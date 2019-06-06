As all remaining signs of the past winter vanish, the rising temperatures and longer days indicate the arrival of drop-top season in Canada. Convertibles were often perceived as symbols of luxury and affluence. However, there are actually a wide range of models available at various price points.

In fact, there are currently more than 30 drop-top models to choose from, and they range widely in price as well as capabilities. For example, the 621-horsepower, 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 65 falls at the high end of the price spectrum, retailing for over $280,000. On the other hand, the 135-horsepower 2019 Fiat 500 Cabrio is currently one of the least expensive convertibles available, starting at just over $26,000.

Convertibles may not be as prudent an investment for year-round driving in Canada as, say, family SUVs or city-friendly hatchbacks, but most auto enthusiasts will agree that they are certainly the most fun. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on convertibles. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Mazda MX-5

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Mazda MX-5. Handout

The iconic Mazda MX-5 is the world’s bestselling two-seater sports car and over 1 million copies have been produced since its debut in 1989. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 is powered by a 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine that generates 181 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s a 26-horsepower improvement over the 2018 model. Standard interior equipment on the GT trim includes a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system, seven-inch touchscreen display, Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality and a choice of black or tan leather-upholstered seats with heating. All trims come standard with auto-levelling and auto on/off LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers and a black cloth soft-folding roof with a glass rear window.

2019 Mazda MX-5 GT Automatic with Black Leather

MSRP: $39,900

$39,900 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $38,835

$38,835 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $809 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $654 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

BMW 4 Series

Open this photo in gallery The BMW 4 Series Cabriolet. Handout

The BMW 430i xDrive Cabriolet is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The 4 Series’s retractable hard-top roof provides superior year-round versatility in Canadian weather as compared to traditional fabric tops. Other standard equipment includes a high-fidelity sound system, a built-in navigation system, dynamic cruise control, leather-appointed electric sport seats, brake-energy regeneration, automatic start-stop functionality, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, automatic LED headlights with rain sensors and LED fog lights.

2019 BMW 430i xDrive Cabriolet

MSRP: $63,700

$63,700 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,215

$3,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $62,165

$62,165 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $1,200 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $902 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Ford Mustang GT

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible. Handout

When it first launched in the mid-1960s, the Ford Mustang gave rise to the entirely new “pony” class, a subset of American muscle cars that retained a highly styled, sporty look, but were equipped with comparatively smaller, more fuel efficient engines.

When equipped with a 5.0-litre, V-8 engine, the 2019 Ford Mustang outputs a massive 460 horses and 420 lb.-ft. of torque. The GT Premium trim features heated and cooled leather-trimmed front seats, a nine-speaker sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera with a reverse-sensing system and an LED exterior-lighting system. This trim is also available with an automatic emergency-braking system, a 12-speaker premium audio system and as a soft-top convertible.

2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible

MSRP: $53,105

$53,105 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,500

$6,500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

$1,890 Cash purchase price before tax: $47,495

$47,495 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $960 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $772 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Chevrolet Camaro

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. Handout

The Camaro was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang during the emergence of the pony car in the mid-1960s. That said, the higher trim levels of the 2019 Camaro blur the lines between the pony car and muscle car classes with an output of up to 650 horsepower through a supercharged 6.2-litre, V-8.

The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT trim, however, makes a still respectable 275 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque through an efficient 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine. Standard features on the 2LT trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, SiriusXM capability, dual-zone automatic climate-control and LED daytime running lights. Its standard six-speaker audio system can also be upgraded to a nine-speaker Bose premium system. Its power-folding convertible rooftop comes with a glass rear window, can be remotely operated and opens at speeds of up to 48 km/hour.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Convertible

MSRP: $36,845

$36,845 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

$3,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

$1,890 Cash purchase price before tax: $35,235

$35,235 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $738 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $567 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

