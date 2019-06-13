The latest batch of university and college graduates are about to enter the workforce. Almost every vehicle segment – sedan, hatchback, even crossover – consists of entry-level models that are affordable and practical, often with attractive incentives.

Most auto makers have discounts for new graduates to help make buying a car that much more attainable.

What follows are some key offers this week. If you don’t find one that suits you, check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool for the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Nissan Qashqai

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Nissan Qashqai model delivers 141 horsepower and 147 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine.

The Nissan Qashqai sits between the compact Rogue and the subcompact Kicks. The 2019 model delivers 141 horsepower and 147 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine. All trims come standard or available with an intelligent all-wheel drivetrain and a continuously variable transmission.

Interior highlights on the S trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM capability, a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear-view monitor, remote engine ignition and heated front seats. Its exterior is equipped with LED daytime running lights, mirror-integrated LED turn signals and a rear spoiler. Standard safety features on the S trim include intelligent emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a tire-pressure-monitoring system.

2019 Nissan Qashqai S All Wheel Drive CVT

MSRP : $25,498

: $25,498 Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,000

: $1,000 Estimated dealer discount : $500

: $500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,090

: $2,090 Cash purchase price before tax : $26,088

: $26,088 Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (compared with 3.9 per cent in April) for $526 per month including tax, which includes a $500 after-tax new-grad incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.5-per-cent interest (compared with 3.9 per cent in April) for $382 per month including tax, which includes a $500 after-tax new-grad incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Volkswagen Golf

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Volkswagen Golf.

Over the years, the iconic Volkswagen Golf hatchback has spawned variants such as the high-performance Golf GTI and Golf R as well as the estate-style Golf SportWagen. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf is powered by a 1.4-litre, 147-horsepower engine that achieves a combined fuel economy of 7.4 litres/100 km. Standard features on the Comfortline trim include a six-speaker audio system, a 6.5-inch touchscreen multimedia display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated windshield washer nozzles, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 1.4 TSI Tiptronic

· MSRP : $23,900

: $23,900 · Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,500 (compared with no incentive in April)

: $1,500 (compared with no incentive in April) · Estimated dealer discount : $250

: $250 · Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,825

: $1,825 · Cash purchase price before tax : $23,975

: $23,975 · Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (compared with 2.99 per cent in April) for $496 per month including tax, which includes a $500 after-tax new-grad incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (compared with 2.99 per cent in April) for $352 per month including tax, which includes a $500 new-grad incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Kia Forte

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Kia Forte.

The Kia Forte has undergone a major redesign for the 2019 model year with cues inspired by its sporty sibling, the Stinger. It now boasts a fastback-style profile, thanks to its short deck and long hood.

Its redesigned exterior lights are most notable for the turn-signal indicators housed separately from the headlights and taillights. A next-generation 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, which generates 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves a combined fuel economy of 6.9 litres/100km when equipped with an infinitely variable transmission – a 17-per-cent improvement over the 2018 gasoline direct injection model.

Notable interior features on the EX+ trim include an eight-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, wireless cellphone charging functionality and USB and auxiliary audio inputs. Key safety technology on the EX+ trim includes forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection and LED exterior lighting.

2019 Kia Forte 2.0 EX+ IVT

MSRP : $22,495

: $22,495 Manufacturer cash incentive : $2,500 (compared with $2,000 in May)

: $2,500 (compared with $2,000 in May) New grad incentive : $500

: $500 Estimated dealer discount : $250

: $250 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,785

: $1,785 Cash purchase price before tax : $21,030

: $21,030 Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $436 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (compared with $1,000 in May), a $500 new-grad incentive, and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $309 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (compared with $1,000 in May), a $500 new-grad incentive, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Chevrolet Trax

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

The 2019 Chevrolet Trax, like its sedan cousin the Chevrolet Cruze, is equipped with a turbocharged 1.4-litre, four-cylinder ECOTEC engine through which it generates an output of 138-horsepower and 148 lb.-ft of torque.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike the Cruze, the Trax is also available with an all-wheel drivetrain. Highlights on the LS trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice recognition capability, a 3.5-inch vehicle information display, a rear-view camera and dual USB ports.

2019 Chevrolet Trax 1LS All Wheel Drive

MSRP : $25,700

: $25,700 Manufacturer cash incentive : $5,100

: $5,100 New grad incentive : $500 (applied after tax)

: $500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount : $500

: $500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,935

: $1,935 Cash purchase price before tax : $21,593

: $21,593 Finance for 72 months at 0-per-cent interest for $419 per month including tax, which includes a $500 after-tax new-grad incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $462 per month including tax, which includes a $500 after-tax new-grad incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

