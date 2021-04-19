Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle AWD. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Do you think Chrysler is onto something here? Imagine, a big, luxurious seven-seat utility vehicle with space to spare, a comfortable ride and all-wheel drive. Oh but wait, it’s not a monster SUV, it’s a minivan. Oh, well, forget it.

Still here? Good, because so is Chrysler, the automaker that invented minivans and is still perfecting the concept while most other automakers have hitched their wagons to the sport-ubiquity vehicle instead.

The subject of our attention here is literally and figuratively the pinnacle of a revised 2021 Chrysler Pacifica lineup that adds this Pinnacle flagship and also extends downmarket with two sub-$40,000 trims re-badged as Grand Caravans. In between are four Pacifica grades starting at about $45,000, plus for plug-in hybrid grades.

Story continues below advertisement

Also new for 2021 is all-wheel drive, available on all non-hybrid Pacificas (the Hybrid is actually the segment’s only plug-in hybrid, offering an official electric range of 51 kilometres). Otherwise, the new-year changes are the usual exterior nip ‘n’ tuck, plus driver-assist, telematics and infotainment upgrade.

The Pacifica’s AWD is a part-time mechanical system. To save fuel, it disconnects completely when not needed. Otherwise it engages automatically, either reactively (after the front wheels slip) or pro-actively, for example in cold or wet weather, on rough surfaces or in response to abrupt steering or throttle inputs. Unlike the Toyota Sienna’s electric AWD system, the Pacifica can deploy all its torque to the rear wheels, if needed.

Of course, our early-spring session with the AWD Pacifica failed to provide any challenging weather. It operated seamlessly and transparently, though launching on loose gravel prompted a brief spurt of wheelspin from the front before the system hooked up.

One downside: AWD adds about 160 kg, and fuel consumption goes up about 10 per cent to 12.0 from 10.6 L/100 km combined, according to government testing.

I saw 13.6 L/100 km over my week of mostly suburban driving. It might have been better were the transmission more willing to use top gear; even on the freeway, the tachometer usually showed 2,300 rpm at 120 km/h, which corresponds to seventh gear, not ninth. Even then, though, the Pacifica was a hushed cruiser.

Still, the AWD is a welcome addition to a minivan that was the 2017 North American Utility of the Year. Available across five gas-engine trim levels, you can get into a spacious, comfortable all-wheel-drive Pacifica starting below $50,000. Of course, if your social status would wither at the wheel of a minivan, feel free to spend $60,000 and up for a similar-sized “sport” utility vehicle with less space and comfort.

Open this photo in gallery The Pinnacle trim's 20-inch wheels add a bit of flair. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle AWD

Base price/as-tested: $65,795/$66,790

$65,795/$66,790 Engine: 3.6-litre V6

3.6-litre V6 Transmission/drive: 9-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

9-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (L/100 km): 14.1 city/9.4 highway

14.1 city/9.4 highway Alternatives: Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival, Toyota Sienna

Looks

Chrysler says the 2021 refresh sought a more SUV-like look. Frankly, we don’t see it – nor do we see the need for it. There’s no shame in looking like a minivan. This one does have presence, especially on the Pinnacle’s 20-inch wheels.

Story continues below advertisement

Interior

Open this photo in gallery The Pinnacle trim comes with opulent caramel pleated leather seats. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

While other versions offer interior colour choices, the Pinnacle comes exclusively with opulent caramel pleated leather on all three rows, with matching loose lumbar cushions for the second-row captain’s chairs. The middle-row seats are more substantial than in other models, so they can’t be stowed under the floor, yet they’re still quite low, making them more comfortable for kids than grown-ups. Still, there’s ample legroom for adults in all three rows.

Front-seat riders get eight-way seat adjustment (plus lumbar for the driver) with a fixed armrest on the Pinnacle’s centre console (contrasted with fold-downs on other trims). Comfort is easy to find, though the posture is not as tall-in-the-saddle as minivans of yore. The 10.1-inch screen is easy to interface with, though we wish one didn’t have to use it for the steering-wheel and seat heaters. The hard-button HVAC controls are user-friendly, ditto the rotary-knob gear selector, but the “blue-minated” indices on the main gauge cluster look kitschy.

Performance

The driving experience epitomizes the old adage, “It ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it.” Supple ride motions, natural steering feel and composed, fluent cornering combine to soothe disinterested drivers without alienating those who appreciate a more engaging drive. Likewise, the easy-on-the-ears engine blends punchy throttle response with a broad, linear power delivery to feel quicker than suggested by our test-track 0-100 km/h time of 8.8 seconds. And while it may not be the quickest minivan on dry pavement, slippery surfaces would see the AWD Pacifica saying “sayonara” while two-wheel drivers are still scrabbling for traction.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery The blue colour accents on the gauge cluster are a bit gimmicky, but the physical knobs for controlling the HVAC system are welcome. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

The new Uconnect 5 infotainment system offers Amazon Alexa functionality, over-the-air updates, 4G LTE hot spot, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, and the FamCAM interior camera. Also available: a rear-seat touch-screen entertainment system with built-in games, and a built-in vacuum cleaner. On the detect-and-protect side, pedestrian automatic emergency braking joins a generous suite of autonomous driver-assist features (though no rear cross-traffic braking).

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery Dropping or removing the seats allows for excellent cargo capacity. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

No SUV can match the low floor of a minivan, and adding AWD doesn’t change that here. On the Pinnacle, maximizing the cargo hold does mean removing the middle seats, which don’t fold into the floor like in other models, but the third row can be powered up or down at the touch of a button. With seats suitably deployed, there’s a minimum 32.3 cubic feet (914 L) of cargo volume (only the stretch versions of some full-size SUVs can beat that) and a maximum 140.5 cu. ft. (3,976 L, which no SUV comes close to equalling). Some other minivans do offer marginally more maximum cubic-footage, but you have to take the seats out. The tow rating is 1,633 kg (3,600 lbs.)

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.