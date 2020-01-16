Dealerships moved more than 1.92 million new vehicles in 2019, down 3.6 per cent from 2018 levels, falling exactly in line with expectations, and making this the second year in a row in which the industry experienced a year-over-year sales decline.

Last year, dealerships moved nearly 100,000 fewer passenger cars, which includes sedans, hatchbacks and wagons, down by more than 16 per cent, due to the segment’s waning popularity. Automakers have also responded to this trend by shifting the focus of their investments elsewhere.

Light trucks, on the other hand, which consists of pickup trucks and SUVs, marked yet another sales increase, rising 1.6 per cent, and made up nearly 75 per cent of all new vehicles sold in the country. SUV sales in particular crossed the 900,000-unit mark for the first time in history and show no signs of slowing down.

Ford remains the sales leader, with much of their success being owed to the F-series – Canada’s best-selling line of vehicles. Ram delivered nearly 14 per cent more new vehicles this year, allowing it to jump ahead of GMC. Some automakers gained more than others over the last 12 months, but their shares of the overall market remained relatively stable. Here are the top ten most popular brands by their market share in 2019:

Ford (14.5 per cent) Toyota (11.0 per cent) Honda (8.8 per cent) Chevrolet (7.3 per cent) Hyundai (6.9 per cent) Nissan (6.4 per cent) Ram (5.3 per cent) GMC (4.5 per cent) Kia (4.0 per cent) Jeep (3.6 per cent)

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers from Canada’s most popular automakers. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV..

Ford

The 2020 Ford Edge comes standard with a 2.0-litre, 250-horsepower EcoBoost engine with start-stop functionality and active grille shutters. All trims have intelligent all-wheel-drive technology, either standard or available as an option. Interior highlights on the 2020 Edge include a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touch-screen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as dual-zone electronic automatic temperature controls and two smart-charging USB ports. The 2020 Edge also comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, a lane-keeping system and a rear-view camera with a washer. Exterior features on this SUV include wiper-activated bi-LED headlights, LED taillights and speed-sensitive and rain-sensing front windshield wipers.

2020 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $40,299

$40,299 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in December)

$2,000 (as compared to no incentive in December) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,960

$1,960 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,259

$39,259 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $777 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in December) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.49 per cent interest for $609 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in December) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Honda

The 2020 Honda Pilot is powered by a 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Notable features on this three-row SUV include a seven-inch infotainment display, speed-sensitive volume control, active noise-cancellation, tri-zone automatic climate control, LED exterior lighting and windshield-wiper-deicing capability. The EX trim also features a 264-watt, seven-speaker sound system and a high-definition radio. All 2020 Pilot trims are equipped with a host of active safety features including forward-collision warning, collision-mitigation braking and road-departure mitigation.

2020 Honda Pilot EX

MSRP: $43,590

$43,590 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,475

$41,475 Finance for 48 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $1,148 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $704 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT comes standard with a 2.7-litre turbo engine that outputs 310 horsepower and 348 lb.-ft. of torque relayed through an eight-speed transmission. With this powertrain, the 2020 Silverado 1500 LT is capable of towing up to 7,000 pounds. Highlights on this trim include an Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible eight-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker audio system, two USB ports and a 4.2-inch driver-information display. The LT trim also comes standard with GM’s proprietary StabiliTrak electronic stability-control system, which automatically helps enhance the driver’s control of the vehicle by adjusting the brakes and engine torque.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD Crew Cab Short Bed

MSRP: $46,798

$46,798 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,400 (as compared to $2,000 in December)

$5,400 (as compared to $2,000 in December) Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

$2,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $40,908

$40,908 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $836 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $563 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Hyundai

Depending on the trim, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson is powered either by a 2.0-litre engine that produces 161 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque or a 2.4-litre engine that outputs an additional 20 horses. Both engines are married to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual mode. The interior of the Preferred trim features a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment system, which is Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Available features include automatic dual-zone temperature control, automatic defogging and Bluetooth voice-recognition. Safety features at this trim level include forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision and rear cross-traffic warnings as well as lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0 All Wheel Drive Automatic

MSRP: $30,199

$30,199 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in December)

$2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in December) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,915

$1,915 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,864

$29,864 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $615 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for 431 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

