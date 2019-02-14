The best offers from the Canadian International AutoShow

The Canadian International AutoShow opens Friday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This year’s must-see exhibits include Auto Exotica, which will feature 30 luxury and exotic cars from the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and the Dubai-based Devel Motors. Inspired by a fighter jet, Devel Motors’ hypercar, called the Sixteen, employs a quad-turbo 12.3-litre V-16 engine that generates a mind-numbing 5,000 horses.

In addition, the winners of this year’s Canadian car and SUV of the year awards will be announced. The shortlist for car of the year includes the Kia Forte, Kia Stinger and Volvo V90 R-Design. The shortlist for the utility vehicle includes the Mazda CX-5, Hyundai Kona and Jaguar I-PACE.

Some automakers also offer special incentives in celebration of auto-show season, on top of existing rebates. These auto-show incentives take the form of either cash rebates or financing- and leasing-rate reductions, depending on the automaker and model.

We’ve featured some of our favourite auto-show-themed offers this week. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Infiniti

For the month of February, Infiniti is offering customers in Ontario an additional $1,000 auto-show rebate on select new 2019 and 2018 models, including the 2019 QX50.

The Infiniti QX50 was redesigned for the 2019 model year, both cosmetically and under the hood. The 2019 QX50 is powered by the world’s first production-ready variable compression (VC) ratio engine, which adds diesel-rivalling torque output to the horsepower of a turbocharged gasoline engine. Its 2.0-litre four-cylinder VC-turbo engine produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to an intelligent all-wheel drivetrain. Other highlights on this compact luxury crossover include an Infiniti InTouch dual-display infotainment system with upper eight-inch and lower seven-inch touch screens, voice-recognition capability, remote engine ignition, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, redesigned automatic LED headlights, front LED fog lights and mirror-integrated LED turn signals.

2019 Infiniti QX50 LUXE

MSRP: $44,490

$44,490 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Infiniti Auto Show Bonus: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,675

$43,675 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $907 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive, a $750 Auto Show bonus and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $701 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive, a $750 Auto Show bonus and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Subaru

Customers in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can take advantage of a special auto-show rate reduction of up to 1 per cent on 2019 and 2018 model-year Subaru vehicles, including the 2019 Outback.

The 2019 Subaru Outback is available with either a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder Boxer engine or a 3.6-litre, six-cylinder Boxer engine. Equipped with the former, the 2.5i Limited trim can produce up to 175 horsepower and 174 lb.-ft. of torque, relayed through Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain. Standard equipment includes a 12-speaker, 576-watt Harman-Kardon audio system, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, dual-zone climate control, a 5-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster, heated leather seats and steering-responsive automatic-projection LED headlights. Most 2019 Outback trims, including the 2.5i Limited, are available with Subaru’s EyeSight suite of active safety technology, which includes precollision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and lead-vehicle-start alert.

2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with EyeSight

MSRP: $38,395

$38,395 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in January)

$1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,940

$1,940 Cash purchase price before tax: $37,835

$37,835 Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $789 per month including tax, which includes a 1-per-cent auto show rate reduction and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $611 per month including tax, which includes a 1-per-cent auto show rate reduction and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Ford

Ford is currently offering a $750 rebate on select 2019 and 2018 models, including the 2019 Edge, to selected Canadian residents who visit their booth at one of the upcoming Canadian auto shows.

When equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine, the 2019 Ford Edge outputs 250-horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. Enhancements on the 2019 Edge include an all-new front grille, headlight and rear fascia design, an eight-speed automatic transmission, engine start-stop functionality, a rotary-dial gear selector, rain-sensing windshield wipers and active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, precollision assist with pedestrian detection and automatic high-beams. In addition to these features, the SEL trim also sports remote engine ignition, bi-LED headlights and LED fog lights, taillights and daytime running lights.

2019 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $40,099

$40,099 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $1,750 in January)

$3,500 (as compared to $1,750 in January) Ford Auto Show Bonus: $750

$750 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

$1,930 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,779

$36,779 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $728 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,750 in January), a $750 Auto Show bonus and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $524 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,750 in January), a $750 Auto Show bonus and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Lincoln

Selected Canadian residents can take advantage of a $750 auto show bonus on select new 2019 or 2018 Lincoln models, including the 2019 MKC, when they visit the Lincoln booth at one of the upcoming Canadian auto shows.

The 2019 Lincoln MKC features a standard 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 245 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque, or an available 2.3-litre twin-scroll turbo engine that generates an additional 40 horses and 30 lb.-ft. of torque. Key interior features on the Select trim include an eight-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM capability, dual-zone climate control, leather-upholstered seating, and a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Its exterior features include a keyless-entry keypad, automatic HID headlights, speed-sensitive windshield wipers, LED taillights and auto-folding side-view mirrors with integrated LED turn signals.

2019 Lincoln MKC Select All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $44,150

$44,150 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,250

$1,250 Lincoln Auto Show Bonus: $750

$750 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,140

$2,140 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,790

$43,790 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $687 per month including tax, which includes a $1,250 manufacturer incentive, a $750 auto show bonus and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $592 per month including tax, which includes a $1,250 manufacturer incentive, a $750 auto show bonus and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model feature

