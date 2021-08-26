 Skip to main content
The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is an excellent motorcycle, but only for smaller riders

Mark Richardson
Cobourg, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100.

Photography by MARK RICHARDSON/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

I hated the Honda Rebel 1100 the moment I sat on it. Actually, to be precise, it was the next moment, when I first put both my boots on the footpegs.

The bike itself was easy to sit on with a seat that’s just 27.5 inches (70 cm) from the ground. That’s all part of the attraction for shorter riders, and for riders who want to feel secure when they plant their feet solidly on the asphalt. It’s why the lineup of Honda Rebel 300cc and 500cc motorcycles are popular with new riders, but those owners tend to sell their bikes within a year or so because they want more power. Now the new 1100 gives them that and keeps them in the Honda family.

But that seating position – oh my. I’m just a shade under six feet tall, with a 32-inch inseam, and when I pulled my feet up onto the footpegs to ride away, it was like being on a doctor’s table and being asked to lie on your side and pull your knees way up for the doctor to investigate your most private anatomy. You get the picture.

Open this photo in gallery

The Rebel’s footpegs are higher for better cornering clearance and cannot be moved, but that makes it uncomfortable for bigger riders.

It’s too bad, because the bike itself is a very clever, very accomplished machine. It uses the tried-and-true parallel-twin engine from the previous generation of the Africa Twin adventure tourer, hung low and retuned with a heavier flywheel for more of a cruiser lope. Its electronics include four ride modes, cruise control, ABS brakes and traction control. There’s even an optional dual clutch transmission (DCT) that operates the six gears automatically without a clutch lever.

I rode the bike 130 kilometres home on country roads, stopping every 20 minutes to stretch my legs, and parked it in the garage for a few days while I recovered. In that time, I even went for a long ride on my own motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson Low Rider that has an even lower seat height of 26.8 inches (68.1 cm), but with better positioned, mid-mounted pegs that fit me comfortably. The Rebel’s footpegs are higher for better cornering clearance and cannot be moved.

Clearly, I was the wrong person to review this bike so I rode it over to visit my friend Wayne, who bought himself a DCT-equipped Rebel 1100 a few months ago.

Wayne is about the same height as me and has a 30-inch inseam. “I sat on it in the showroom and I thought, this is good!” he said. “Then I picked it up and I put both feet up on the pegs, and before I got even out of the lot, I thought, what the hell have I done? Was this a good idea?”

Open this photo in gallery

While testing the bike, Mark Richardson used a special waffle pad which adds about another inch to the seat height.

After all, his other motorcycle is a huge 2018 Honda Goldwing. He bought the Rebel as a city bike, and he opted to pay the extra $1,000 for the DCT.

“I wasn’t comfortable on it, but over time, I’ve started to get more comfortable with it,” he said. “It really depends on how much yoga you do.”

I took Wayne’s bike out for a ride to try the DCT. It flicked smoothly through the gears and the different ride modes changed the quickness of the shifts. I could also shift myself with finger-and-thumb triggers on the left handlebar, and it was as simple and intelligent as the DCTs I’ve used on the Africa Twin and the Goldwing.

If I owned a Rebel 1100, however, I would not buy the DCT option. For one thing, I like a cruiser that’s simple and stripped back, but mostly, the extra width of the clutch mechanism beside my right ankle pushed my foot out farther on the peg. It would take even more yoga to be comfortable.

Neither of the two Rebels, the tester and Wayne’s bike, seemed as cramped that day as I remembered from the first ride. Perhaps I was growing more limber. However, when I returned it to Honda, I made sure to sit on a special waffle seat pad that I’ve owned for years and rarely use, which adds about another inch to the seat height.

The ride to Honda was about 90 mins, the first third on a delightful country road and the final hour on busy three-lane highway. The country road was a pleasure, but after a half-hour on the main highway, my crotch was completely numb and began to ache. I dragged my feet along the asphalt whenever possible to relieve the sensation, grateful only that I’ve already had my children. By the time I reached Honda, I was practically in tears, but I shed none when I handed back the key.

Tech specs

Open this photo in gallery

The Rebel looks great, and it can be accessorized with all kinds of factory or aftermarket options.

2021 Honda Rebel 1100

Base price/As tested: $12,999 / $12,999

Engine: 1,084 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin

Transmission/Drive: Six-speed manual or DCT, chain drive

Alternatives: Harley-Davidson Iron 1200, Triumph Bonneville T100, Yamaha Bolt, Kawasaki Vulcan 900, Suzuki Boulevard C50

Looks

The Rebel 1100 looks great, and it can be accessorized with all kinds of factory or aftermarket options. The smaller Rebels look, well, small, with narrow tires and plenty of air visible through the engine, but the 1100 looks muscular and tight.

Comfort

Let’s not talk about the comfort, okay? It may fit you well, but if it doesn’t, the footpegs can’t be repositioned. It’ll be best to just look elsewhere.

Performance

The engine is detuned from the original Africa Twin and revs lower, though it makes 86 hp and 72 lbs.-ft. of torque for pulling away with panache. Those pegs are placed where they are to create a full 35 degrees of lean on either side, and the bike will tip over that far with confidence through corner after corner.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery

The monochromatic single dial is full of information that’s easy to read.

There’s far more up-to-date technology on the larger Rebel than offered by most cruisers. It includes effective LED lighting, throttle-by-wire, a USB-C outlet under the seat, traction and cruise control, and those four ride modes. The monochromatic single dial is full of information that’s easy to read, but what’s with the key on the left side, behind the engine? This placement is very uncluttered for the handlebar yoke, but it means you can’t hang the key on any kind of a ring or chain without it being annoying against your leg.

Verdict

The Rebel 1100 is more expensive than its Japanese cruiser competition, but it’s much better equipped and more powerful and well-balanced. It’s an excellent motorcycle for smaller riders, or for yoga practitioners. For anyone else, make sure you ride it before you decide to buy.

