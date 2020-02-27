In recent years, all-wheel drive systems have been increasing in popularity. Brands such as Subaru and Audi have developed iconic all-wheel drive platforms that are a staple in their lineup. Other automakers have started to bring all-wheel drive to their rosters, with models such as the Mazda6 and Toyota Prius adding it as an option, while the Nissan Altima now has it as a standard feature.

All-wheel drive systems provide better control and perform better in inclement weather conditions, which makes them perfect for Canadian winters. In the United States, all-wheel and four-wheel drive vehicles only made up 13 per cent of auto sales in Florida, 14 per cent in Arizona and 14 per cent in Louisiana, all states with mild weather. In contrast, all-wheel drive models made up 73 per cent of total vehicle sales in Colorado, 64 per cent in New Hampshire and 59 per cent in Maine, all states with a climate more akin to Canadian conditions.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on all-wheel drive models. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Hyundai Tucson

All-wheel drive comes standard or as an option across all trim levels of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson comes with the option of a 2.0-litre engine that outputs 161 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque or, based on the trim, a 2.4-litre engine that outputs an additional 20 horsepower and 25 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines come paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with Hyundai’s Shiftronic manual mode. Highlights of the interior features on the Preferred Trend trim include heated seats for all occupants, a heated leather steering wheel, a seven-inch infotainment display with Sirius XM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and automatic dual-zone climate control with a clean air ionizer. For this trim level, safety features include a rear-view camera, rear cross-traffic warning, lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot collision warning.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend 2.4 All Wheel Drive 6AT

MSRP: $32,549

$32,549 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,920

$1,920 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,219

$32,219 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $661 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $465 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Nissan Murano

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive comes standard for every trim of the 2020 Nissan Murano except the base. The Murano has a 3.5-litre V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 240 lb.-ft. of torque, relayed through Nissan’s Xtronic CVT transmission. The Xtronic CVT provides up to 10 per cent better fuel economy than the standard CVT. The interior of the SV trim includes a seven-inch drive-assist display, an eight-inch Nissan Connect entertainment system, dual-zone automatic temperature control with microfiltering, and push-button ignition. Safety features at this trim level include an around-view monitor, blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection and intelligent forward-collision warning.

2020 Nissan Murano SV All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $39,798

$39,798 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to no incentive in January)

$1,500 (as compared to no incentive in January) Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

$1,250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $38,973

$38,973 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $800 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.5 per cent interest for $581 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Kia Sorento

All 2020 Kia Sorento trim levels have Kia’s Dynamax All-Wheel Drive system. The Sorento has the option of either a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 185 horsepower or, depending on the trim, a 3.3-litre V6 engine that outputs 290 horsepower, paired to a six-speed and an eight-speed automatic transmission, respectively. Highlights on the LX+ trim include a rear spoiler, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic defog system and a seven-inch infotainment system. Safety features at the LX+ trim include blind-spot collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

2020 Kia Sorento LX+ All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $32,995

$32,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in January)

$2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905

$1,905 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,650

$32,650 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $653 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $521 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Subaru Outback

All trim levels of the 2020 Subaru Outback come with Subaru’s symmetrical full-time all-wheel-drive system. The Touring trim level is equipped with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that outputs 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque through Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT transmission with manual mode. Subaru’s Lineartronic transmission has improved fuel efficiency and provides a smooth driving experience. The interior at this trim level includes automatic dual-zone climate control and an 11.6-inch tablet-style high-resolution touch screen infotainment system linked to a six-speaker audio system. The Outback Touring trim highlights Subaru’s Eyesight technology, which has various safety features such as pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane-centering assist and lane-keep assist.

2020 Subaru Outback 2.5 Touring

MSRP: $34,795

$34,795 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,910

$1,910 Cash purchase price before tax: $35,705

$35,705 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $735 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $562 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

