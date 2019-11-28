Customer loyalty plays a key role in the prolonged success of any business. The belief that it is easier to retain a customer than win a new one is a widely held ethos, but it’s not an easy task. Millennials are less tied to any particular brand than preceding generations and their purchasing power is quickly rising. In fact, a report by Accenture concluded that in addition to their own unique shopping habits, millennials are influencing and transforming the shopping habits of previous generations.

The nature of today’s consumer is one that likes to keep their options open. According to Think with Google, the vast majority of car buyers consider competing brands during their shopping process. Research done by American Express indicates that 60 per cent of consumers would switch brands immediately following a second instance of poor service, while 33 per cent would abandon a company after just one disappointing encounter.

Most automakers understand the importance of the delicate but powerful bond of loyalty and have chosen to incentivize it further by offering rebates and interest-rate reductions for returning customers. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on new SUVs that come with additional savings for loyal customers. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2020 Volvo XC60

Returning Volvo customers can get a $1,000 rebate on cash purchases or a 1-per-cent interest-rate reduction when financing or leasing a new vehicle, including the 2020 XC60.

The sleek, Scandinavian design language of the 2020 Volvo XC60 is visible on both its exterior and interior. This luxury SUV is available with a number of engine variants depending on the trim, including a turbocharged and supercharged 316-horsepower, 295-lb.-ft. Volvo T6 engine. Inside the Momentum trim’s cabin, occupants enjoy dual-zone climate control with a Clean Zone air-quality system, a panoramic sunroof and ergonomically designed comfort seating. Conveniences aside, the XC60 assists the driver through collision-mitigation support, lane-keeping aid, hill-descent control and whiplash-protection on the front seats. The 2020 XC60’s exterior features wiper-integrated windshield-washer nozzles, as well as LED headlights accented by the T-shaped “Thor’s Hammer” signature lighting.

2020 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $50,350

$50,350 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Loyalty rebate: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,125

$2,125 Cash purchase price before tax: $48,475

$48,475 Finance for 72 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $847 per month including tax, which includes a 1-per-cent loyalty rate reduction, a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $750 per month including tax, which includes a 1-per-cent loyalty rate reduction, a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Honda Pilot

Honda currently offers either a 1-per-cent interest-rate reduction or an after-tax rebate of up to $1,000 to returning customers on most vehicles. The latter is available on loans and leases on the 2020 Pilot.

Honda’s three-row Pilot is currently the automaker’s largest SUV. The 2020 model deals out 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque from its 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine, which applies variable cylinder-management to improve fuel economy. Inside the EX trim, a seven-inch centre display controls a 264-watt, seven-speaker audio system, while tri-zone climate control, heated front seats and a 10-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat keep things comfortable. All 2020 Pilot trims boast safety features such as collision-mitigation braking, road-departure mitigation, electronic brake-force distribution and LED exterior lighting.

2020 Honda Pilot EX

MSRP: $43,590

$43,590 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

$4,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,475

$41,475 Finance for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $1,126 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 after-tax loyalty rebate and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $671 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 after-tax loyalty rebate and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Lexus NX 300

Lexus offers a 1.5-per-cent interest-rate reduction to customers with existing Lexus or Toyota loans or leases.

The 2020 Lexus NX 300 delivers 235 horses to all wheels through a 2.0-litre turbo engine. Drivers get steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual mode and the choice between Eco, Sport and Normal drive modes for optimal performance on a variety of terrains. Inside, occupants get an eight-inch multimedia display with Apple CarPlay compatibility, an eight-speaker audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control. The driver and front passenger both get heated, power-adjustable seats. The NX 300 also possesses numerous safety features, including an LED exterior-lighting system, headlight-washers and windshield-wiper-deicing capability, as well as Safety System+ 2.0, which includes a precollision system, automatic high beams, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

2020 Lexus NX 300 Signature

MSRP: $44,350

$44,350 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (applied after tax)

$3,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,938

$41,938 Finance for 60 months at 1.4 per cent interest for $818 per month including tax, which includes a 1.5-per-cent loyalty rate reduction, a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.4 per cent interest for $517 per month including tax, which includes a 1.5-per-cent loyalty rate reduction, a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Infiniti QX60

Returning Infiniti customers can choose between a rebate of up to $1,500 or an interest-rate reduction of up to 1.25 per cent on the loan or lease of a new 2020 model, including the 2020 QX60.

Equipped with a 3.5-litre V-6 capable of outputting 295 horsepower and 270 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2020 Infiniti QX60 features a standard all-wheel-drive system. Its Essential trim level is equipped with remote engine-start, tri-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment display with navigation, a 13-speaker Bose premium system and Infiniti’s Around View monitor with moving-object detection. On its exterior, the Essential trim comes standard with automatic bi-LED headlights, integrated front LED fog lights and flat-blade, rain-sensing front windshield wipers. In addition, all trims employ forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward-collision warning and electronic brake-force distribution to keep the occupants safe.

2020 Infiniti QX60 Essential All Wheel Drive CVT

MSRP: $53,995

$53,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $51,200

$51,200 Finance for 60 months at 0.74 per cent interest for $1,040 per month including tax, which includes a 1.25-per-cent loyalty rate reduction, a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.74 per cent interest for $722 per month including tax, which includes a 1.25-per-cent loyalty rate reduction, a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

