From 1996 to 2016, the number of people commuting via public transit has increased by 59.5 per cent, prompting significant investments in improving existing transit systems. However, despite the upgrades to public transit, driving continues to be the most popular commuting option. Although city driving seems undesirable due to heavy congestion and increased gas consumption, 60 per cent of workers who commute over an hour by car work in either Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver, according to Statistics Canada.

Nissan Qashqai

The 2020 Nissan Qashqai is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 141 horsepower and 147 lb.-ft. of torque through an Xtronic CVT transmission. Nissan’s Xtronic CVT transmission provides a 15 per cent increase in fuel efficiency, runs quieter and accelerates quicker. The interior of the SV trim includes dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, heated front seats and a 7.0-inch touch-screen display linked to a six-speaker sound system. Safety features at this trim level include blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and predictive forward-collision warning.

2020 Nissan Qashqai SV All Wheel Drive CVT

MSRP: $28,798

$28,798 Manufacturer cash incentive: $750 (as compared to no incentive in January)

$750 (as compared to no incentive in January) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,060

$2,060 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,858

$29,858 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $605 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.5 per cent interest for $461 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Kia Forte

The 2020 Kia Forte has a 2.0-litre engine which outputs 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to an IVT transmission. The interior of the EX+ features heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a wireless phone charger. Safety features for the EX+ trim level includes a blind-spot detection system, lane-keep assist, driver-attention alert system, forward collision-avoidance assist and rea cross-traffic alert.

2020 Kia Forte 2.0 EX+ IVT

MSRP: $22,595

$22,595 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $500 in January)

$1,500 (as compared to $500 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,755

$1,755 Cash purchase price before tax: $22,600

$22,600 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $451 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $358 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Hyundai Tucson

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson has an option for a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which generates 161 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque, relayed through a six-speed automatic transmission Highlights on the Preferred trim include heated seats for all occupants, a seven-inch infotainment system connected to a six-speaker sound system, an rear-window defroster and a cabin air filter. Safety features for this trim level include blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic collision warning, forward-collision avoidance and a lane-departure warning system.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0 All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $30,249

$30,249 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,920

$1,920 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,919

$29,919 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $616 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $426 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Subaru Impreza

The 2020 Subaru Impreza can be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine which produces 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a Lineartronic CVT transmission. Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT allows for automatic or manual mode and utilizes paddle shifters. Highlights of the interior for the Touring Trim with EyeSight include automatic climate control, heated front seats and a 6.5-inch high-resolution infotainment with Aha radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, linked to a six-speaker sound system. Many safety features are provided through Subaru’s EyeSight technology, which includes pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management and lane-departure warning.

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0 Touring with EyeSight CVT

MSRP: $24,695

$24,695 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to $750 in January)

$1,000 (as compared to $750 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,009

$2,009 Cash purchase price before tax: $25,454

$25,454 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $509 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $369 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

