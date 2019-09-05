Vehicular size inflation is no secret. For instance, the popular Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and the Honda Accord sedans have all graduated from the compact segment to mid-size. But even as sedans become larger, taller, and more comfortable, they lose more market share every year to their SUV brethren.

The Canadian light truck category, which is comprised of almost 75 per cent SUVs (the remaining quarter consists of pickup trucks), exceeded car sales by 271 per cent over the period from January to July 2019. In other words, the gap between car sales and light truck sales is nearly twice the total number of cars sold.

Even within the luxury category, SUVs are clearly most in favour with customers. This has led to transformations of luxury automakers’ sedan-heavy lineups to now favour SUVs. Mercedes-Benz offers no fewer than seven SUVs, each available in innumerable unique configurations. Likewise, Audi and BMW have further expanded their SUV lineups recently to include the larger Q7 and X8 models respectively.

Audi Q7

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Audi Q7. Handout

The seven-passenger Q7 is largest in Audi’s SUV lineup. The 2019 Audi Q7 outputs 248 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft of torque when equipped with a four-cylinder, turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, mated to the signature Quattro all-wheel drivetrain. Interior highlights on the Progressiv trim include leather seating surfaces, wood and aluminum interior trim, quad-zone automatic climate control, a tinted panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. On the outside, the Progressiv trim is equipped with Audi Xenon plus headlights and LED daytime running lights. Safety technology includes Audi pre sense rear, front and rear parking sensors and exterior cameras that together offer the driver a 360-degree birds-eye-view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

2019 Audi Q7 45 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic

MSRP: $70,800

$70,800 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500

$4,500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,800

$2,800 Cash purchase price before tax: $68,100

$68,100 Finance for 60 months at 1.48 per cent interest for $1,351 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.98 per cent interest for $979 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Acura MDX

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Acura MDX.

Acura’s SUV portfolio currently consists of the compact RDX and mid-size MDX models. Most 2019 Acura MDX trims feature a 3.5-litre, 290-horsepower i-VTEC V-6 engine, complemented by Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drivetrain. With the Technology Package, 2019 MDX customers are privy to a 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, a leather-trimmed interior and tri-zone automatic climate control. Rain-sensing, speed-sensing windshield wipers and Jewel Eye LED headlights keep the driver’s line of sight clear, and a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters gives the driver added control on the ride. In addition, active safety technology, which includes collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist and road departure mitigation, keeps all occupants safe throughout the journey.

2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD Tech

MSRP: $57,890

$57,890 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,000 (applied after tax)

$7,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $52,880

$52,880 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,125 per month including tax, which includes a $3,540 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $805 per month including tax, which includes a $3,540 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 comes standard with a 3.0-litre, biturbo V-6 engine, which produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque through a nine-speed transmission. This seven-seater, all-wheel-drive SUV comes with a full suite of drivers assists including active braking, attention assist and active distance management. The touchpad controller gives the front occupants additional leeway in navigating the eight-inch high-resolution multimedia display, while in-car Wi-Fi gives ever passenger access to a mobile hotspot. A variety of configuration and trim options enable customers to reinvent the interior per their taste for sportier or more luxurious outlooks.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC

MSRP: $88,100

$88,100 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,780

$2,780 Cash purchase price before tax: $85,380

$85,380 Finance for 60 months at 4.9 per cent interest for $1,816 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 36 months at 5.9 per cent interest for $1,731 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Volvo XC90

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Volvo XC90.

Volvo enthusiasts have three SUV models in the automaker’s current lineup to choose from: the subcompact XC40, compact XC60 and seven-passenger XC90. The 2019 Volvo XC90 Inscription trim comes standard with a 316-horsepower T6 engine with start-stop functionality. Park assist, lane keeping, hill descent, and heads-up display are among the features that make this seven passenger, all-wheel-drive SUV easier to drive. Quad-zone climate control keeps all seven occupants comfortable, and the driver gets a 12.3-inch graphical instrument cluster as well as heated and ventilated front seats. On the exterior, the Inscription trim features wiper-integrated windshield washer nozzles, high-pressure headlight cleaning functionality and full-LED adaptive headlights.

2019 Volvo XC90 T6 All Wheel Drive Inscription

MSRP: $71,450

$71,450 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,125

$2,125 Cash purchase price before tax: $68,075

$68,075 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,389 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $965 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.