The CLE features pretty much all the cutting-edge technology from the new E-Class, and that includes the latest MBUX infotainment and voice-control system, as well as all kinds of personal customization. The head-up display is huge and inclusive, but barely visible through polarized sunglasses. The CLE also includes the latest driver’s assistance and safety features: One clever system will instantly inflate side air chambers in the seats to move passengers away from the door if a side impact is considered imminent.

Many of the convenience and comfort features will probably come at additional cost, however, including the “innovative routines” that feature both preset and customizable templates for various occasions. “Cold days,” for example, will turn on the seat heat at a specific temperature while also changing the ambient lighting to a warm orange glow. ”Date night,” however, which plays romantic music and changes the ambient lighting to pink, seems creepy.

Open this photo in gallery: Trunk space on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE is 420 litres.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

Space in the trunk is about right for a mid-sized coupe or sedan, with 420 litres of available cargo room. That’s 60 litres more than in the C-Class coupe, and just five litres less than the E-Class coupe.

The verdict

The new CLE coupe is an attractive car that’s satisfying to drive both in the city and out on the highway. Drivers of the E-Class coupe will surely embrace it, though time will tell if drivers of the C-Class coupe will accept the inevitable price increase of the new model they’ve apparently been asking for.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.