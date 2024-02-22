Open this photo in gallery: The 2025 Ram 1500.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

We’re not used to hearing about full-size pickup trucks downsizing but that’s exactly what Ram is doing with the facelifted 2025 1500 model. It’s more than just a mid-cycle update. It includes a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine called “Hurricane” that replaces the larger Hemi V8. And that’s a pretty big deal.

Not having the Hemi name associated with a Ram pickup might seem like it could hurt its big, brawny image, but the new six cylinder available in standard and high power outputs is refined, sophisticated and feels more powerful than the outgoing V8. Driving the new Ram outfitted with one of these new engines is a strange surprise. Like eating one of those Michelin-starred entremets that looks like an orange but tastes like a blueberry. It doesn’t just feel different, it sounds different. The rest of the experience is largely the same as before. You sit up high, there’s a big bed behind you and a large spacious back seat.

Ram basically invented the idea of a Mack truck for your driveway with its “big rig” design and large cab. The 1994 Dodge Ram revolutionized the modern pick up. They made it more comfortable, refined and easier to drive. It didn’t just help Dodge compete with Ford and General Motors, which dominated the sales charts at the time, it put the Ram name on the map, enough so that they formed a standalone brand in 2010.

This new engine feels like that. And while it might not be quite as revolutionary as what they did in 1994, it’s just another example of Ram innovating in the pickup truck segment.

Open this photo in gallery: The Ram 1500 towing a 20-foot Airstream trailer.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

The new inline-six displaces three litres and has two turbochargers. In standard output format you get 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque. The high output version increases turbo boost pressure to produce 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both represent substantial increases in power and torque over the outgoing 5.7-litre Hemi V8, which made 395 horsepower.

Unladen, the new trucks can really move when outfitted with one of these new engines. The power delivery is eager and linear and the throttle response is sharp. The burbly growl and lazier attitude of a big eight-cylinder no longer apply here. If BMW built a pickup truck, this is probably what it would feel like. The high output version has so much torque it will spin all four wheels under heavy throttle. It’s a genuinely quick vehicle even when it’s riding on big knobby mud tires.

If you’re worried about towing, don’t be. Properly equipped the new Ram 1500 can tow 5253 kilograms (11,580 pounds). That’s 530 kilograms less than the 2024 model, but towing a 20-foot Airstream trailer was easy even with little towing experience. It’s also a small price to pay when considering the decreased fuel consumption and, more importantly, reduced emissions. There weren’t any official numbers released at the time of this writing, so we’ll just have to take Ram’s word for it for now.

Ram has also introduced a new range-topper called the Tungsten. They call it an “ultra-premium” experience. They’ve given it things like a suede headliner and intricate stitching patterns on the armrest and door panels, knurled metal accents, massaging seats for the driver and front passenger, and a 23-speaker Klipsch audio system.

Ram’s alphabet soup of trims, cabs and bed sizes make it easy to find a configuration for almost any need from the bottom-rung Tradesman all the way to the luxurious new Tungsten. It’s not cheap though, especially the Tungsten which will retail for $106,945. The Tradesman with a quad cab starts at $59,445.

The refreshed Ram will be available at dealers sometime this quarter.

Open this photo in gallery: Both versions of the new Ram 1500 engine produce more horsepower than the previous V8.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2025 Ram 1500

Base price/as-tested: $ 59,445 (Tradesman)/$106,945 (Tungsten) plus $2,195 for freight and pre-delivery inspection, plus fees and tax

$ 59,445 (Tradesman)/$106,945 (Tungsten) plus $2,195 for freight and pre-delivery inspection, plus fees and tax Engine: Three-litre inline-six twin-turbocharged with 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque

Three-litre inline-six twin-turbocharged with 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/rear-wheel or four-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic/rear-wheel or four-wheel drive Fuel Consumption: TBA

TBA Alternatives: Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Tundra, GMC Sierra

Looks

Open this photo in gallery: The Ram 1500 has new grille designs and bumpers and a tweaked R-A-M logo that’s been moved higher on the grille.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

There’s new LED headlamp designs including one just for the Tungsten. And there are new grille designs and bumpers and a tweaked R-A-M logo that’s been moved higher on the grille with the intent of giving it an even more imposing presence. It’s more of that “big rig” look that Ram does so well.

Interior

A fully loaded Ram like the Tungsten is as good as it gets for pickup interiors. It’s no different than a high-end luxury vehicle with air suspension and massaging seats except it’s attached to a large bed. There are dual wireless charging pads, many USB ports and even a 10.25-inch passenger screen that can stream videos and send navigation instructions to the driver.

Open this photo in gallery: There are dual wireless charging pads, many USB ports and even a 10.25-inch passenger screen that can stream videos and send navigation instructions to the driver.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Performance

The high-output twin-turbo inline-six makes the 1500 feel like a sport truck. It’s effortlessly quick and handles well. We were given the opportunity to test it on a rocky off-road course that looked like it could swallow a compact car. The Ram had no issues climbing boulders, fording though streams or ripping down a dirt road at more than 80 kilometres an hour.

Open this photo in gallery: Ram replaced the Hemi V8 on the 1500 pickup with a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine called 'Hurricane'.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Technology

There’s a lot here, such as hands-free driving on divided highways, automated parking, phone-as-a-key tech and all the latest in driver assistance and safety systems. There’s even a new power tailgate option and a 2-kilowatt inverter that provides two 110-volt outlets in the bed.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior of the top-of-the-line 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten has intricate stitching patterns on the armrest and door panels and knurled metal accents.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

There’s a 5-foot-7 bed or a 6-foot-4 bed depending on whether you select a Quad or Crew Cab. It’s a pickup truck and hauling cargo is what it does best. And if it doesn’t fit in the cab or the bed, you can always tow it.

Open this photo in gallery: There are 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-4 bed options.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

The verdict

The 2025 Ram feels less like a refresh and more like an all-new generation. The new inline-six engines add performance while decreasing emissions. It’s the best version of the Ram 1500 yet.

