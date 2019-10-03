SUVs seem to absorb all the kudos these days for providing a deceptively invigorating ride, all wrapped up in a family-friendly package. Prior to that, it was sedans that were the hauler of choice for the majority of Canadian families. Station wagons, meanwhile, had been living a relatively quiet, unassuming existence, but buyer preferences are evolving.

In recent years, Canadians have leaned heavily in favour SUVs – practical vehicles that combine fun and utility. That has led automakers respond with sporty wagons that feature none of the antiquated wood siding, but rather raised chassis and standard all-wheel drivetrains, making them a pragmatic alternative to SUVs.

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo’s 60 Series, which includes its S60 sedan, V60 wagon and V60 Cross Country raised wagon, was redesigned for the 2019 model year in accordance with the automaker’s latest design language. The 2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country produces 250 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque through a turbocharged 2.0-litre T5 engine. It also comes standard with an all-wheel drivetrain, which, combined with its raised height, gives it greater off-road ability than a conventional wagon. True to the car maker’s reputation for safety, the 2019 V60 Cross Country comes standard with front collision-mitigation support, lane-keeping aid, rear park-assist and whiplash-mitigating front seats. Its interior features include an eight-inch driver display, leather upholstery and a 330-watt, 10-speaker audio system. On the outside, the 2019 V60 Cross Country features LED headlights, wiper-integrated windshield-washer nozzles and 18-inch alloy wheels.

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $48,900

$48,900 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (as compared to $1,000 in August)

$3,000 (as compared to $1,000 in August) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,125

$2,125 Cash purchase price before tax: $47,525

$47,525 Finance for 72 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $822 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $638 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in August) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Audi A4 Allroad

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Until Audi launches the A6 Allroad for the 2020 model year, the A4 Allroad remains the sole wagon in the automaker’s extensive lineup. The rugged 2019 Audi A4 Allroad gets 248 hp and 273 lb.-ft. of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine mated to a Quattro all-wheel drive system. Interior highlights at the Komfort trim level include a free-standing multimedia interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a digital driver-information display, leather seating-surfaces, tri-zone automatic climate control and a tinted panoramic moonroof. This sport wagon’s exterior is equipped with Audi Xenon Plus headlights, LED taillights and 18-inch wheels with ceramic front brakes.

2019 Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TFSI Quattro Komfort S tronic

MSRP: $48,500

$48,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to no incentive in August)

$2,500 (as compared to no incentive in August) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,800

$2,800 Cash purchase price before tax: $48,300

$48,300 Finance for 60 months at 2.98 per cent interest for $990 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.98 per cent interest for $769 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in August) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Alltrack

The iconic Volkswagen Golf has spawned a number of variants over the years in both the classic hatchback and SportWagen configurations. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Alltrack is powered by a 168-hp, 1.8-litre engine and features a raised chassis and an all-wheel drivetrain for improved off-road dexterity. Infotainment on the Highline trim is handled by an eight-inch display with voice-recognition and smartphone integration, and its audio system comprises six speakers and speed-sensitive volume control. Dual-zone automatic climate control comes standard on the Highline trim, as do rain-sensing windshield wipers and a panoramic sunroof.

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8 TSI Highline Alltrack DSG 4MOTION

MSRP: $32,600

$32,600 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,294

$2,294 Cash purchase price before tax: $33,144

$33,144 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in August) for $544 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest (as compared to 2.49 per cent in August) for $527 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Subaru Outback

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Subaru has been modernizing its lineup recently by launching the all-new, seven-passenger Ascent as well as redesigning its Forester compact SUV and Legacy sedan. The popular Outback, – which is a raised-wagon variant of the Legacy – will also enter its sixth generation with a redesign.

In the meantime, the 2019 Subaru Outback comes standard with a 2.5-litre boxer engine that makes 175 hp paired with Subaru’s proprietary symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain. A 3.6-litre, 256-hp engine is also available on higher trims. At the 2.5i Limited trim level, this off-road-focused wagon comes standard with a 12-speaker, 576-watt Harman-Kardon audio system, an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment display with navigation, dual-zone climate control and heated leather seats. Also available is Subaru’s Eyesight safety-technology suite, which includes precollision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lead-vehicle-start alert and steering-responsive automatic-projection LED headlights.

2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with EyeSight

MSRP: $38,395

$38,395 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $3,000 in September)

$3,500 (as compared to $3,000 in September) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,159

$2,159 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,304

$36,304 Finance for 60 months at 0.5 per cent interest for $731 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in September) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.5 per cent interest for $545 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in September) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

