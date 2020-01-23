Luxury-car sales have seen a steady increase from 1992 to 2018. However, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, luxury-passenger-car sales decreased by over 14,000 units in 2019 compared to the prior year. Sales of luxury SUVs, on the other hand, increased by 4,000 units in that same period.

Although sedan sales have been struggling, automakers have not given up on the segment. Volvo, for instance, is releasing its new electrified line, Polestar, and will hit the market with the Polestar 1 sedan and Polestar 2 hatchback. Mercedes-Benz released a redesigned Mercedes-Benz A-class in 2018, a compact luxury hatchback with a sedan variant that starts at just over $37,000. With new models hitting the road, combined with attractive incentives, automakers are making moves to become more competitive in this segment.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on for luxury sedans under $45,000. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV..

2020 Infiniti Q50 3.0T

The 3.0-litre turbocharged V-6 engine on the 2020 Inifniti Q50 3.0T generates 300 horsepower through a seven-speed transmission with a manual-shift mode. The interior features Infiniti InTuition – which stores settings for climate, audio and driving preferences – dual-zone automatic climate control, an infotainment system that includes an eight-inch upper display and a seven-inch lower touch-screen display that is Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto- compatible, two USB ports and two power outlets. The safety features at this trim level include predictive forward-collision warning, a rear-view camera, around-view monitor and blind-spot warning.

2020 Infiniti Q50 3.0T PURE AWD

MSRP: $43,995

$43,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $3,000 in December)

$3,500 (as compared to $3,000 in December) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,700

$41,700 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $837 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $592 per month including tax, which includes a $1,200 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Lexus IS 300

The 2020 Lexus IS 300 boasts a 3.5-litre V-6 engine that outputs 260 horsepower, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Signature trim comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, a seven-inch display connected to a 10-speaker sound system and two USB ports. Safety features include a rear-view camera and the Lexus Safety System+, which comes with a precollision system, automatic high beams and dynamic-radar cruise control, which adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from cars ahead.

2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD

MSRP: $43,750

$43,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax) (as compared to $2,000 in December)

$3,000 (applied after tax) (as compared to $2,000 in December) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,780

$41,780 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $825 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $555 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Acura TLX

Acura’s proprietary Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology determines the optimal level of power distribution by directing power to match weight-distribution, available traction and other conditions. This technology allows for enhanced handling and a seamless driving experience.

The 2020 Acura TLX models that feature SH-AWD are equipped with a 3.5-litre i-VTEC that churns out 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque, relayed through a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Some highlights on the SH-AWD Tech trim level are an ELS Studio premium 10-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a multi-angle rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, a remote engine-starter and heated seats for all occupants. Safety features at this trim level include road-departure mitigation, lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic monitoring and a blind-spot information system.

2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech

MSRP: $43,190

$43,190 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax)

$3,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,720

$41,720 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $865 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $623 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Audi A3

The 2020 Audi A3 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 184 horsepower and 222 lb.-ft. of torque through a seven-speed transmission. Highlights on the A3 40 TFSI Komfort S tronic trim include automatic climate control, heated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, start-stop engine functionality and a multimedia interface with Bluetooth capability. Safety features at this trim level include the basic Audi pre sense system, which engages the belt tensioner and activates safety measures with the anticipation of a collision, a rear-view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

2020 Audi A3 40 TFSI Komfort S tronic

MSRP: $34,500

$34,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared to no incentive in December)

$500 (as compared to no incentive in December) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,800

$2,800 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,300

$36,300 Finance for 60 months at 2.98 per cent interest for $737 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.98 per cent interest for $539 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

