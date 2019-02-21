$30,000 or less: The best deals you’ll find on subcompact SUVs

This past January marked the first time in eight years that monthly sales of new vehicles declined in Canada. According to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, automakers moved fewer than 110,000 new vehicles, down 7.3 per cent year-over-year overall and reflecting a five-per-cent drop in sales of light trucks, which covers SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.

While SUVs continue to remain market leaders in terms of volume, several of the most popular models experienced a year-over-year sales decline. In the surging subcompact SUV category, however, most models experienced solid sales growth, and several all-new models such as the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Kona joined the segment.

In addition to the classic SUV benefits of higher ground-clearance, greater storage and available all-wheel drive, subcompact SUVs also usually come at a lower price point than their larger siblings, making them an attractive and practical purchase for first-time car buyers and city dwellers. Here are the 10 most popular subcompact SUVs and crossovers in Canada along with units sold last month and year-over-year growth:

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on subcompact SUVs for $30,000 or less. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 Mazda CX-3

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Mazda CX-3. ERIC MICOTTO

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine that outputs 148 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft. of torque. Key highlights on the GS trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, Stitcher and Aha internet radio integration, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, keyless push-button ignition, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a rearview camera and an electromechanical parking brake. The 2019 CX-3 also comes with active safety features such as smart city-brake support, advanced blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic control.

2019 Mazda CX-3 GS All Wheel Drive Automatic

MSRP: $25,345

$25,345 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $26,130

$26,130 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in January) for $525 per month including tax, which includes a $300 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $401 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek produces 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre boxer engine, mated to Subaru’s proprietary symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain. Highlights on the Sport trim include an eight-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM capability, a 6.3-inch multi-information display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering-responsive automatic LED headlights and windshield wiper deicing capability. The Sport trim is also available with Eyesight, Subaru’s suite of active safety technology, which includes features such as a precollision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lead-vehicle start alert and lane-keep assist.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT

MSRP: $29,195

$29,195 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,865

$1,865 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,060

$30,060 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $620 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $459 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Ford EcoSport

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford EcoSport. Handout

The 2019 Ford EcoSport can output 123-horsepower and 125 lb.-ft. of torque through a highly efficient 1.0-litre, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine mated to a front-wheel drivetrain. Alternatively, intelligent four-wheel drive models are equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine outputting 167 horses and 149 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engine variants feature auto start-stop technology that helps save fuel when idling. Interior highlights on the SE trim include a 6.5-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM capability, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, keyless push-button ignition and a power moonroof. Other key standard features on the SE trim include a rearview camera with a reverse sensing system, an emergency brake-assist system and quad-beam projector headlights.

2019 Ford EcoSport SE All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $27,949

$27,949 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to $500 in January)

$1,000 (as compared to $500 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

$1,930 Cash purchase price before tax: $28,379

$28,379 Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $569 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $500 in January) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.49 per cent interest for $453 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $500 in January) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Buick Encore

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Buick Encore.

The 2019 Buick Encore is equipped with a turbocharged 1.4-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 138 horsepower and 148 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard equipment on the Preferred trim includes an eight-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM capability, voice-recognition capability, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, sideview-mirror-integrated turn signals and a solar-absorbing windshield.

2019 Buick Encore Preferred All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $28,400

$28,400 Manufacturer cash incentive: $900 (as compared to no incentive in December)

$900 (as compared to no incentive in December) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $28,935

$28,935 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $551 per month including tax, which includes a $1,650 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in December) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $370 per month including tax, which includes a $2,400 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in December) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

