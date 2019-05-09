New vehicle sales in Canada declined by just more than 2.5 per cent year-over-year during the first quarter of 2019. The biggest contributor to this contraction was a nearly 7.5-per-cent drop in sales of passenger cars, which include sedans, wagons and hatchbacks, during that period. In contrast, sales of light trucks, which include SUVs and pickup trucks, have remained more or less on par with 2018 levels.

Canadians purchased more than 306,000 light trucks in the first three months of the year, as compared to just 112,500 passenger cars during the same period. In particular, SUVs accounted for almost 75 per cent of all light trucks and 54 per cent of all vehicles sold in Canada in the first quarter of 2019. The segment continues to be in high demand at almost every price point and continues to be the major focus for most automakers, mass-market or luxury brands alike.

In fact, all-new luxury SUV models, such as the Audi Q8 were all launched in the past couple of years. Luxury newcomer, Genesis, whose lineup consists exclusively of sedans such as the G70 and G90, is also widely expected to make an entry with an SUV based on its GV80 concept.

The popular body type has also now even been embraced by ultra luxury automakers such as Bentley, Rolls Royce, Maserati and Lamborghini with their Bentayga, Cullinan, Levante and Urus models, respectively. Although these models may fall on the extreme end of the affordability spectrum, there is an abundance of affordable luxury SUVs from which to choose. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on luxury SUVs. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Acura MDX

The 2019 MDX comes standard with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology. Most trims output 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.5-litre i-VTEC engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Interior highlights on the Tech trim include a 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, an Acura navigation system with voice recognition, tri-zone climate control with sun position detection, remote engine ignition and a heated multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. Its exterior is equipped with its notable Jewel Eye LED headlights with washers and a heated windshield with rain-sensing wipers. The 2019 MDX Tech also features active safety features that include collision-mitigation braking, road-departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors.

2019 Acura MDX Tech

MSRP: $57,890

$57,890 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,500 (applied after tax)

$6,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

$2,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $53,353

$53,353 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,143 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $815 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Volvo XC90

The 2019 Volvo XC90 comes standard with a Volvo T5 engine that generates 250 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Key highlights on its Momentum trim include an eight-inch digital in-cluster driver display, quad-zone automatic climate control with a Clean Zone air-quality system that shuts the cabin’s air intakes if harmful substances are detected, engine start-stop functionality, a panoramic sunroof and brushed aluminum interior trim. On the 2019 XC90 Momentum trim, Volvo bolsters its reputation for safety innovation with features like front collision-mitigation support, forward-collision warning with a heads-up display, wiper-integrated windshield washer nozzles and whiplash protection on the front seats.

2019 Volvo XC90 T5 All Wheel Drive Momentum

MSRP: $59,750

$59,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

$2,155 Cash purchase price before tax: $56,405

$56,405 Finance for 72 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,017 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $923 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Lexus RX

The 2019 Lexus RX 350 produces 295 horsepower and 268 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.5-litre V-6 Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an all-wheel drivetrain. Its notable highlights include an eight-inch freestanding infotainment display; a 12-speaker Lexus premium audio system with a subwoofer; dual-zone climate control with dust, pollen and odour-filtering capability; heated front and rear seats; keyless push-button ignition; an electrically-heated windshield; rain-sensing wipers; automatic LED headlights with washers and LED fog lights and an integrated garage door opener. Lexus Safety System+ suite of active safety technology, which includes a precollision system, lane-departure alert, automatic high-beams and dynamic-radar cruise control, is also a standard feature on the 2019 RX 350.

2019 Lexus RX 350

MSRP: $55,350.

$55,350. Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax).

$2,000 (applied after tax). Estimated dealer discount: $1,500.

$1,500. Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215.

$2,215. Cash purchase price before tax: $54,295.

$54,295. Finance for 60 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,127 a month including tax, which includes a $1,770 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $775 a month including tax, which includes a $1,770 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Infiniti QX50

Newly redesigned for the current model year, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is powered by the world’s first production-ready variable compression (VC) ratio engine, which is capable of combining the turbo-gasoline-rivalling horsepower output with diesel-rivalling torque output. Its 2.0-litre four-cylinder VC-turbo engine produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, married to an intelligent all-wheel drivetrain. The QX50 Sensory trim comes standard with an Infiniti InTouch dual-screen infotainment system with upper eight-inch and lower seven-inch touch screens, a 16-speaker Bose premium sound system, heads-up display, premium leather-appointed seating, natural maple wood interior trim, a motion-activated tailgate and automatic adaptive LED headlights. Standard safety features on the QX50 Sensory trim include forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, backup collision intervention, lane departure prevention and intelligent cruise control.

2019 Infiniti QX50 Sensory

MSRP: $56,490.

$56,490. Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in March).

$2,000 (as compared to $1,500 in March). Estimated dealer discount: $1,500.

$1,500. Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185.

$2,185. Cash purchase price before tax: $55,175.

$55,175. Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in March) for $1,132 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $817 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.