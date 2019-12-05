Although every automaker wants to be described as “reliable," car owners most commonly apply the adjective to only a handful of brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Volkswagen. And while Toyota is, indeed, tied with Mazda as the second-most reliable automaker, according to Consumer Reports’ 2019 reliability rankings, there were some surprises and other upsets of note.

Perhaps the more remarkable revelation this year is the prodigious rise of Dodge, which surged 13 spots to an eighth-place ranking ahead of Kia, Nissan and even Honda. On the other hand, Volkswagen and Acura dropped a whopping nine places, landing near the bottom of the pack. Below are this year’s ten most reliable brands, along with their respective average reliability scores.

Lexus (81 points) Mazda (77 points) Toyota (77 points) Porsche (75 points) Genesis (71 points) Hyundai (69 points) Subaru (68 points) Dodge (63 points) Kia (62 points) Mini (59 points)

Consumer Reports calculates its “predicted reliability” score on a 0-to-100-point scale, with the average rating falling between 41 and 60 points.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from Consumer Reports’ top-ranked car brands. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Lexus (Average Predicted Reliability Score: 81)

Open this photo in gallery You can lease a 2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $597 a month. Courtesy of manufacturer

A total of 10 Lexus models contributed to Lexus’ score this year, indicating consistently high overall vehicle reliability across the automaker’s lineup. This year, the IS is the most reliable brand’s most reliable model. Under its hood, the 2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD a 3.5-litre V-6 capable of outputting 260 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic gearbox, controllable through steering-mounted paddle shifters, sends power to an all-wheel drive system. This trim level comes standard with a 10-speaker sound system and a seven-inch infotainment display. Lexus’s Safety System+, standard on all IS models, provides lane departure alert with steering assist, precollision mitigation, automatic high beam and dynamic radar-guided cruise control.

2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD

MSRP: $43,750

$43,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,665

$42,665 Finance for 72 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $730 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $597 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Mazda (Average Predicted Reliability Score: 77)

Open this photo in gallery Finance the 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS for 60 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $660 a month. Courtesy of manufacturer

Mazda once again ranked near the top on Consumer Reports’ 2019 reliability rankings, having gained two places. This is unusual for an automaker with a redesigned model, in this case the Mazda3 and its hatchback variant.

Mazda’s MX-5 roadster came in as its most reliable model, the similarly dependable CX-5 combines the manufacturer’s sporty ethos with practicality. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 couples a 2.5-litre, 187-horsepower engine with cylinder deactivation on upper trims to optimize fuel economy. Further technological assistance on the upper trims comes in the form of smart brake support, pedestrian detection, rear-cross traffic alert, distance-recognition support and radar-guided cruise control. On the GS trim, a seven-inch colour touch screen controls the navigation-ready Mazda Connect infotainment system, which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, and connects to a six-speaker audio system.

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS All Wheel Drive Automatic

MSRP: $32,750

$32,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,755

$32,755 Finance for 60 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $660 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.3-per-cent interest for $483 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Genesis (Average Predicted Reliability Score: 71)

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres. Handout

The middle offering from the fifth most-reliable manufacturer, the G80 sits between the nimble G70 and the ultra-luxurious G90. Unlike the Technology and Ultimate trims, which feature a 3.8-litre 311-horsepower V-6 and a 5.0-litre 420-horsepower V-8, respectively, the 2020 Genesis G80 Sport conceals a twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre 365-horsepower V-6 under its hood. At this trim level, a 900-watt, 17-speaker Lexicon surround sound system is controlled by a 9.2-inch touch-screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. A seven-inch instrument panel display and heads-up display provides essential information to the driver, while autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane change assist and LED exterior lighting with adaptive headlights help keep all occupants safe.

2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport AWD

Vehicle Price: $62,000

$62,000 Government fees: $131

$131 Cash purchase price before tax: $62,131

$62,131 Finance for 84 months at 1.4-per-cent interest for $867 a month including tax and requires a $1,000 down payment.

Lease for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $783 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and requires a $1,000 down payment.

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation map updates for five years.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

