This year marked the first time in five years without an improvement in new vehicle quality, according to J.D. Power’s 2019 Initial Quality Study (IQS) which found that the average quality across the industry remained at par with 2018 levels. Though many automakers certainly showed an improvement on their 2018 quality scores, others showed marked declines.

“Automakers continue to make progress in areas like infotainment that attract a lot of consumer attention,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President of Global Automotive at J.D. Power. This remained the most problematic category but was also most improved over last year. Drivers also experienced more issues with advanced driver assistance systems, which Sargent says “are critical for building consumer trust in future automated vehicles.” This is an important observation as semi-autonomous technology is quickly being adopted across all vehicle categories and represents a major selling point for automakers.

The annual J.D. Power study examines problems experienced by original vehicle owners within the first 90 days of ownership and provides a ranking based on the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). Rankings were led for the second consecutive year by the Korean trio of Genesis, Kia and Hyundai – all recording improvements in their quality scores. Last year’s fourth-place holder, Porsche, dropped a massive 12 spots with a higher-than-industry-average number of problems reported, leaving room for Ford. Lincoln rounded off the top five.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from brands rated highest in initial quality by J.D. Power. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Genesis (63 PP100)

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Genesis G70.

Luxury automaker Genesis has once again topped the IQS rankings, improving on its previous score by 5 PPI. The G70, the newest and most popular Genesis model, also came in as the highest-ranked compact premium car, edging out the BMW 4 Series and Kia Stinger.

On the 2020 Genesis G70, customers can choose between a turbocharged 2.0-litre, 252-horspower engine and a 3.3-litre, 365-horsepower twin-turbo V-6. Most trims are also equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for manual mode. Standard equipment on the G70 Advanced 2.0T trim includes an eight-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a heated and leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and a seven-inch instrument-cluster display. Key active safety technology on the 2.0T Advanced trim includes forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian-detection, lane-keeping assist and driver-attention warning.

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced All Wheel Drive

Vehicle Price: $42,000 (all-inclusive)

$42,000 (all-inclusive) Government fees: $131

$131 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,131

$42,131 Finance for 84 months at 1.4 per cent interest for $584 per month including tax and requires $1,000 down payment

Lease for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $517 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and requires $1,000 down payment

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation map updates for five years

Build & Purchase via Genesis at Home

Kia (70 PP100)

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Kia Sportage. Handout

A 2-PPI improvement ensured that Kia remained in second place this year. In addition, its models individually performed spectacularly; four led their respective categories. The Kia Forte and Kia Sportage were the highest-ranked compact car and small SUV, respectively.

The Kia Sportage received a facelift for the 2020 model year with a redesigned fascia and headlights, and projector-beam fog lights on the outside, and a standard eight-inch multimedia display inside. Most 2020 Sportage trims are powered by a 2.4-litre engine that produces 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. Most trims also come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission and Kia’s Dynamax all-wheel drive system. The EX trim level graces drivers with drive-mode select for more control over a variety of road and weather conditions, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and forward collision-avoidance and lane-keep assist.

2020 Kia Sportage EX All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $31,695

$31,695 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905

$1,905 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,850

$31,850 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $625 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $452 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Hyundai (71 PP100)

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Hyundai rounded out the top three and saw three fewer problems reported per 100 vehicles as compared to last year. Its redesigned Santa Fe was ranked highest in quality in the mid-size SUV category.

For 2020, the Hyundai Santa Fe comes with either a 2.4-litre engine capable of delivering 185 horsepower or a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that outputs an additional 50 horses. Both engine variants are mated an eight-speed automatic transmission, and most trims come standard with all-wheel drive. Standard interior features on the Preferred 2.4 trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, dual-zone automatic climate-control, an in-cluster driver-information display, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and heated front seats. The Preferred 2.4 trim also comes standard with forward, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems as well as automatic projector headlights and front fog lights.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.4 All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $35,299

$35,299 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared to no incentive in September)

$500 (as compared to no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,015

$2,015 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,314

$36,314 Finance for 72 months at 1.49 per cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in September) for $604 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest (as compared to 1.99 per cent in September) for $483 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Ford (83 PP100)

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford Ranger pickup.

Although third runner-up Ford saw an increase of 2 PPI, it still easily beat the industry average of 93 PPI. In addition, the Ford Ranger led the mid-size-pickup category in its inaugural year. The much-anticipated return of this classic nameplate helped reintroduce Ford to the mid-size category. With 4,750 units moved in the first three quarters of the year, the Ranger is already the second-bestselling mid-size truck, after the Chevrolet Colorado.

The 2019 Ford Ranger produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine, while a 10-speed transmission sends that power to a 4x4 drivetrain. On the XLT trim, a 4.2-inch productivity screen in the instrument cluster provides useful information to the driver, while a SYNC infotainment system with a six-speaker audio system keeps passengers entertained. The 2019 Ford Ranger’s 7,500-pound maximum towing capacity is aided by safety features such as trailer-sway control, a rearview camera and roll-stability control.

2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 SuperCrew

MSRP: $37,439

$37,439 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in September)

$2,000 (as compared to no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $37,199

$37,199 Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest (as compared to 3.49 per cent in September) for $786 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest (as compared to 3.99 per cent in September) for $527 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

