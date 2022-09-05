The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.Matt Bubbers/The Globe and Mail

I am a long-time Subaru Outback owner. It’s been reliable, fun and comfortable. However, I have just seen the new Mazda CX-50, and I’m waiting for the “Meridian” version to come into the showroom. Which would you opt for, or is there something better? – Walter

Mark Richardson: It’s tough to pull a Subaru owner away from the brand, unless their vehicle has been unreliable. The off-road-focussed CX-50 might be the vehicle to do it, though.

Petrina Gentile: Mazda has a winner on its hands with the CX-50. It’s a smart, small SUV with rugged good looks, all-wheel drive and an off-road drive mode for venturing off the beaten track.

Richardson: The Meridian version Walter mentions is supposed to be even more off-road capable. I’ve not driven it because it’s brand-new, but it adds larger, chunky all-terrain tires and looks more rugged. I’m guessing that’s the look he likes. But will he actually use it?

Gentile: Probably not – at least, not for a while. The global semiconductor chip shortage is wreaking havoc on the supply of vehicles. So it may be a while before he sees it. Let’s give Walter some other options to consider – I’m thinking a Ford Bronco. What do you think?

Richardson: Probably the Bronco Sport would be a better choice. He didn’t mention the Jeep Wrangler, which is the Bronco’s natural competition, and he likes the refinement of the Mazda. Coming from an Outback, he’s more likely to prefer the comfort and economy of the less-gnarly Sport.

Gentile: The Jeep Wrangler would work, too. It now comes with a 4xe plug-in hybrid with a range of up to 30 kilometres, so it’s more fuel efficient, too.

Richardson: I don’t think so. Compared to the Outback or the CX-50, the Wrangler is overly tall and loud, and doesn’t have the comfort of those rough-cottage-road SUVs.

Gentile: So what are you thinking of as another alternative?

Richardson: We haven’t really mentioned the Outback that Walter already has. If he’s happy with it and likes his dealer, the new $42,000 Outback Wilderness is probably the trim level he wants. It’s the least expensive edition that has the more powerful turbocharged engine, and it is more capable off-road.

Gentile: Yes, the Outback Wilderness is the way to go. It is roomy and comfortable and compared to most SUVs, easier to load the roof and cargo area.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Richardson: The Wilderness has slightly higher ground clearance than the regular Outback, as well as chunkier tires and cladding to protect from scratches. I drove it last year through the sandy trails of the Ganaraska Forest, about 1.5 hours northeast of Toronto, and then several hours on Highway 401. It was a fine car for both roads, which couldn’t have been more different.

Gentile: So I take it, you prefer the Outback Wilderness over the Mazda CX-50 for Walter?

Richardson: The CX-50 is available with two different engines. If Walter is happy with 187 horsepower, then the Mazda will cost $4,000 less than the Subaru. If he wants a more equivalent engine – 256 horsepower for the Mazda, compared to 260 for the Subaru – it will cost about $5,000 more. So if he wants more power, the Outback Wilderness is the better deal, if he can find one.

Gentile: The Subaru uses Regular gas, too. The Mazda needs premium to reach that power, and on Regular, it’s rated for 227 horsepower. Big difference.

Richardson: Which makes the Outback Wilderness an even better proposition against the CX-50. I still think Walter should think about the Ford Bronco Sport, though.

Gentile: He should definitely take the Bronco Sport for a spin. It is distinct and rugged in its design and capable of tackling most things in its path.

Richardson: Like the Mazda, it’s available with two different engines, and the more powerful 250-horsepower version is the top-end Badlands edition, at $46,000. But if power isn’t so important, the base Bronco Sport with 181 horsepower starts at a reasonable $36,000. It will feel more plasticky inside than either of the other makes, though.

Gentile: Plasticky isn’t a big deal. But if it bothers Walter, stick with the brand he knows best, Subaru.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian adds larger, chunky all-terrain tires and looks more rugged.Handout

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.