The Canadian International AutoShow will be open to the public on Feb. 14 and will showcase nearly 40 vehicles that will be displayed for the first time in Canada. This includes Bugatti’s one of a kind La Voiture Noire – the most expensive new vehicle of all time, which sold for $16.1 million. Other highlights at the exhibit include the unveiling of Genesis’s first SUV, the GV80, McLaren’s Senna Can-Am, a limited-edition car made for Canadian customers, and many more.

Additionally, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) will award their Canadian Car of the Year to one of three finalists: the Mazda3, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class or the Porsche 911 Carrera. The Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award will also be announced, which will be either the Jaguar I-Pace, the Kia Telluride or the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.

During the show, some automakers will provide special incentives on top of their current offers. With breathtaking exhibits, special events and promotions, the Canadian International AutoShow is something worth checking out if you are in the market for a new vehicle or if you are just a car fan. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers from the Canadian International AutoShow. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Ford

Ford is currently offering a $750 rebate on select 2020 and 2019 models, including the Ford Explorer, to selected Canadian residents who visit their booth at one of the upcoming Canadian auto shows.

The 2020 Ford Explorer is equipped with a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine that outputs 300 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque with the option of a 3.3-litre hybrid engine, all of which are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The interior of the Limited trim features leather seats, tri-zone electronic temperature control, an air-filtration system, a 6.5-inch infotainment system linked to a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, two USB ports and WiFi-hotspot capability. Safety features at this trim level include AdvanceTrac with roll stability, which helps maintain control on different road conditions, pre-collision braking, a 360-degree camera and lane-keeping system.

2020 Ford Explorer Ltd 4WD

MSRP: $52,199

$52,199 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

$1,250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,960

$1,960 Cash purchase price before tax: $52,409

$52,409 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $987 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $709 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Chevrolet

Chevrolet is offering a $750 Auto Show Bonus on select models, including the Chevrolet Equinox, for residents of Ontario who purchase, finance or lease an eligible new vehicle from a dealer within the province of Ontario in the month of February.

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo, four-cylinder engine that generates 170 horsepower and 203 lb.-ft. of torque, paired to a six-speed transmission. The LT AWD trim’s interior includes a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment system, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capability, USB ports for charging and heated front seats. At this trim level, safety features include forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, automatic emergency braking, a rear-view camera and StabiliTrak, which increases stability and control.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1.5T All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $31,698

$31,698 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $33,208

$33,208 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $635 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1 per cent interest for $448 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Cadillac

Cadillac announced a $750 Auto Show Bonus on select models, including the Cadillac XT5, for residents of Ontario who purchase, finance or lease an eligible new vehicle from a dealer within the province of Ontario in the month of February.

The 2020 Cadillac CT6 boasts a 3.6-litre V-6 engine that sends 335 horsepower and 284 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels through a 10-speed transmission. Highlights on the Luxury trim includes automatic stop/start, keyless start, 4G LTE WiFi-hotspot capability, a 10.2-inch infotainment system that is Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-friendly, a Bose eight-speaker premium audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control. At this level, safety features include parking assist and an HD rear-view camera.

2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $46,498

$46,498 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,210

$2,210 Cash purchase price before tax: $48,208

$48,208 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $908 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $692 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Subaru

Subaru customers can take advantage of a special auto-show incentive that gives a rate reduction of 1 per cent on select vehicles, including the Subaru WRX.

The 2020 Subaru WRX comes standard with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo boxer engine generating 268 horsepower, relayed through a six-speed manual transmission or Subaru’s Sport Lineartronic CVT transmission with manual mode. A Sport Lineartronic CVT transmission in automatic mode offers smoother shifting with a manual mode for increased control and a sportier driving experience. Highlights on the interior of the Sport trim include a seven-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth capability and Aha radio linked to a nine-speaker premium Harman Kardon sound system, and automatic climate control. Safety features for this trim level include a rear-view camera, vehicle-dynamics control, which increases stability, and the option of Subaru’s EyeSight technology, which provides pre-collision braking assist and throttle management, lane-departure and lane-sway warnings.

2020 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT

MSRP: $39,395

$39,395 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,760

$1,760 Cash purchase price before tax: $40,655

$40,655 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $835 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $626 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

