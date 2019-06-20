New vehicles sales in the first five months of 2019 declined by 4.5 per cent year-over-year. Passenger cars – which include sedans, wagons and hatchbacks – were once again largely responsible for this decline with sales dropping by 14 per cent over the same period compared to last year.

The vast majority of automakers are experiencing the effects of this phenomenon, even as some continue to see a positive trend on sales of their light truck models, which include SUVs and pickup trucks.

Of the 28 automakers who produce passenger cars in Canada and have a volume of at least 500 units, only seven experienced gains in the segment, five of which fall within the luxury category. Only three brands – Tesla, Genesis and Volvo – experienced double-digit growth in passenger car sales, jumping 240 per cent, 48 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

This just goes to show that passenger cars in the luxury category still appeal to Canadian drivers. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on sport sedans under $45,000. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Genesis G70

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Genesis G70. Handout

The G70 was the most recent model to join Genesis’ lineup available for purchase exclusively through Genesis at Home, an online service that enables customers to complete their end-to-end car-buying journey, from the initial test drive to the final paperwork, from anywhere and on any device. The purchased vehicle is then delivered in a giant glass box to your doorstep.

Depending on the trim, the 2020 Genesis G70 is equipped with either a 2.0-litre, 252-horsepower turbocharged engine or a 3.3-litre, 365-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 engine. The 2.0T Advanced trim comes standard with an eight-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, paddle shifters for manual mode, an electromechanical parking brake, a proximity-activated hands-free trunk and projector headlights with high-beam assist. Active safety technology on the 2.0T Advanced trim, such as a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced All Wheel Drive

Vehicle price: $42,000 (all-inclusive)

$42,000 (all-inclusive) Government fees: $131

$131 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,131

$42,131 Finance for 60 months at 2.4 per cent interest for $828 per month including tax and requires $1,000 down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.4 per cent interest for $600 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and requires $1,000 down payment

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation map updates for five years

Build & Purchase via Genesis at Home

Infiniti Q50

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Infiniti Q50.

Most 2019 Infiniti Q50 trims are powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V-6 engine that outputs 300 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. All trims come standard with an intelligent all-wheel drivetrain. Key interior features include a dual-display infotainment system with navigation and voice recognition and intelligent key fobs that can each be programmed with individual climate, audio and driving preferences. Notable exterior features include automatic LED headlights and LED fog lights, remote engine-ignition and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0T LUXE All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $44,995

$44,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500 (as compared to $4,000 in April)

$4,500 (as compared to $4,000 in April) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

$2,235 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,230

$42,230 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in April) for $886 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $585 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Audi A3

Open this photo in gallery 2019 Audi A3.

The 2019 Audi A3 comes standard with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 228 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Notable features on include a free-standing multimedia interface, leather-upholstered seating, an electromechanical parking brake, a panoramic glass roof, engine start-stop functionality, Xenon headlights with light and rain-sensing capability, LED taillights and all-weather lights that illuminate the area in front of the car significantly better than with fog lights. The Audi A3 also comes standard with pre-sense basic, which engages the automatic belt tensioner and triggers anticipatory protection measures for the passengers upon detecting a high probability of collision.

2019 Audi A3 2.0 45 TFSI Quattro Progressiv S tronic

MSRP: $41,100

$41,100 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,830

$2,830 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,930

$41,930 Finance for 60 months at 1.48 per cent interest (as compared to 2.98 per cent in May) for $820 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.48 per cent interest (as compared to 2.48 per cent in May) for $596 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Lexus IS

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Lexus IS.

The 2019 Lexus IS 300 All-Wheel Drive produces 260 horsepower and 236 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.5-litre, V-6 engine. Its exterior equipment includes auto-levelling LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers with deicing capability and water-repellent front-door glass. Its interior features a seven-inch infotainment display, a 10-speaker Lexus premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front sport seats and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. All IS trims come standard with Lexus’ Safety System+ suite of active safety technology, which includes a precollision system, automatic high-beams, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

2019 Lexus IS 300 All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $43,550

$43,550 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,500 in May)

$3,500 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,500 in May) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

$2,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,168

$41,168 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $834 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,500 in May) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $552 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,500 in May) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

