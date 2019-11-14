The increasing pressure of fuel-economy standards combined with the proliferation of practical electric vehicles has shifted the collective focus of the automotive industry towards a vision of conservation and efficiency. This trend of efficiency has also permeated the pickup category. Automakers have introduced highly capable motors in diminutive packages, such as Ford’s 2.7-litre EcoBoost, or efficiency-boosting technology like Active Fuel Management in Chevrolet trucks. These advancements are making it ever more feasible for pickups to be used as daily drivers, with comfortable crew cabs offering seating capacity that rivals SUVs, but with greater hauling capability.

While 2020 models are steadily taking up an increasing portion of dealerships’ lots across the country, automakers are offering highly attractive incentives on remaining 2019 inventory. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on 2019 model-year pickup trucks. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV .

2019 Ford F-150

The 2019 Ford F-150 produces 325 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, and can tow up to 9,000 pounds, thanks to a turbocharged 2.7-litre EcoBoost engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Lariat trim features a SYNC3 infotainment system with an eight-inch display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as well as voice-recognition capability. Customers can also opt for an available 1,000-watt, 10-speaker B&O sound system. The occupants are privy to heated and ventilated leather front seats and dual-zone climate control. Key safety features include an automatic emergency-braking system, a reverse-sensing system and a rearview camera with dynamic hitch-assist.

Story continues below advertisement

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2’

MSRP: $57,649

$57,649 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000

$5,000 Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $52,659

$52,659 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $992 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $767 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Ram 1500

The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie uses a 5.7-litre V-8 to generate 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque and can tow up to 8,370 pounds. Additionally, the available eTorque hybrid system is a 48-volt battery pack that enables start/stop functionality, short-duration torque and brake-energy regeneration. A seven-inch in-cluster information screen and an 8.4-inch infotainment display are both standard at this trim level, as is compatibility with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its interior also features a 10-speaker audio system, as well as heated and ventilated leather front seats. Safety features on the Laramie trim include ready alert braking, rain brake-support, electronic roll-mitigation, trailer-sway control as well as LED taillights and automatic LED headlights.

2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 5′7″ box

MSRP: $65,545

$65,545 Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,000

$8,000 Bonus Cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $55,280

$55,280 Finance for 96 months at 4.09 per cent interest for $764 per month including tax, which includes a $8,000 manufacturer incentive, a $2,000 after-tax Bonus Cash incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.49 per cent interest for $864 per month including tax, which includes a $8,000 manufacturer incentive, a $2,000 after-tax Bonus Cash incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Buyers of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT can choose between a 310-horsepower, 348-lb.-ft., 2.7-litre turbo engine, and a 355 horsepower, 383 lb.-ft. 5.3-litre V-8 with dynamic fuel-management technology. These engine variants are rated to tow 6,700 and 11,400 pounds respectively, and both are paired with an eight-speed gearbox. The LT trim’s interior comes equipped with an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capability. The 2019 Silverado LT comes standard with the StabiliTrak electronic stability-control system, which automatically helps enhance the driver’s control on the vehicle by adjusting the brakes and engine torque.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD Crew Cab Short box

MSRP: $46,800

$46,800 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,050

$6,050 Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,255

$41,255 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $656 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Toyota Tundra

The 2019 Toyota Tundra’s 5.7-litre i-FORCE V-8 produces 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque, and unleashes a towing capacity of 9,200 pounds. Highlights on the 4x4 CrewMax SR5 trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, a nine-speaker audio system, heated front seats, cruise control, windshield-wiper-deicing capability and available LED headlights. All Tundra models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert, automatic high-beams and dynamic-radar cruise control, as well as the Star Safety System, which includes smart-stop technology, vehicle-stability control, traction control, brake-assist and electronic brake-force distribution.

2019 Toyota Tundra 4x4 CrewMax SR5 5.7L

MSRP: $46,000

$46,000 Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,000 (after-tax)

$8,000 (after-tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,845

$39,845 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $906 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $691 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.