It’s no secret that automakers the world over are investing in their SUV models, not only taking big strides in improving nameplates currently in production, but also relaunching previously dormant nameplates or introducing new ones altogether to capitalize on any niche that has not yet been captured. This has led to an explosion of SUV offerings in virtually every class.
Years ago, for example, Subaru created a subcompact SUV out of thin air with the Crosstrek when it placed its Impreza hatchback on a raised chassis. Now it has also launched its largest model, the Ascent, a seven-passenger SUV. Hyundai also has introduced the largest model in its lineup, the Palisade, as well as the Kona, one of its smallest. Nissan made the decision to go smaller, rather than larger, by introducing the Kicks just a short while after the positive reception of the similarly sized Qashqai.
BMW, as well, incorporated the X2, a sportier subcompact than the existing X1, and their flagship X7 into their already-crowded SUV lineup. Numerous other automakers are similarly placing their bets to win market share during the ongoing SUV gold rush with their own all-new or rebooted nameplates.
We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on all-new SUV models. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV .
2019 Honda Passport
The 2019 Honda Passport sits right between the compact CR-V and the seven-passenger Pilot. Its 280 horsepower, 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine features variable cylinder management for reduced fuel consumption. Additionally, Honda’s proprietary i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system, which enables superior off-road capability. Inside the Sport trim, the occupants are privy to a 152-watt, seven-speaker sound system with active noise cancellation functionality, Wi-Fi hotspot and tethering capability, tri-zone automatic climate control and a multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. The Passport’s host of active safety features is standard on all trims and includes collision-mitigation braking, forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, road-departure mitigation and lane-keep assist.
2019 Honda Passport Sport
- MSRP: $41,990
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905
- Cash purchase price before tax: $41,625
- Finance: 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $1,107 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment
- Lease: 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $696 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Chevrolet reintroduced the Blazer nameplate as the sportier sibling of its already popular, family-focused Equinox. In fact, it already rivals the latter in sales in just its first year of production. Every 2019 Chevrolet Blazer all-wheel drive trim is equipped with a 3.6-litre V-6 that outputs a robust 308 horsepower and 270 lb.-ft. of torque relayed through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Its infotainment features include an eight-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation, USB charging ports and a high definition rear-view camera. The 2019 Blazer’s exterior also features automatic HID headlights, LED taillights and fog lights, and active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics.
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3.6L 2LT All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $40,300
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005
- Cash purchase price before tax: $39,805
- Finance: 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $768 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease: 48 months at one-per-cent interest for $535 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
2019 Audi Q8
Audi’s all-new 2019 Q8 comes with a turbocharged V-6 engine capable of producing 335 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque, which its eight-speed Tiptronic transmission sends to all wheels by way of a Quattro all-wheel drivetrain. Occupants on the Progressiv trim enjoy heated leather seats, quad-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a tinted panoramic sunroof. Active safety features on this luxury SUV include collision mitigation system, blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera and LED-powered exterior lighting, while Audi drive select and sport suspension offer increased flexibility across a wide range of driving conditions.
- MSRP: $81,200
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,800
- Cash purchase price before tax: $80,500
- Finance: 60 months at 3.98-per -ent interest for $1,674 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease: 48 months at 3.98 per cent interest for $1,166 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
2020 Kia Telluride
The 2020 Kia Telluride is now the largest in the automaker’s lineup and is designed to have superior off-roading capabilities than the more sober Sorento. Its powertrain consists of a 291-horsepower, 3.8-litre V-6 engine with gasoline direct-injection, an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The 2020 Telluride EX comes standard with a host of features, including a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation display, leather-upholstered eight-passenger seating, wood-grain interior trim, USB charging ports in all three seating rows, wireless phone charging capability and forward collision mitigation, dynamic cruise control and a driver attention warning system.
2020 Kia Telluride EX All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $44,995
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005
- Cash purchase price before tax: $45,500
- Finance: 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $921 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment
- Lease: 48 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $754 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.
