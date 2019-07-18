Despite the confusion and objection of drivers and reviewers alike, Porsche debuted their inaugural SUV, the Cayenne, in 2003. In retrospect, their decision was an early sign of the SUV revolution that has since taken over the automotive industry. Since then, even Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce have also released SUV models – the Urus and Cullinan – into a now crowded market that demands a 4x4 for every occasion, from backcountry adventures to day-to-day life.

Although it is no secret that SUVs are among the bestselling vehicles on the road, it is the compact-SUV category that’s the true king. Seven of the ten bestselling SUVs in Canada fall into this category, as listed below (with year-to-date sales volume):

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on compact SUVs. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Nissan Rogue

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Nissan Rogue.

Nissan has been continuously expanding its SUV lineup in recent years, with the subcompact Qashqai and Kicks models being the most recent additions. The compact Rogue, however, remains their most popular model.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue comes standard with a 170-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable transmission. At the SV trim level, the Rogue’s interior includes a seven-inch infotainment display, SiriusXM capability, remote engine ignition, intelligent cruise control, automatic headlights, LED-powered taillights, daytime running lights and mirror-integrated turn signals. An optional around-view monitor provides the driver with a bird’s-eye perspective to aid with tight spaces. Standard on all models are advanced safety systems including forward-collision warning, intelligent emergency braking, blindspot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

2019 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $31,398

$31,398 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $2,000 in May)

$2,500 (as compared to $2,000 in May) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,945

$1,945 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,093

$30,093 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $614 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.5 per cent interest for $434 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Mitsubishi made waves when it announced that it would phase out its popular Lancer sedan and introduce an all-new SUV bearing the name of its well-known Eclipse sports car. Introduced in 2018, the Eclipse Cross became Mitsubishi’s third SUV model after the Outlander and RVR.

The 2019 Eclipse Cross powers Mitsubishi’s proprietary Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) drivetrain through a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 152 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft of torque. The free-standing seven-inch touchscreen multimedia system can also be operated by a touchpad controller next to the gear selector, controlling up to a 710-watt, 9-speaker audio configuration. All models come as standard with a rear-view camera, while the SE trim offers paddle shifters, blindspot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Eclipse Cross’ exterior is adorned by an imposing dynamic shield grille, sharply-designed headlights and uniquely shaped LED taillights that extend across its tailgate.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC

MSRP: $29,998

$29,998 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (applied after tax)

$1,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,955

$1,955 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,126

$30,126 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $592 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $431 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Kia Sportage

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Kia Sportage.

Kia’s new SUV releases include the subcompact Niro and the eight-passenger Telluride.

The Sportage, Kia’s compact offering, will receive a facelift for the 2020 model year featuring a new headlight design, refreshed fog-light and front-bumper designs, a standard eight-inch infotainment display and available wireless cellphone-charging capability.

In the meantime, most 2019 Kia Sportage trims come standard with a 2.4-litre engine which relays 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque through a Dynamax all-wheel-drive system. At the EX trim level, Kia offers a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, leather seats, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a rear-view camera. The exterior is appointed with features including automatic projection headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, and windshield wiper de-icing capability.

2019 Kia Sportage EX All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $30,595

$30,595 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $1,800 in June)

$2,500 (as compared to $1,800 in June) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,915

$1,915 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,760

$29,760 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 0.99 per cent in June) for $608 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 6.85 per cent interest for $500 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $800 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.

Ford Escape

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford Escape. Handout

Starting with the Taurus earlier this year, Ford is steadily cashing out of the sedan business, while focusing on its SUV lineup. Two of its models, the Escape and Edge, are among the ten bestselling SUVs in the country, and the automaker also holds the top spot in the pickup market with its F-series.

The compact 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine in the 2019 Ford Escape outdoes its size, delivering up to 179 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft of torque. The key features on the SEL trim level include Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system, keyless push-button ignition, dual-zone climate control, a reverse sensing system and windshield wiper de-icing capabilities. Drivers also get projector beam headlights and an emergency brake-assist system for improved safety.

2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD

MSRP: $32,349

$32,349 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $750 in May)

$1,500 (as compared to $750 in May) Ford Employee Price Adjustment: $2,613

$2,613 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,980

$1,980 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,216

$30,216 Finance for 60 months at 3.49 per cent interest for $621 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive, a $2,613 Ford Employee Price Adjustment and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $473 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive, a $2,613 Ford Employee Price Adjustment and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

