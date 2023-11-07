Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Range Rover Velar.Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

When introduced in 2017, the original Range Rover Velar ushered in a new design aesthetic for the luxury utility vehicle brand. The high-waisted, coupe-like SUV slotted into the lineup above the Evoque and below the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

While the Velar has always shared underpinnings (and, thus, significant off-road capability) with others in the fleet, it’s been targeted at those who prefer a dynamic, on-road luxury SUV over something that can scamper up a mountain. The same is true of this new 2024 model, which receives some updates – inside, outside and under the surface.

Here in Canada, the latest Velar comes with three powertrain options. The P250 Dynamic SE features a turbocharged two-litre four-cylinder engine with 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque and starts at $68,400.

Stepping up to the Velar P340 Dynamic SE sees you motivated by a turbocharged and supercharged three-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid integration. (That’s a lot of charging). This combination produces 335 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque in a vehicle that starts at $76,100.

The top rung of the ladder is reserved for the P400 Dynamic HSE. It also features a turbocharged, supercharged three-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. In this case, the combination generates 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque and runs you $88,500.

Of the three, the P400 is definitely the enthusiast’s choice. This Velar doesn’t pretend to be one of those super-SUVs with rocketship-like straight-line acceleration or rollercoaster-like cornering capabilities. But it’s more than capable of providing an entertaining experience on the typical country road in northern France.

The significant output of the engine gives the P400 decent jump out of the corners and a smooth progression of power as speeds elevate. The mild hybrid system recovers energy normally lost in deceleration, storing that energy in a 48-volt lithium ion battery pack under the rear load space and deploying it when needed. The result is a more seamless start/stop system and a dash to 100 kilometres an hour in 5.5 seconds.

The P400 comes standard with an adaptive chassis that automatically adjusts the suspension system at each wheel to help ensure a smoother ride. An intuitive all-wheel-drive system is also standard; it automatically diverts engine torque to the wheel(s) with the most traction available.

Open this photo in gallery: The redesigned cabin features a curved 11.4-inch central touchscreen, but the lack of buttons and switches takes some getting used to.Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

Upon entering a sweeping corner with some pace, the Velar feels more comfortable than racy and it definitely feels like an SUV. The front end doesn’t exactly bite into the tarmac. And, even with all that torque getting shuttled around, the vehicle still requires a patient right foot for fear of wafting off the edges of bends. But, again, the Velar is not intended to be one of those aforementioned super-SUVs, which is honestly a relief.

On the other hand, the Velar does have an edge over its direct rivals in another area. It actually could scamper up a mountain, not that you would ever attempt such a thing. Here, in the hilly champagne region, we don’t tackle any obstacles this ambitious. But we do spend some time on the service roads that wine growers use for harvesting their grapes.

It’s a grey, dreary day and the area has been hit with some fairly heavy rains. The dirt roads are slick with mud, and the cascading water is creating ditches and uncovering sharp rocks in the terrain. But the elevation is not severe, so piloting the Velar past signs that read “Moët & Chandon,” “Veuve Clicquot” and “Dom Pérignon” is as easy as rowing a boat on a calm lake.

At a few points, the driving instructor riding shotgun cautions against going too quickly for fear of sliding into a line of vines. At other times, he has me switch into the mud-ruts setting, one of seven drive modes available on the Velar, to better navigate the slick conditions. Regardless of the challenge, no Range Rovers get stuck and no grapes get crushed.

All the while, the feeling inside the Velar is one of quiet, comfort and refinement. The redesigned cabin features a new focal point, a curved 11.4-inch central touchscreen, which operates all the infotainment, connectivity and climate control functions. The complete lack of buttons and switches takes some getting used to, but this is unquestionably the clean, uncluttered approach.

Open this photo in gallery: While the Velar feels like an SUV, it does have an edge over its direct rivals in another area, in that it actually could scamper up a mountain.Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

The optional Meridian audio systems include an active noise cancelling feature that throws a veritable padded blanket on the surroundings. Another option, an air purification system, scrubs incoming oxygen particles with a fine-toothed series of filters. The Velar is also available with a distinct leather-free interior, called Kvadrat, which combines wool blends and polyurethane textile. It’s a slick touch.

Whether the 2024 Range Rover Velar ends up being a vintage offering for the British luxury brand remains to be seen. But it’s for sure a luxury SUV with its own sense of performance and style.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

