The simultaneous proliferation of SUVs and increasing consumer focus on environmentally sustainable choices appear to be counterintuitive. Nonetheless, SUVs accounted for 54 per cent of the 1.8 million vehicles sold in Canada from January through November this year, up 3 per cent from the same period last year. In fact, while virtually every segment has experienced a decline, as have overall new-vehicle sales, SUV sales have continued to grow.

This vehicle type has somehow shed the negative connotations associated with high fuel consumption and a brutish driving experience to instead become ubiquitous in North America. The explanation for this is simple: SUVs are more efficient than ever. Earlier this year, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that average vehicle fuel economy is at a record high, as is overall horsepower output.

Subcompact SUVs and crossovers – which share their efficiency with the sedans upon which they are based – are a particularly good example of how far the breed has come. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from the popular subcompact SUV and crossover category. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2020 Volvo XC40

The 2020 Volvo XC40 features a 2.0-litre T5 engine that outputs 247 horsepower and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the Momentum trim, the driver gets a navigation-integrated and light-sensitive 12.3-inch instrument panel. In the centre console, a nine-inch touch screen display manages the eight-speaker high performance sound system. Safety features on the Momentum trim include whiplash protection on front seats, lane keeping aid, hill descent control and hill start assist.

2020 Volvo XC40 T5 All Wheel Drive Momentum

MSRP: $42,350

$42,350 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,125

$2,125 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,225

$43,225 Finance for 72 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $762 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $632 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Kia Soul

The 2020 iteration of the funky Kia Soul crossover received a dramatic makeover for 2020, it stays true to the boxy body shape that helped make the model a hit. It delivers 147 horses through a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle engine, mated to an infinitely variable transmission (IVT). At EX Limited trim level, drivers are privy to heads-up display, smart cruise control and wireless cellphone-charging capability. Other interior highlights include a Harmon-Kardon premium audio system with sound-reactive speaker lights, a 10.25-inch infotainment display and heated leather seats. The EX Limited trim’s is equipped with LED exterior lighting with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels. Occupant safety features include advanced forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot detection, lane keep assist and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance.

2020 Kia Soul EX Limited IVT

MSRP: $28,995

$28,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905

$1,905 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,150

$29,150 Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $582 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $403 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2.0-litre Boxer engine in the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek supplies 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft of torque to a symmetrical all-wheel drive system, which comes standard on every trim level. Select trims also feature engine start-stop functionality, which helps improve fuel efficiency. The Convenience trim comes standard with a 6.5-inch infotainment interface, which is augmented further by a multi-information display to provide vehicle performance information. Additionally, X-Mode gives drivers enhanced control off-road or in inclement weather by controlling engine output, transmission, all-wheel drive torque split and the braking system. The EyeSight system available on the Convenience trim provides pre-collision braking and throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience CVT with EyeSight

MSRP: $25,795

$25,795 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared with no incentive in October)

$500 (as compared with no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835

$1,835 Cash purchase price before tax: $26,880

$26,880 Finance for 60 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $566 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $397 a month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

With the 2020 GLA 250, Mercedes-Benz brings performance and luxury to the smaller end of their SUV range. The luxury subcompact crossover generates 208 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft of torque through a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and can accelerate from rest to 100 km/hour in just 6.6 seconds. Its seven-speed automatic transmission is shift-paddle-controllable for a sportier drive, while engine start-stop functionality unlocks improved fuel efficiency. An Android-Auto- and Apple-CarPlay-compatible, eight-inch multimedia display sits high on the dash for easy control of the infotainment system, which can be upgraded to include a Harmon/Kardon LOGIC7 sound system. A high performance LED exterior lighting system comes standard on the 2020 GLA 250 and active safety technology, such as brake assist, attention assist and adaptive braking, add further peace of mind to the driving experience.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC

MSRP: $39,500

$39,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $750 in October)

$1,500 (as compared to $750 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,780

$2,780 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,780

$39,780 Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $788 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $633 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

