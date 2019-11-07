Size and styling aren’t the only design cues that automakers have drawn from the off-roaders of the past throughout the industry’s shift toward SUVs and crossovers. All-wheel drive systems, both full-time and part-time, allow for better performance during inclement weather, on challenging terrain, and even in normal everyday conditions.

All-wheel drivetrains are also now appearing in a vast array of vehicle types, superseding front- and rear-wheel drive variants. This change has also created a significant new opportunity for brand differentiation. Subaru and Mitsubishi have leveraged their rally-inspired all-wheel drivetrains. Even brands, such as BMW and Audi, who are known for their sporty rear-wheel drive configurations on their sport sedans, have developed their own proprietary all-wheel drive systems.

All-wheel drive has, in the past, been known to fall on the pricier side, owing to the level engineering complexity involved. However, because of the incredible variety of vehicles that automakers are manufacturing today, all-wheel drive vehicles can be obtained at virtually every price point.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on all-wheel drive vehicles that come in at less than $35,000. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2020 Nissan Rogue

All but the base trim of the 2020 Nissan Rogue come standard or are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Its standard 2.5-litre engine produces 170 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft of torque. On the SV trim, intelligent cruise control and a six-way power adjustable driver’s seat make piloting this crossover a comfortable experience, while passengers enjoy a seven-inch infotainment display and six-speaker audio system are standard at this trim level. A host of advanced safety features, including intelligent emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and high-beam assist are all standard.

2020 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $31,398

$31,398 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared with no incentive in September)

$500 (as compared with no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,323

$32,323 Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $639 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive and 2.9-per-cent interest in September) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.5-per-cent interest for $443 a month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Kia Sorento

Depending on the trim, the 2020 Kia Sorento can be purchased with a 2.4-litre, 185-hp four-cylinder engine, or a 3.3-litre, 290-hp V-6. Regardless of the engine, all trims are equipped with Kia’s proprietary Dynamax all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the Drive Mode Select function allows the driver to adjust power delivery, transmission shift points and steering feedback to make driving comfortable and safe. Interior highlights on the LX+ trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control and wireless cellphone-charging capability. Safety features on the LX+ trim, such as forward collision-avoidance assist, rear-cross traffic alert and blind-spot collision warning, coupled with automatic projection headlights, LED tail lights and windshield wiper de-icer, help keep occupants safe.

2020 Kia Sorento LX+ All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $32,995

$32,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared with no incentive in September)

$2,500 (as compared with no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905

$1,905 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,150

$32,150 Finance for 60 months at 0-per-cent interest (as compared with 1.99 per cent in September) for $634 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (as compared with 3.99 per cent in September) for $492 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0 produces 161 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine and is available with all wheel drive. Key interior highlights on this trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, heated first- and second-row seating, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and blind spot collision warning. On its exterior, the Preferred 2.0 trim is equipped with automatic projector beam headlights, LED daytime running lights and front fog lights.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0 All Wheel Drive Automatic

MSRP: $30,199

$30,199 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared with no incentive in September)

$1,500 (as compared with no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,915

$1,915 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,114

$30,114 Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest (as compared with 1.49 per cent in September) for $601 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $420 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep has a legendary reputation for its 4x4 drivetrains. The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport comes standard with a 180-horsepower, 2.4-litre Tiger shark engine, although the available V-6 Pentastar engine can boost the SUV’s output by a massive 91 horses, and can be mated to a 4x4 drivetrain. Its Uconnect infotainment system consists of a five-inch touch-screen display, a 6-speaker audio system and integrated voice command capability. Brake stability control and trailer sway control enhance the utilitarian abilities of the Cherokee, which further aided by electronic roll mitigation, LED headlights and LED daytime running lights.

2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4x4

MSRP: $32,995

$32,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $33,500

$33,500 Finance for 60 months at 4.09-per-cent interest for $699 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 6.49-per-cent interest for $639 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

