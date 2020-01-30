Pickup trucks have been a staple in the Canadian automotive industry. They combine utility, configurability and durability – making it obvious why these vehicles are a popular choice amongst Canadians. Pickup trucks hold four spots in the top 10 most purchased vehicles of 2019 and accounted for a little over 20 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2019. In particular, small pickups experienced a 9.7 per cent increase in sales while large pickup sales experienced virtually no change. In 2019, we have seen Jeep unveil the Gladiator and Ford reintroduce the Ranger into their lineups as manufacturers continue to grow this segment.

2020 Ford F-150 XLT

Once again, the Ford F-series has taken the number one spot as the most popular vehicle in 2019. The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT generates 290 horsepower, 265 lb.-ft. of torque and can tow up to 7,400 pounds, thanks to its 3.3L Ti-VCT V6 engine. The XLT features a SYNC®3 infotainment system with a user friendly touchscreen that is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. This trim also has FordPass Connect, which allows for 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities and enables the user to remotely interact with their vehicle so they can start the engine, lock or unlock, check vehicle status and locate their vehicle, all via smartphone. Key safety features at this trim level include curve control, a rear-view camera with dynamic hitch assist and automatic high beams.

2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2”

MSRP: $46,719

$46,719 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,000 (as compared to $5,000 in December)

$7,000 (as compared to $5,000 in December) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,729

$39,729 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $847 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $612 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Sierra 1500

A 2.7-litre turbo engine comes standard on the 2020 Sierra 1500 SLE and is paired with an eight-speed transmission. The engine is capable of outputting 310 horsepower and 348 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to tow up to 6,600 pounds. Highlights on the SLE include a GMC infotainment system, two USB ports located on the instrument panel and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety features at this trim level include a rear-view camera and GM’s proprietary StabiliTrak electronic stability-control, which includes brake assist, hill-start assist and trailer-sway control.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Short box

MSRP: $44,098

$44,098 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,400 (as compared to $2,000 in December)

$5,400 (as compared to $2,000 in December) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $38,708

$38,708 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $794 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $539 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Toyota Tundra

The 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 5.7 comes with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that sends 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels and has a towing capacity of 9,200 pounds. The interior at this trim level includes an eight-inch touch screen display that is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible and is connected to a nine-speaker sound system. The CrewMax SR5 5.7 comes with a rear-view camera and Toyota Safety Sense which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control and lane departure alert.

2020 Toyota Tundra 4x4 CrewMax SR5 5.7

MSRP: $46,980

$46,980 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

$4,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $44,366

$44,366 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $937 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $675 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is equipped with a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine with eTorque that delivers 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to an eight-speed transmission. With its eTorque technology, drivers can add up to 90 lb.-ft. of launch torque, and tow up to 7,620 pounds. The interior on the Big Horn features a Uconnect 3 infotainment system with a five-inch touchscreen display, two USB ports and a push button start. Standard safety features at this trim level include a rear-view camera and electronic stability control, which includes rain brake support, hill start assist, traction control and trailer sway control.

2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 5′7″ box

MSRP: $53,345

$53,345 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,500

$7,500 Winter 4x4 Bonus: $500 (applied after tax)

$500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $45,408

$45,408 Finance for 60 months at 4.09 per cent interest for $947 per month including tax, which includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive, a $500 after-tax Winter 4x4 Bonus and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.59 per cent interest for $710 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive, a $500 after-tax Winter 4x4 Bonus and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

