It’s no secret that SUVs and crossovers are slowly taking over the automotive landscape. Every month, the once-mighty passenger car segment – which includes sedans, hatchbacks and wagons – cedes more of its market share to an ever-increasing range of sport-utility alternatives of all sizes.

After the passenger car, it is the minivan whose sales are experiencing a steady decline, despite comprising some of the bestselling and highest-profile models like the Dodge Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica and the Kia Sedona. However, it’s easy to overlook one segment that remains relatively constant, the pickup truck, which continues to represent one in five new vehicle purchases in Canada and several of which consistently rank among the bestselling vehicles of any type in the country.

The Ford F-series has now been Canada’s bestselling nameplate for the last decade, outselling Ram – the next-bestselling line of vehicles – by more than 60 per cent. Furthermore, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra individually rank as seventh and ninth respectively in sales, but when combined, the fraternal twins rank second.

This formerly utilitarian class of vehicles now offers the luxury features, ride height, cabin space and safety to rival the best SUVs. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on some of the most popular full-size pickup trucks. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Ford F-150

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford F-150. Handout

Ford’s F-series has been the bestselling line of pickup trucks in Canada for the last half century, moving almost 60,000 units in the first half of 2019. Though Ford has had immense success in the segment, it’s yet to be seen if this will also translate into leadership in the mid-size category with its relaunched Ranger pickup.

The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT comes standard with a 3.3-litre Ti-VCT V-6 engine that generates 290 horsepower and 265 lb.-ft of torque and can tow 7,400 pounds. An optional 3.5-litre EcoBoost V-6 is also available for additional towing capacity of up to 12,700 pounds. The XLT trim equips drivers with a SYNC3 infotainment system, SiriusXM capability and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic headlights, automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, precollision assist with automatic emergency-braking and a rear-view camera with dynamic hitch-assist.

2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2’ box

MSRP: $46,249

$46,249 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,500

$5,500 Ford Employee Price Adjustment: $5,355

$5,355 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,030

$2,030 Cash purchase price before tax: $37,424

$37,424 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $779 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive, a $5,355 Ford Employee Price Adjustment and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 6.29 per cent interest for $616 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive, a $5,355 Ford Employee Price Adjustment and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Ram 1500

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ram 1500. Handout

Ram’s pickup line has been ushered into its fifth generation with major redesigns on both its 2019 light-duty and heavy-duty variants. In addition, drivers can also still purchase select trims of the 2019 fourth-generation light-duty model, now badged Ram Classic.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn tows up to 8,240 pounds thanks to a 5.7-litre, 395-horsepower HEMI V-8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Drivers can interact with the Uconnect3 multimedia centre’s five-inch display via touchscreen or a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel. The Big Horn trim also comes equipped with an electromechanical parking brake, remote ignition and safety features such as electronic stability control, ready-alert braking, rain-brake support, hill-start assist, electronic roll-mitigation, and trailer-sway control.

2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5’7” Box

MSRP: $52,545

$52,545 Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,500

$8,500 Bonus cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,025

$2,025 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,800

$42,800 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $890 per month including tax, which includes an $8,500 manufacturer incentive, an after-tax $2,000 bonus cash incentive, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $640 per month including tax, which includes a $8,500 manufacturer incentive, an after-tax $2,000 bonus cash incentive, and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

GMC Sierra

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500. Handout

More than 40,000 units of the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado combined were purchased by Canadians in the first half of this year. Their previous generation models, now known as the Sierra Limited and Silverado LD respectively, can also still be purchased at dealerships.

On the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500, customers can opt for a standard 355-horsepower, 5.3-litre EcoTec3 V-8, or an available 420-horsepower, 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V-8. The SLT trim is rated to tow up to 12,100 pounds. The cabin interior comes appointed with perforated leather-upholstered seats, a heated steering wheel as well as an eight-inch GMC premium infotainment system. Outside, drivers have the use of a six-function tailgate, high-intensity LED headlights and LED tail lights. Trailering safety is enhanced on the SLT trim with trailer-sway control, an integrated trailer-brake controller and an in-vehicle trailering application that surfaces trailer diagnostics, maintenance reminders and security alerts.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab Short-Box

MSRP: $58,600

$58,600 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,050

$6,050 Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,025

$2,025 Cash purchase price before tax: $52,575

$52,575 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $905 per month including tax, which includes a $2,650 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $828 per month including tax, which includes a $2,650 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Nissan Titan

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Nissan Titan. Handout

Slotted between the mid-size Frontier and the heavy-duty Titan XD, the 2019 Nissan Titan produces 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque from a 5.6-litre V-8 capable of towing 9,230 pounds. With the PRO-4X trim, standard interior features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice-recognition and navigation, as well as a Fender-powered 12-speaker audio system. The 2019 Titan PRO-4X also gets automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, trailer-sway control, trailer-brake controls, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4x4 SWB Crew Cab

MSRP: $59,498

$59,498 Manufacturer cash incentive: $10,000 (as compared to $7,500 in May)

$10,000 (as compared to $7,500 in May) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,945

$1,945 Cash purchase price before tax: $50,943

$50,943 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 1.9 per cent in May) for $820 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.9 per cent interest for $835 per month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $8,000 in May) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

