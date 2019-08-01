Luxury cars have redefined themselves over the past decade. Automakers have continued to extend their lineups with more entry-level models in hopes of capturing customers for life. Attractive lease rates and incentives have further made luxury nameplates ever more accessible.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on sport sedans that can be leased for less than $650 per month. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Volvo S60

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Volvo S60. Handout

The redesigned 2019 Volvo S60 manages to generate 316 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft of torque from a two-litre T6 engine that is both turbocharged and supercharged. Drivers of the Momentum trim get a 170-watt, 10-speaker audio system, an eight-inch digital instrument display, a dual-zone climate-control system with a Clean Zone air-quality system, road-sign-recognition capability and LED headlights with “Thor’s Hammer” signature lighting. Its host of safety features includes front collision-mitigation support, lane-keeping assist, rain-sensing capability and whiplash protection on the front seats, which allow the entire front backrest and head restraint to move with the occupant to support the neck in the event of a rear-end collision.

2019 Volvo S60 T6 All Wheel Drive Momentum

MSRP: $47,400

$47,400 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,145

$2,145 Cash purchase price before tax: $47,545

$47,545 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $963 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $621 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Acura TLX

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Acura TLX. Handout

For the 2019 model year, all Acura TLX models with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) also feature a 3.5-litre, i-VTEC V-6 engine that generates 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Notable interior features on the Tech trim include a 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, built-in navigation with voice-recognition capability, perforated leather-upholstered seating, remote engine-ignition, an electronic gear-selector and parking brake, and a multiangle rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines. The Tech trim also boasts Acura’s signature Jewel Eye LED headlights with auto high-beams, a collision-mitigation braking system, lane-keeping assist, road-departure mitigation, adaptive cruise-control and windshield-wiper-deicing capability.

2019 Acura TLX SH-All Wheel Drive Tech

MSRP: $45,090

$45,090 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000 (applied after tax)

$5,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,870

$41,870 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $853 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $606 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Lexus ES

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Lexus ES 350. Handout

Lexus’s popular ES sedan was redesigned for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Lexus ES 350 comes standard with a 3.5-litre V-6 engine that produces 302 horsepower relayed through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its interior offers an eight-inch infotainment display, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a 10-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate-control. Its exterior is designed to evoke the sporty profile of a fastback and features bi-LED headlights and LED tail lights. The Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 offers a precollision system with pedestrian- and bicycle-detection, lane-tracing assist, dynamic radar cruise-control, and automatic high-beam functionality.

2019 Lexus ES 350

MSRP: $45,000

$45,000 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $1,000 in June)

$2,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $1,000 in June) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $44,435

$44,435 Finance for 72 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $738 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $647 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,000 in June), and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Audi A4

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Audi A4. Handout

The 2019 Audi A4 outputs 248 horses and 273 lb.-ft of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine with start-stop functionality, mated to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drivetrain. Highlights on the 45 TFSI Komfort trim include an Audi sound system with SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth and smartphone compatibility; leather-upholstered seating with four-way power lumbar support for the driver, as well as Xenon headlights and LED taillights and daytime running lights. The 45 TFSI Komfort trim also comes standard with Audi pre sense, which engages the automatic belt-tensioner and triggers anticipatory protection measures for the passengers upon detecting a high probability of collision.

2019 Audi A4 45 TFSI Quattro Komfort S tronic

MSRP: $44,500

$44,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (as compared to $2,000 in June)

$3,000 (as compared to $2,000 in June) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,820

$2,820 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,570

$43,570 Finance for 60 months at 1.98 per cent interest for $863 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,000 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.98 per cent interest for $583 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,000 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

