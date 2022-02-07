Tesla Model Y. Mark Richardson says the biggest automotive status symbol right now is a Tesla.Matt Bubbers/The Globe and Mail

I’m in the fortunate position that my new job includes a company vehicle and my company insists it must cost at least $80,000. My car will be seen by clients as a demonstration of my status. I’ve never owned an expensive car before and I consider them a waste of money – my current car is a Mazda3. What would you recommend? – Matthew

Petrina Gentile: Wow – that’s a nice job perk. I’ve never owned an expensive car, either. But in that price range, you can buy a vehicle that will impress clients and make your neighbours green with envy.

Mark Richardson: If Matthew’s company is all about status, maybe he should buy a gently used Bentley or Aston Martin. Their prices plummet when they first drive off the lot – well, most of them. Choose the model carefully and it might increase in value.

Gentile: No way. He doesn’t need a Bentley or Aston. There are plenty of new luxury vehicles in that price range. I’m thinking of an SUV instead of a sedan. It’ll be more comfortable for his clients to sit in the rear seats. Don’t you agree?

Richardson: Off the top, the biggest automotive status symbol right now is a Tesla. The least expensive Model S is well above his range at $122,000, but he can get a nice Model Y for $77,000. It will impress passengers when they wonder where all the instrument gauges are.

Gentile: Model Y is a great suggestion, if he’s looking for an electric vehicle. It’s a good size, with great acceleration and space for his clients. But charging could be an issue. We don’t know what his work or home situation is like and he may not have access to charge it overnight if he lives in a condo, for example. Maybe he’s better off with a traditional gas-powered vehicle?

Richardson: Good point. An all-electric vehicle is a headache if you can only charge it on the public grid. If he’s going conventional, and needs status, then it’s usually one of the Germans that does the trick: Mercedes, BMW, Audi or Porsche.

Gentile: All good choices, but you’re forgetting a relatively new player on the block, Genesis. It’s not from Germany, but South Korea. It is as impressive as any German brand.

Richardson: It may be impressive to the driver, but does it have that status symbol panache for when you roll up to meet a client? You shouldn’t have to explain your car, your car should explain you – or at least, what you want people to assume about you. That’s why some ambitious people go into massive debt to buy a Rolls-Royce or a Ferrari. It’s about the instant image.

Gentile: Sure, the Genesis might not be as recognizable as a three-pointed star, but it impresses, especially when you sit in the backseat of a G90 full-size luxury sedan. It is so elegant and designed with rear-seat passengers in mind. Matthew’s clients would be blown away.

Richardson: But here’s the weird catch: most of the Genesis line-up isn’t expensive enough for Matthew’s company. Only the full-size G90 sedan comes in with an MSRP of more than $80,000, and the large GV80 SUV has to be fully optioned to get over the line. Maybe he doesn’t want such a big vehicle.

Gentile: Okay, so you’re dismissing the G90 in favour of a German brand. Where do you want to start first? Audi?

Richardson: I’m afraid so, though I hate overspending and I despise buying a vehicle just to impress other people. We don’t know what Matthew needs to do with his vehicle – carry clients around, or samples, or just get himself to meetings – so let’s assume a bit of everything and go for an SUV, like the Audi Q5.

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback. The 349-horsepower SQ5 Sportback has a turbocharged V6 engine.Matt Bubbers/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: That starts below $50,000 for the basic model.

Richardson: Who buys a basic Audi? Those prices only exist to lure people into the showroom. Matthew can rub his clients’ noses in it with the 349-horsepower SQ5 Sportback, though he’ll still need to option it up a bit to cross the hallowed 80-grand threshold.

Gentile: SQ5 is the way to go. It’s sporty and way more fun to drive than the base model. I love the throaty sound from the turbocharged V6 engine, too.

Richardson: Both Mercedes and BMW have equivalents – the AMG GLC 43 and the X4 M40i. They both come in around the mid-70s and are easy to option up with costly add-ons. It’ll probably all come down to whenever he can get the vehicle delivered. There’s a long wait for almost everything right now – Tesla says July for the Model Y.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43. Petrina Gentile says the AMG GLC 43 offers a nice balance of performance and comfort.Handout

Gentile: I prefer the AMG GLC 43 over the Bimmer. The ride and handling is great, and it’s a nice balance of performance and comfort. Plus, there’s more space for adults in the rear seats of the AMG, unless he opts for the coupe edition. The X4′s slightly sloping roofline compromises head space in the rear seats and cargo space, which Matthew needs.

Richardson: Hey – Matthew’s coming from a Mazda3. I don’t think he’s that fussy.

Gentile: Between the AMG and BMW, which do you prefer?

Richardson: I’ll be honest, I have a soft spot for BMWs, especially if my company is paying for the lease and the maintenance and the premium gas. But you know what I think would be the best of all for Matthew? A Porsche Macan GTS. Last year’s model, which will be tough but not impossible to find on dealer lots, comes in at just under $80,000 and it could be an ideal blend of status, performance and practicality. The 2022 model is $6,000 more.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS. Last year’s model comes in at just under $80,000.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: YES. My favourite of the German brands. Prepandemic, I drove it on the racetrack in Portugal and it was a thrill. Plus, it comes in cool, bold shades of orange, blue and green. It’ll definitely make a great impression on his clients. But the rear-seat space is tight compared to the competition.

Richardson: Porsche knows the value of its brand, and most people would be content to squeeze themselves into a Porsche seat. I would urge Matthew, though, to take a driving course to get the best value from such a car. It’s a lot different from what he’s used to, and clients won’t be impressed with a smashed headlight, or worse.

Gentile: You’re probably right, clients won’t mind being squished in the GTS – it’s worth it. So what’s the final verdict for Matthew?

Richardson: Remember, in this case, status is everything. If he wants all-electric, go for the Tesla Model Y. If he wants old-school sensible with a dash of devil-may-care, then whichever of the Audi, Mercedes or BMW SUVs is available soonest. And if he wants to really make a splash, go for the Porsche Macan GTS. He can always invite clients out for a track day.

Gentile: I say Porsche Macan, in orange, all the way.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.