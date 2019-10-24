Minivans have faced a tough market in recent years, losing much ground to the accelerating SUV segment. Sales in this segment during the first three quarters of 2019 declined by nearly 14 per cent as compared with the same period last year. Only Dodge, Toyota, Honda, Kia and Chrysler currently offer vehicles of the minivan body type in Canada.

Yet, despite the allure of SUVs and crossovers, minivans are often effective and practical vehicles. With standard seating for seven or eight passengers in comfort, low floors for exceptional cargo capacity and a substantial array of safety features, minivans sometimes offer even more practicality than a large SUV at a much more palatable price.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on minivans. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Dodge Grand Caravan

The Dodge Grand Caravan, Canada’s bestselling minivan, has a long and successful history going back five generations over more than three decades. The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan outputs 283 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque through a 3.6-litre, V-6 Pentastar engine. The SXT Premium Plus trim’s highlights include tri-zone climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, a leather-wrapped gear shifter, a rear-view camera, quad-halogen headlamps and an electronic stability-control system with traction control and trailer-sway control.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus

MSRP: $39,940

$39,940 Manufacturer cash incentive: $10,750

$10,750 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,695

$30,695 Finance for 96 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $423 a month including tax, which includes a $10,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero-down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $589 a month including tax, which includes a $8,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Toyota Sienna

The 2019 Toyota Sienna’s 3.5-litre, V-6 engine puts out 296 horsepower, relayed through an eight-speed transmission. Select trims are also available with an all-wheel drive system, which is generally absent in other vehicles in this segment. On the LE trim, the occupants are privy to an eight-inch touch screen, a six-speaker audio system and tri-zone automatic climate control. Toyota Safety Sense, which comes standard across every 2019 Sienna trim, includes automatic high beam, a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert with steering assist and dynamic radar cruise control.

2019 Toyota Sienna LE All Wheel Drive 7-Passenger

MSRP: $41,500

$41,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (applied after tax)

$500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,483

$42,483 Finance for 60 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $884 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero-down payment

Lease for 60 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $648 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero-down payment

Honda Odyssey

For 2019, the Honda Odyssey comes with a 280-horsepower, 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Variable cylinder management improves this minivan’s fuel efficiency by deactivating up to three of the engine’s six cylinders. Key features on the EX trim include a seven-speaker, 150-watt audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a multi-angle rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, automatic projector-beam headlights and LED tail lights. The 2019 Odyssey’s safety technology also includes collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, road-departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

2019 Honda Odyssey EX

MSRP: $38,690

$38,690 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905

$1,905 Cash purchase price before tax: $37,825

$37,825 Finance for 48 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $1,010 a month including tax and assumes zero-down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $664 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero-down payment

Chrysler Pacifica

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica features a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 that is capable of producing up to 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft of torque. Inside, the Touring L trim boasts leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic temperature control, a seven-inch touch screen, a six-speaker audio system, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, hands-free communication and a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with four-way lumbar support. Cargo space on this already-spacious minivan can be increased thanks to in-floor folding seat-arrangement for the second and third rows.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

MSRP: $44,995

$44,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,000

$7,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,500

$39,500 Finance for 84 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $610 a month including tax, which includes a $7,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero-down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $797 a month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero-down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

