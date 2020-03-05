J.D Power and Associates released its annual Vehicle Dependability Study earlier this month. This study examined over 80,000 three-year-old vehicles in a 12-month timeframe and measured their dependability based on the number of problems per hundred vehicles (PP100) in eight categories: exterior, engine/transmission, audio/communication/entertainment/navigation, interior, driving experience, features/controls/displays, heating/ventilation/air conditioning and seats.

Various manufacturers have improved their vehicles in terms of dependability, as the study indicates an average decrease in the PP100. Genesis was included in the study for the first time and topped the charts as the most dependable automaker with the lowest average PP100 overall, whereas Buick had the lowest average PP100 as a mass-market brand. Additionally, many brands have seen reductions in their PP100. For example, Cadillac’s PP100 fell by 35, Mazda by 29, Lincoln by 15 and Ford by 20.

J.D. Power found that vehicle dependability has improved by 1.5 per cent overall, signified by the average PP100 dropping two points to 134, the lowest in the 31-year history of the study. However, complex technological features could cause an increase in PP100 in the coming years.

Lexus IS 300

The Lexus IS 300 is ranked as the third-most dependable compact premium car. The IS 300 is equipped with a 260 horsepower 3.5-litre V6 engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Interior highlights on the AWD trim include heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a seven-inch infotainment display linked to a 10-speaker audio system. Safety features at this trim level include a backup camera, a first aid kit and the Lexus Safety System+, which comes with a pre-collision system, automatic high beams and dynamic-radar cruise control.

2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD Sedan

MSRP: $43,750

$43,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax)

$3,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

$1,250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,050

$42,050 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $831 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $562 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Genesis G70

Genesis ranked as the most dependable brand with an average of 89 PP100. The 2020 Genesis G70 can be equipped with either a 252 horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 that outputs 365 horsepower, both of which are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and paddle shifters for most trims. The interior of the G70 Advanced trim includes an eight-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and voice command controls, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front seats. Safety features at this trim level include forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian-detection, clear cross-traffic collision warning and blind-spot collision warning with lane-change assist.

Genesis is the world’s first automaker to enable an entirely online vehicle purchase. The Genesis at Home platform takes the end-to-end car-buying experience online from the test drive to the final delivery to your home or office if you choose. All Genesis vehicles come with complimentary scheduled maintenance for 5 years or 100,000 kilometres, and Genesis at Home Service, where a concierge will come to your location of choice, pick up your car and provide a courtesy vehicle.

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced All Wheel Drive

All-in vehicle price: $42,000

$42,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $110

$110 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,110

$42,110 Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $811 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $598 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Ford Mustang

The 2020 Ford Mustang GT Fastback is ranked as the most dependable mid-size sports car. The Mustang boasts a 5.0-litre V8 engine that generates 460 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque through a six-speed manual transmission with the option of a 10-speed automatic. The interior of the GT Fastback trim features a cabin air filter, leather-wrapped steering wheel and brake handle, a SYNC infotainment system and a six-speaker sound system. Safety features at this trim level includes a rear-view camera, SOS post-crash alert system and AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control, which helps in inclement weather conditions.

2020 Ford Mustang GT Fastback

MSRP: $40,790

$40,790 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

$1,250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,860

$1,860 Cash purchase price before tax: $40,400

$40,400 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $761 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $623 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Toyota Tundra

The 2020 Toyota Tundra is tied with the Ford F-150 as the most dependable large light-duty pickup. The Tundra utilizes a 5.7-litre V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower married to a six-speed transmission. Highlights on the CrewMax SR5 5.7 trim include an eight-inch touch-screen display connected to a nine-speaker audio system that is Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible, and heated front seats. Safety capabilities at this trim level are highlighted by Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian-detection, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-departure alert.

2020 Toyota Tundra 4x4 CrewMax SR5 5.7

MSRP: $46,980

$46,980 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

$4,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,950

$1,950 Cash purchase price before tax: $44,391

$44,391 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $937 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $676 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives are effective as of March 2, 2020 but may be subject to change by the automaker without notice. Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

