Chief among the reasons car buyers prefer to buy new versus pre-owned is the peace of mind that comes with a factory-fresh vehicle. Ownership appears more straightforward and predictable when the driver knows exactly how their vehicle has been treated since it left the factory.

That said, rankings such as J.D. Power’s annual Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) demonstrate that not all new vehicles are equal when it comes to reliability. Although automakers follow strict manufacturing processes and best practices, consumers are bound to encounter outliers. Hence, the importance of warranties.

We’ve featured some of our favourite deals from automakers offering some of Canada’s best new vehicle warranties. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Mitsubishi

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Mitsubishi offers one of the most robust warranties in the industry. For its PHEV customers, it provides “10-10-10-10” coverage, which means a 10-year/100,000-kilometre new vehicle limited warranty, 10-year/160,000-kilometre coverage on both the powertrain and battery, and 10-year, unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance.

The plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander is the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV. The 2019 Outlander PHEV SE features a hybrid powertrain arrangement, comprising of a 117-horsepower, two-litre four-cylinder conventional engine and twin 80-horsepower electric motors for a combined output of 197 horses, relayed through Mitsubishi’s proprietary Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) drivetrain. Occupants of the SE trim are also privy to a six-speaker audio system controlled through a seven-inch multimedia display, in addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, dual-zone automatic climate control and keyless push-button ignition. This hybrid SUV offers an all-electric range of up to 35 kilometres and can charge its 12-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery to 80-per-cent capacity in under 30 minutes via DC fast-charging capability.

Through the Government of Canada’s iZEV program, buyers of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will also receive a $2,500 after-tax rebate.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC

MSRP: $43,498

$43,498 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Government of Canada iZEV incentive: $2,500 (applied after tax)

$2,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,955

$1,955 Cash purchase price before tax: $40,971

$40,971 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $825 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $656 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Hyundai

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Hyundai Sante Fe XL. Handout

In addition to five-year/100,000-kilometre new vehicle and powertrain limited warranties, Hyundai also offers five years of roadside assistance and anti-corrosion coverage with no distance restrictions.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL comes with a 3.3-litre V-6 producing 290 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft of torque. Interior highlights include a seven-inch infotainment display, leather-upholstered and heated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Occupants are kept safe on the Luxury trim through numerous driver aids, including forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, lane-departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7-Passenger All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $42,719

$42,719 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000

$5,000 Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,004

$39,004 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $592 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $717 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Kia

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Kia Optima.

Kia offers a five-year/100,000-kilometre comprehensive warranty to cover virtually the entire vehicle, including the powertrain. As well, they offer an eight-year/130,000 km warranty on major emissions components and a five-year/unlimited-kilometre roadside-assistance package.

The 2019 Kia Optima drives the front wheels with a 2.4-litre, 185-horsepower engine. The EX Tech trim level features an eight-inch infotainment display with integrated navigation, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, wireless cellphone-charging capability, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control. UVO Intelligence connected car services allow the driver to control ignition, climate control, maintenance reports and diagnostic information from their smartphone. Its advanced safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and 360-degree camera monitoring.

2019 Kia Optima EX Tech

MSRP: $33,345

$33,345 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,825

$1,825 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,670

$30,670 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $641 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $558 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Infiniti

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Infiniti QX50.

The Infiniti New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers basic protection and powertrain defects for four years/100,000 kilometres and six years/110,000 kilometres, respectively. Infiniti also offers buyers anti-corrosion coverage for up to seven years depending on severity, and emissions components are covered for up to eight years/130,000 kilometres depending on the component.

A variable-compression turbocharged four-cylinder engine gives the 2019 Infiniti QX50 up to 268 horses of power. Inside, the ProACTIVE trim boasts a dual-touchscreen infotainment system that is designed to mimic the intuitive functionality of a smartphone, a 16-speaker Bose premium audio system and a tri-zone climate-control system. The ProACTIVE trim’s exterior features LED exterior lighting, rain-sensing wipers and run-flat tires. Driver aids include pedestrian forward-emergency braking, steering assist and intelligent cruise control.

2019 Infiniti QX50 ProACTIVE

MSRP: $52,990

$52,990 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500

$3,500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,225

$2,225 Cash purchase price before tax: $50,715

$50,715 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $1,021 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $804 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

