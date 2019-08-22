Incremental increases in fuel-economy targets have changed the way automakers approach car designs across every type of vehicle. Rather than offering one or two fuel-efficient vehicles to offset the consumption of the thirstier cars and SUVs in their lineup, car makers now strive for fuel savings in nearly every model they produce. Of course, corporate average-fuel-economy targets have existed for decades, but increasingly stringent requirements mean an extra mile-per-gallon cannot be overlooked, even on a sports car or truck.

This has led to a number of subtle changes that can easily go unnoticed. In the last decade, smaller turbocharged engines have replaced their larger predecessors in many models while producing similar power. Those engines that still cling to higher cylinder counts and displacement volumes can also feature dynamic cylinder-deactivation technology, meaning that a V-8 can become a V-4 when cruising at a lower rpm.

Engineers have also realized further fuel savings via electric steering technology (traditional hydraulic steering pumps decrease fuel economy by introducing parasitic draw on the engine) and enhancements to aerodynamics, such as active grille shutters. The net result of these improvements is that the ecoconscious buyer is not limited to just a small range of models or powertrain options.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles as noted by Natural Resources Canada. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 Lexus RX Hybrid

The Lexus RX was introduced nearly 15 years ago as the world’s first hybrid luxury vehicle. With a combined consumption of 7.9 litres/100 km, the 2019 model was the Government of Canada’s pick for the most fuel-efficient standard-size SUV.

The 2019 RX 450h generates a net 308 horsepower by combining an electric motor and an Atkinson-cycle V-6 engine, which reaches the ground through Lexus’s Active Torque All-Wheel Drive system. A subwoofer-augmented, 12-speaker stereo system is standard on the RX 450h, as is a 12.3-inch multimedia display, a voice-activated navigation system and perforated leather-upholstered seats. The RX 450h features safety technology such as steering-responsive and auto-levelling premium LED headlights and Lexus Safety System+, which includes a precollision system with pedestrian- and bicycle-detection, lane-tracing assist, dynamic radar cruise-control, and automatic high-beam functionality.

2019 Lexus RX 450h

MSRP: $64,500

$64,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in July)

$3,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in July) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $62,550

$62,550 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $1,299 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in July) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $943 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in July) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Ford F-150

Not only is the Ford F-series is the reigning bestselling line of vehicles in Canada, but its light-duty model, the F-150, was ranked this year’s most fuel-efficient standard truck. Equipped with a 3.0-litre, 250-horsepower Power Stroke turbodiesel V-6 engine, the 2019 Ford F-150 manages a torque output of 440 lb.-ft and a maximum towing capacity of 11,500 pounds while consuming a combined 9.5 litres/100 km. The Lariat trim features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch display and voice-recognition capability, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a remote-release tailgate, automatic emergency-braking system, a rear-view camera with dynamic hitch-assist and a reverse-sensing system.

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2’

MSRP: $65,149

$65,149 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,500

$5,500 Ford Employee Price adjustment: $7,839

$7,839 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,030

$2,030 Cash purchase price before tax: $53,840

$53,840 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $1,120 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $784 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Mazda MX-5 Automatic

The Mazda MX-5 currently holds the title as the world’s bestselling roadster and, at a combined 7.9 litres/100 km, is tied with the Fiat 124 Spider as Canada’s most fuel-efficient two-seater. For 2019, Mazda increased the MX-5’s power to 181 horses and 151 lb.-ft of torque from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine which drives the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The GT trim comes equipped with a seven-inch touch-screen multimedia display, a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system, a 4.6-inch multi-information display in the gauge cluster, a wide-angle rear-view camera and adaptive LED headlights with auto-levelling functionality. Standard safety features on the 2019 MX-5 GT include smart city brake-support, lane-departure warning, advanced blind-spot monitoring, rain-sensing windshield wipers and high-beam control.

2019 Mazda MX-5 GT with Leather Automatic

MSRP: $42,900

$42,900 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,825

$41,825 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $868 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Chrysler Pacifica (with engine-start/stop functionality)

The Canadian-made Chrysler Pacifica has amassed a number of awards since its introduction for the 2017 model year and is currently the only minivan on sale in Canada to also have a plug-in electric variant. Its notable design language and luxurious features have helped differentiate it from its more utilitarian cousin, the Dodge Grand Caravan.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica features a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 that is capable of producing up to 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft of torque. Trims that feature engine start-stop capability, such as the Touring L trim, can achieve a best-in-class combined fuel economy of 10.6 litres/100 km. The Touring L trim’s interior features leather-faced seating and a Uconnect 4 multimedia system that comprises of a seven-inch touch screen and a six-speaker audio system. The driver is privy to a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, hands-free communication and a 12-way power-adjustable seat with four-way lumbar support. The second- and third-row in-floor folding seat-arrangement grants the driver considerably more storage space, while tri-zone automatic temperature control can keep passengers comfortable when the seats are in use.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

MSRP: $44,995

$44,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,000

$7,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,025

$2,025 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,520

$39,520 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $822 per month including tax, which includes a $7,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $802 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

