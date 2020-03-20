 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Car Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Car Review

One for the gamblers: we drive the new 2021 Jaguar F-Type

Matt Bubbers
Lisbon, Portugal
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type R.

The Globe and Mail

“What really matters is what you like, not what you are like.” John Cusack’s character delivers that line straight to the camera in High Fidelity, the movie – recently remade as a tv show – based on a Nick Hornby novel.

It’s an exciting premise for snobs of all sorts, because it gives anyone carte blanche to be insufferable – as Cusack’s character is – so long as they like the right stuff. You are what you like. You don’t ski; you are a skier. You don’t ride a bicycle; you are a cyclist. You don’t drive a Porsche, you are a Porschephile, a true believer, maybe even a member of the Luftgekühlt, which is devoted not just to the Porsche 911, but specifically to older 911s with air-cooled engines.

If you thought musical snobbery was bad, well, you haven’t met a car snob.

Story continues below advertisement

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Jaguar to compete against the kind of cultish devotion that Porsche expertly cultivates, and yet that’s exactly what the British brand had in mind when it launched the F-Type sports car in 2013. Jag’s two-seat coupe and convertible were aimed squarely at the 911, which has fended off challengers to its status as the sports car benchmark for nearly 60 years now.

It makes sense then, that gamblers were attracted to the F-Type. According to Jaguar’s own research, gambling topped the list of activities F-Type owners do in their leisure time.

If you are what you drive, then buying an F-Type makes you something of a non-conformist, a thrill-seeker, someone who prioritizes adrenalin over perfection.

The 2021 F-Type has been given an overhaul, and we’re happy to report that Jag hasn’t softened this sports car’s brash demeanor – well, not too much anyway. It’s still beautiful to look at, loud and a little twitchy.

The F-Type R’s supercharged V-8 engine now makes 567 horsepower, which is as much as the old range-topping SVR model. Previously, that V-8 motor sounded like it was ripped from a NASCAR truck, but this new iteration is more muted. It doesn’t pop and bang so gratuitously on the overrun. (Jaguar says it’s because of stricter new U.S. noise regulations.) There’s even a “quiet start” mode so you don’t annoy your neighbours in the morning. Maybe the F-Type has grown up a little bit.

Open this photo in gallery

The F-Type R has a newfound sense of confidence and precision in its drive.

The Globe and Mail

On narrow, winding roads the F-Type R still feels big and wide and fiery. It demands respect. New, stiffer springs and redesigned rear-suspension sacrifice some comfort to keep that big lump of a V-8 engine under control. There’s a newfound sense of confidence and precision from the chassis and retuned power steering. It’s not as transparent as the 911, but it feels more precise than the older F-Type.

Unlike in the 911, you always feel there’s an absolute unit of an engine under your right foot in the Jag; the car’s baritone rumble and shocking acceleration make sure you never forget that. In the revised F-Type though, there’s less of a sense that if you breathe on the throttle the wrong way the car will spin itself sideways. It’s less twitchy than before. For some of the F-Type’s most risk-loving fans, this may actually be a bad thing.

Story continues below advertisement

While the top-spec F-Type R has been tamed slightly, the most affordable model – the four-cylinder, rear-wheel drive P300 – feels more entertaining than ever. The 2.0-litre motor makes the same 296 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque as before, but it feels more powerful than you might imagine. Compared with the R, the P300 feels much lighter and more agile. You can drive the it harder on public roads, which means the least expensive F-Type may be the most enjoyable.

Open this photo in gallery

The P300 is the least expensive F-Type, and in some ways, the most fun.

David Shepherd Photographer/Courtesy of manufacturer

“It’s a car you’re supposed to have fun in, whereas some of the competitors you have to push them right to the edge to get that,” says Tanmay Dube, vehicle integration manager for the F-Type. He’s absolutely correct.

All these years after the F-Type was introduced, it’s safe to say it hasn’t really challenged Porsche’s supremacy in the premium sports car pecking order. Sales of the F-Type in Canada in its best year fell short of the 911 in its worst year, according to GoodCarBadCar data. For 2021 the F-Type is improved, but still not objectively better than its German rival. The Jag is, however, probably more fun, more of the time, in real-world driving.

The F-Type is a lo-fi punk-rock alternative to the critically acclaimed pop of the new 911. Snobs may dismiss the Jag, but if you take a gamble on it, it will never be boring.

Tech specs

  • Base price: $73,000 (I-4); $119,000 (V-8)
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbo I-4; 3.0-litre supercharged V-6; 5.0-litre supercharged V-8
  • Transmission: eight-speed automatic
  • Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBD
  • Drive: rear- or all-wheel drive
  • Alternatives: Porsche 911 or 718, BMW Z4, Toyota Supra, Audi RS5, Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE

Looks

Open this photo in gallery

The F-Type remains a great looking car.

The Globe and Mail

They haven’t messed with a good thing here. Narrow, horizontal lights replace vertical ones, which trick your eyes into seeing the car as wider, lower, leaner. There’s a whiff of Ferrari Roma or Aston Martin Vantage about it.

Story continues below advertisement

Interior

Open this photo in gallery

The cabin is relatively unchanged from the previous model.

Courtesy of manufacturer

The cabin is largely unchanged; we were hoping for more significant improvements here.

Performance

Open this photo in gallery

The automatic transmission is now the only available option.

David Shepherd Photographer/Courtesy of manufacturer

Sadly, the manual gearbox is no longer an option. With the automatic transmission, the F-Type R will out-sprint a similarly priced Porsche 911. The Jag does 0-100 in 3.7 seconds.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery

Built-in Spotify functionality is a nice bonus.

David Shepherd Photographer/Courtesy of manufacturer

The new 12.3-inch digital dash screen is a nice new addition, as is having the Spotify app built right into the infotainment system. However, with the top down in the convertible, the central nav screen can become hard to see in bright sun.

Cargo

The F-Type lacks the 911’s rear seats, but then again the trunk only has luggage space for two people anyway.

The verdict

A punk-rock sports car wearing fancy clothes.

Open this photo in gallery

Matt Bubbers/The Globe and Mail

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies