Open this photo in gallery: The alloy wheels are identical in construction but have bronze finish on the Sport model.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

Over the years, drivers have not purchased Subaru Foresters because they find them sexy or fast or even powerful. They buy them because they do a lot of little things well.

They are safe, capable and hard to break. They’re functional and family friendly.

On the excitement scale, however, they register low. Keeping the driver’s pulse at a resting rate might seem boring to some, but it is an undeniable virtue in this five-seat compact crossover SUV.

The 2025 Forester, the sixth generation since its debut in 1997, is a little bit better in myriad ways. It has more attractive styling, has better technology, the refined powertrain gives drivers more useable torque for those off-road adventures and the cabin is quieter.

It seems it’s always been in the Forester’s DNA to go against the grain – to be a little bit nerdy while competitors strive to be sporty and to put functionality above style. If you’ve loved the slightly eccentric character of the Forester but want the rough edges sanded down, you’ll love the updated version a little bit more.

The 2025 Forester retains its core virtues: large, greenhouse-like glass areas afford ample outward visibility, a squared-off cabin makes the most of available space and it has time-tested standard all-wheel drive.

Open this photo in gallery: Cargo space in the trunk increases from the previous model to 836 litres from 818.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

Yet its outward appearance is less contrarian than previous generations. It looks like a mash-up of a Gen 5 Forester and a Honda CR-V. It has chunky fender flares not unlike Hyundai’s Santa Fe and Toyota’s RAV4, a beefier grille and slimmer headlights.

Although the glass area remains roughly unchanged (including a gloriously large fixed moonroof), a hexagonal motif takes the edge off its previous nerdy looks. Vented front fenders and mini air foils behind the rear wheels are said to improve airflow, but also add some subtle sportiness. (Subaru did not provide drag coefficient figures). Bronze-coloured alloy wheels and side accents turn down the visual heat on the Sport model, which previously had accents in orange.

The company says 80 per cent of the transmission’s components are new or refined and the engine has a number of upgrades. Yet there is much that is familiar. The 2.5-litre, horizontally opposed flat-four engine delivers 180 horsepower (down two) and 178 lb-ft of torque (with improved mid-range torque). The Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) is smoother and quieter. And the updated Subaru Symmetrical full-time all-wheel-drive system has a quicker response time and produces simulated shifts under hard acceleration. Rated towing capacity remains 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds).

Subaru also defies the bigger-is-better orthodoxy. The 2025 Forester is just 15 millimetres longer and 13 millimetres wider than its predecessor. Height is unchanged at 1.73 metres, as is ground clearance at 22.1 centimetres. The wheelbase remains 2.66 metres, while cargo space increased marginally to 836 litres from 818.

Open this photo in gallery: Vents above the front wheels are designed to reduce wind turbulence and improve fuel efficiency.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

Inside, the obvious improvements include higher-quality finishing materials, such as soft-touch faux leather. The front seats have been reshaped to provide better support and more comfort. Cabin noise has been noticeably reduced through the addition of more sound-deadening materials.

The base Convenience trim level, which we did not drive, comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Heated front seats – cloth in the Convenience – are standard. The remaining four trim levels have the more modern 11.7-infotainment display but, sadly, most physical switches are now on-screen only.

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology provides a wider field of view, allowing the vehicle to identify cyclists and pedestrians sooner and even applying the brakes when needed. Emergency Stop Assist, new to Subaru and standard across all trim levels, activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings and will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors.

We tested two trims on logging roads on Vancouver Island, the Sport and the top-of-the-line Premier. From a driving perspective, there wasn’t much to distinguish between the two, although the Sport has Stablex dampers and beefier suspension to manage the bigger bumps. Both trims had Bridgestone all-season tires that are best kept to pavement and light gravel.

Open this photo in gallery: The 11.7-inch vertical screen is available in all but the base Convenience trim level. The Premier level has real leather in black or brown/black versions with accented stitching. This is the Sport trim.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

The Sport trim has a Sport badge on the rear, subtler bronze accents compared with the previous model’s orange accents, new 19-inch wheels finished in bronze, and glossy black accents on the grille and low-profile roof rails. But some vigorous driving through tight logging roads reveal this model as a bit of an off-road poser – consider it Sport-light.

Forester fans who like to go off-road may want to wait a year for a redesigned Wilderness edition, with its undercarriage armour and higher clearance. The company says a hybrid model will also appear at about the same time.

The Premier trim adds some chrome and shiny black accents on the door mirrors, lower cladding, low-profile roof rails and front grille. It also has 19-inch alloy wheels but with a two-tone machine finish. The ventilated front seats are covered in a leather-and-Ultrasuede combo and available in black or brown, depending on exterior paint choice.

The Convenience trim level is listed at $33,495 ($36,333 with destination charge), Touring $38,495 ($41,333), Sport $40,995 ($43,847), Limited $42,995 ($45,847) and Premier $44,995 ($47,847).

The Forester faces a crowded field of competent rivals, such as Ford’s Escape and Bronco Sport, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5 and CX-50, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4. In this redesign, Subaru has done away with a bit of what set the Forester apart, toning down the boxy look and creating a sleeker look that’s a more in step with its competitors, in the hope of expanding its appeal.

The 2025 Subaru Forester will be available at Canadian dealerships in a few weeks.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

