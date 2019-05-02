Vehicles with internal combustion engines have ruled the roads since the masses first began driving cars. Even though substantial research was being conducted on the use of electricity as an alternative to fossil fuels, only recently have electric vehicles (EVs) become more mainstream.
EVs have obvious benefits over fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, including more torque, a reduced carbon footprint and lower cost of operation. However, electric propulsion still face an uphill battle to widespread adoption due to a number of limitations, such as driving range, recharge time and the lack of an expansive network of charging stations. This has hindered EVs from posing a serious threat to the internal combustion-based incumbents.
But now, empowered by public policy, improved charging infrastructure as well as an increase in consumer demand, automakers have invested heavily in EV technology. As a result, EVs now present a much more practical choice for the typical car buyer than ever before. Not only are they available in virtually every vehicle class – be it passenger car, SUV, minivan or even pickup truck – but they also come with a host of incentives.
On May 1, 2019, the Government of Canada introduced the iZEV program, which offers an incentive of up to $5,000 on EV purchases and leases in Canada. Moreover, this incentive is stackable with incentives offered by manufacturers and with those offered by the provinces of British Columbia and Quebec. Details on the iZEV program as well as a list of vehicles eligible under the program are available on Transport Canada’s website.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV is the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and has had a big impact on the plug-in hybrid segment. It accounted for 25 per cent of all plug-in hybrids sold in Canada last year and is the first plug-in hybrid model to sell 5,000 units in a single year, making it the best-selling vehicle in the segment in 2018. As of May 1, the 2018 and 2019 Outlander PHEVs are both eligible for a $2,500 incentive under the Government of Canada’s iZEV program.
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV outputs up to 197 horsepower and 281 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine coupled with a 12-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery. It comes standard with Mitsubishi’s proprietary Super All-Wheel Control drivetrain, making it the world’s most technically-advanced four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid and is also Canada’s only plug-in hybrid SUV to offer 100-per-cent electric four-wheel-drive capability.
The 2019 Outlander PHEV’s battery delivers an all-electric driving range of up to 35 kilometres and can charge up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes thanks to DC fast-charging capability. Highlights on the SE trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless push-button ignition, automatic headlights and rain-sensing flat aero-type wiper blades with deicing capability.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV also comes with an industry-leading warranty package, which includes a five-year/100,000-kilometre new-vehicle limited warranty; a five-year/unlimited-kilometre lithium-ion-battery limited warranty, as well as a ten-year/160,000-kilometre powertrain and lithium-ion-battery limited warranty.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC
- MSRP: $43,498
- Government of Canada iZEV incentive: $2,500 (applied after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,965
- Cash purchase price before tax: $42,751
- Finance for 60 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $911 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $789 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Hyundai IONIQ Electric
Hyundai’s IONIQ line of vehicles offers three electrified variants – a traditional hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a battery-powered electric. The 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is equipped exclusively with a 28-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that delivers 118 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque, enables an emission-free driving range of up to 200 kilometres and can be charged in full in just over 30 minutes. Key features on the Preferred trim include an eight-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system, heated seats, an electronic parking brake, automatic projector-beam headlights and mirror-integrated LED turn signals.
2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Preferred
- MSRP: $37,899
- Government of Canada iZEV incentive: $5,000 (applied after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $250
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,845
- Cash purchase price before tax: $35,032
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $694 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $607 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Kia Soul EV
The 2019 Kia Soul EV is powered by a 30-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery, which delivers 109 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque. It consumes the equivalent of 2.2 litres/100 km and boasts a zero-emission driving range of up to 179 kilometres. This subcompact electric crossover is equipped with fast-charging functionality, enabling it to reach up to 80 per cent charge in as few as 23 minutes. Standard features on the Luxury trim include an eight-inch infotainment display, a voice-activated navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an organic LED instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel, push-button ignition, heated and cooled front seats and power-folding side-view mirrors.
2019 Kia Soul EV Luxury
- MSRP: $38,995
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000
- Government of Canada iZEV incentive: $5,000 (applied after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925
- Cash purchase price before tax: $30,995
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $656 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive, a $5,000 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive, and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $586 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive, a $5,000 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Ford Fusion Energi
Energi is the plug-in hybrid variant of the popular Ford Fusion sedan. The 2019 Fusion Energi is capable of producing 188 horsepower through a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine paired with a 7.6 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. This battery pack enables zero-emissions driving capability for up to 40 kilometres, and helps achieve a combined fuel economy equivalent to 2.3 litres/100 km.
Notable features on the Titanium trim include a 12-speaker Sony audio system, a SYNC3 infotainment system, a voice-activated navigation system, a rotary-dial gear selector, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine ignition and climate control and an LED exterior-lighting system. Its safety features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection and cross-traffic alert.
2019 Ford Fusion Titanium Energi
- MSRP: $39,590
- Government of Canada iZEV incentive: $2,500 (applied after tax)
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500
- Ford Technology Bonus: $750 (applied after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890
- Cash purchase price before tax: $34,354
- Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $689 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive, a $750 after-tax Ford Technology Bonus, a $2,500 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive, and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 3.49 per cent interest for $604 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive, a $750 after-tax Ford Technology Bonus, a $2,500 after-tax Government of Canada iZEV incentive, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
