Open this photo in gallery: 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen.Courtesy of manufacturer

My son is travelling to the Edmonton area for a co-op program starting in January for 8 months.

We’re looking for a car that will be reliable, used and able to drive there from Toronto in the winter (late December to early January). I’ve lived in Edmonton and know that it gets really cold in the winter. Minus 40′s. It’s likely he will take trips to Jasper and Banff while there.

Our price range is up to $15,000. Something functional but still fun. Functional means room for luggage, computers and recreational equipment. We’re thinking of a Honda Civic or Mazda3. Toyota Corolla is possible, or a Subaru. All-wheel drive would be nice. – Ross

Mark Richardson: Let’s put fun to one side for now, while we’re thinking of reliable, older cars. Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla for sure, but I’m also thinking about a Volkswagen Jetta.

Petrina Gentile: Yes, but there are also others – Mazda3 is zippy and fun, too.

Richardson: There are plenty of others. It’s a question of matching a $15,000 budget to something that’s reliable during a very cold winter. I’m sure our comments from readers will be quick with real-world stories that recommend or diss specific models, and they’ll all be useful, but before Ross even gets the car, he should budget for a new battery and a Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) membership. Those could be invaluable.

Gentile: That’s true. I’d want that extra security, especially driving more than 3,400 kilometres from Toronto to Edmonton.

Richardson: And then trying to start the car on a minus-40 Edmonton morning. I wonder if Ross has considered his son flying or bussing to Edmonton and then buying a car there? Alberta’s used cars generally have little rust, if any, because it’s too cold for salt on the roads in winter. Also, the province has no sales tax.

Gentile: It might be cost-effective with flying and transporting his stuff by truck, and he may find a better car there than in Ontario, but let’s assume Ross has already thought of this option.

Richardson: The first car I’d look for is an older Toyota Corolla. They hold their value well, though, and it will probably need to be at least 10 years old to come in at less than $15,000. The front-wheel drive is all he’ll need in most snowy conditions.

Open this photo in gallery: 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Gentile: There are several Corolla sedans on AutoTrader.ca in the Toronto area for less than $15,000. Most are between 2010 and 2013 with more than 150,000 kilometres on them. But Toyota has a great reputation – Ross’s son should be able to drive it for a few years.

Richardson: With that many kilometres and at that price, Ross should expect some minor issues that may need to be fixed. He should make sure a mechanic inspects the vehicle before he signs anything. The CAA offers such a service with membership, but a trusted mechanic will give invaluable advice prior to making any commitment.

Gentile: Good idea. And if you’re looking at a Corolla you have to look at a used Honda Civic, too. It’s Canadian-made, fuel efficient and reliable. We both own them.

Richardson: Agreed, though I’ve found an issue for both older Toyotas and older Hondas is that their heaters become less powerful with age. To be fair, this can afflict most brands. A rule of thumb is that the smaller the engine, the longer it takes to warm the cabin. I wouldn’t be tempted by the fuel efficiency of any engine below two litres in an Edmonton winter.

Gentile: And similar to the Corolla, many of the older Civics, 2012 and 2013 models, have high mileage and are listed between $11,000 - $15,000.

Open this photo in gallery: 2012 Honda Civic.Honda

Richardson: To my mind, they’re directly comparable and the only reason for choosing one over the other is personal preference for the brand. Ross’s son won’t go wrong with a properly maintained Corolla or Civic. And you know, in more recent years, Nissan has really stepped up the performance of its heaters for Canadian winters. A 2015 Nissan Sentra is not exciting, but it’ll probably be comfortable.

Gentile: No. Skip the Sentra. There are far better options on the used car market.

Richardson: But I still think he should also look at a used Volkswagen Jetta. The right one will give him the dependability of the Japanese cars with a more satisfying European drive.

Gentile: He’d also be able to find a better price on the Jetta. I found several used 2015 and 2016 models with mileage around 150,000 kilometres around Toronto for between $8,000 and $13,000. Newer vehicles at a cheaper price than the Corolla or Civic.

Richardson: That’s right around the time of Dieselgate, when Volkswagens had a – deservedly – bad name. The gas-powered Jettas were fine though, and the diesels were fixed to make them compliant with emissions regulations. Even so, I’d prefer a gas car over diesel, and it’ll be easier to resell in a year’s time. Also, that’s when VW sold a wagon version of the Jetta, the Sportwagen, which will have more space for stuff in the back.

Gentile: True. But I still prefer a Civic, Corolla or even a Mazda3 over a Jetta.

Richardson: What is it you like about the Mazda3? Ross will have to be careful to check for painted-over rust on an older model.

Open this photo in gallery: 2014 Mazda3 sedan.

Gentile: The Mazda3 is fun to drive, practical and spacious with plenty of room for lugging all of your belongings on a co-op work term. By the way, I empathize with Ross. I moved every four months for five years during my undergraduate degree at the University of Waterloo. I didn’t own a car – my dad and his Ford F-150 truck did all the heavy lifting.

Richardson: Your roommates kept complaining about you?

Gentile: Yes, they did. My poor dad – he also did another five years of moves for my sister who also studied at Waterloo. Plus, another two years for me at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Richardson: I think if Ross can find a clean Civic, Corolla, Mazda3, Jetta or maybe a Sentra, then his son won’t complain about his car. But make sure a mechanic checks out any prospective purchase beforehand and sign up for auto club coverage before the big drive that will come out to rescue his son beside the road, just in case.

Gentile: Good idea. But my pick for Ross’s son is either a Civic or Corolla. They’re more reliable and dependable than the other options.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.