Infiniti wants you to see its new 2022 QX55 compact SUV as a provocateur.

The new model is designed for trendsetters who want to stand out, be bold and provocative and get noticed. According to Phil York, the manufacturer’s global head of marketing, that person is a 35-year-old, tech-savvy male, an “adventurous soul who doesn’t want corporate conformity.”

However, by basing the QX55 on the QX50 SUV, Infiniti has invited close comparison, and the QX55 comes up looking more like a follower than a trendsetter. Essentially a re-skinned QX50, the new SUV offers a few more bells and whistles than the older model, but they are distinctions without a real difference.

So what’s the point of copying a successful model with a few variations? Infiniti wants to use the QX55 to wedge its way back into the luxury crossover segment, which it helped to pioneer with its FX model way back in 2003.

Where the QX50 had the blocky, upright back end of a classic SUV or wagon, the QX55′s roof tapers dramatically down toward the rear, resulting in a very low angle on the back window. It creates the distinctive coupe-SUV triangular rear profile. Besides the roofline, a new, larger grille treatment and eye-catching “piano key” LED taillights are the main visual differences between the two.

The drivetrain remains unchanged from the QX50, with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo that offers 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque and is controlled by a continuously variable transmission. Although Infiniti notes that shift-mapping was revised to improve low-speed responsiveness, this combo delivers lacklustre performance and unpleasant, growling transmission noises.

The QX55 will offer wireless Apple CarPlay, a first for Infiniti, but that may not be enough of a selling point to draw tech-savvy buyers. Its WiFi hotspot will support up to seven devices, and the Infiniti app offers services including remote locking and remote start.

The 16 Bose speakers in the top-end Sensory trim test model drowned out the transmission growl with superlative sound. Phone connectivity was accomplished in three touches, and calls were crystal clear, with no background noise.

The QX55 will be available in three trims equipped with standard all-wheel drive and 20-inch wheels. They will also all have a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, preparing them for Canadian winters.

Prices start at $51,999 for the Luxe and top out at $60,998 for the Sensory. By contrast, the 2021 QX50, which is still available at Canadian dealers, starts at $45,495, and its Sensory trim at $57,648. QX50 tops out with the Autograph model at $59,948, just squeaking in under the QX55 Sensory. The U.S.-made vehicles will be in Canadian dealerships in April, 2021.

Infiniti’s attempt to re-enter the luxury crossover segment with the QX55 will be interesting to watch. Using the successful QX50 platform with a redesigned roofline and other cosmetic changes seems like a safe and calculated gambit, notwithstanding the bold marketing claims.

However, with competitors sporting original, eye-catching designs such as the Lexus NX F-Sport, it might be a stretch to expect QX55 buyers to be truly looking for “style before substance,” as York said. It seems more likely the QX55 will appeal to drivers looking for a sporty cosmetic update to a familiar friend.

Tech specs

2022 Infiniti QX55

Looks

With its aggressive, fresh grille and sloping rear end, the QX55 is a sportier package than the QX50. All models ride on standard 20-inch wheels in black and grey, which echo black elements such as the mirror covers and rear spoiler. Infiniti has opted to only offer one really eye-catching colour, a sexy metallic red. Otherwise, you are limited to shades of grey, blue and black.

Interior

Like a ‘spot-the-differences’ game, finding what’s new in the QX55 interior is a challenge. That’s not to say it isn’t lovely, but we’ve seen it before. The dash, instrument cluster and the majority of the interior-design elements remain unchanged from the QX55′s predecessor. It is beautiful, comfortable, well-planned and offers plenty of room, although tall passengers might have trouble sitting up straight in the back seat as the sloping rear roof has compromised head room. The sloped-roof design has other drawbacks, as well. Rear visibility is extremely limited, both when checking the rear-view mirror and when attempting a shoulder check. The surround-view camera compensates reasonably well.

Performance

Even though the QX55 boasts more horsepower and torque than most of its closest competitors, it still feels sluggish. The continuously variable transmission is terribly noisy and appears poorly tuned for any attempt at sporty driving; downshifting with the paddle shifters in sport mode intensifies the transmission whine without a commensurate boost in power. The ride is comfortable and predictable, but there is nothing in the performance that improves on the QX50.

Technology

Endowed with a 4G WiFi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well a dual-screen infotainment set-up and over-the-air software updates, the QX55 is reasonably well prepared for the tech-savvy driver it’s meant to attract. However, it doesn’t boast wireless charging or 5G, attributes that would have given it staying power with the fully connected driver. On the safety side, top trims include a full suite of level 2 autonomy features that work extremely well.

Cargo

Although the sloping rear roof line cuts into the QX55′s ability to handle bulky items, the cargo bay has a large footprint, and the 60-40 split and sliding rear seats make for a capacious and customizable space. It beats out most competitors (with the exception of the Acura RDX A-Spec) with its 762-litre trunk. Designers thoughtfully made the rear hatch adjustable so that its opening can be set to accommodate either a very tall or more compact user.

The verdict

The QX55 is a lightly modified QX50, which will appeal to Infiniti lovers who want a little novelty without the risk of buying an SUV that’s fresh from the ground up.

