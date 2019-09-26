The Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate, also known as its overnight rate, was last bumped up by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent in October 2018. This represents the longest period without a benchmark-rate hike in over two years.

Loan-financing is the most popular method of payment for new-vehicle purchases in Canada, outnumbering cash payments three to one. The most obvious benefits are the convenience and peace-of-mind that lower payments offer to car buyers. The perks of borrowing, however, generally come at the cost of interest. Interest rates can range widely, but many automakers absorb the cost of borrowing rather than pass it on to their customers by offering zero-per-cent financing. To further sweeten the deal, some automakers also offer rebates that can be combined with zero-per-cent interest rates.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on SUVs with zero-per-cent financing. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV .

2019 Kia Sorento

The Sorento was the largest vehicle in Kia’s lineup until the recent launch of the Telluride. It was also the automaker’s bestselling SUV and second-bestselling vehicle overall after the Forte during the month of August.

When equipped with a 3.3-litre V-6 engine, the 2019 Kia Sorento produces 290 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed transmission sends the power to the road through an all-wheel-drive system with selectable drive modes. The EX V-6 trim’s interior features a seven-inch infotainment display, wireless phone-charging functionality, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Occupants are privy to leather seats and dual-zone automatic climate control, while the driver has the support of rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot-detection systems. At this trim level, the 2019 Sorento is also integrated with UVO Intelligence connected car services, which allow the driver to control ignition, climate, maintenance reports and diagnostic information via their smartphone.

2019 Kia Sorento EX V-6 All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $38,665

$38,665 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500 (as compared to $3,500 in August)

$4,500 (as compared to $3,500 in August) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,905

$1,905 Cash purchase price before tax: $35,570

$35,570 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $526 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $580 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Although the Golf is Volkswagen’s most popular offering in Canada when sales of its GTI variant are also included, the Tiguan trails it by a margin of just 22 units.

The 184-horsepower, 2.0-litre turbo engine on the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel drivetrain. Inside the Comfortline trim, entertainment is managed by an eight-inch, app-connected touch-screen multimedia display. Passengers enjoy leatherette-clad seating, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker audio system. The Tiguan assists the driver with full auto brake, pedestrian and cyclist detection, low-speed collision avoidance, blind-spot detection and rain-sensing wipers.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline 4MOTION

MSRP: $34,675

$34,675 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $2,000 in August)

$2,500 (as compared to $2,000 in August) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,494

$2,494 Cash purchase price before tax: $34,169

$34,169 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $568 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $540 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Eclipse Cross joined the Outlander and RVR last year to become the third SUV in Mitsubishi Canada’s lineup.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross comes with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged engine, which generates 152 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. The powertrain also consists of Mitsubishi’s rally-inspired Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system. On the SE trim and up, steering-mounted paddle shifters enable manual mode on the continuously variable transmission, and drive-mode select offers extra control, depending on the terrain. Its freestanding seven-inch infotainment display is controllable through both a touch screen and a touchpad controller on the centre console. Rear cross-traffic alert, hill-start assist, and blind-spot warning all aid the driver in a variety of scenarios. On the outside, the SE trim is equipped with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and power-folding sideview mirrors with integrated LED turn signals.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC

MSRP: $29,998

$29,998 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $1,500 in August)

$3,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $1,500 in August) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $28,779

$28,779 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in August) for $423 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $445 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet’s bestselling SUV model last year, the Equinox was nudged into second place by the newly resurrected Blazer, which surged to the top in mere months. Dealers sold approximately 1,800 fewer units of the Equinox when compared to this time last year, despite moving over 14,000 units of the Blazer off their lots. This is a testament to the enthusiasm with which the latter was received, but also the popularity that the former still holds.

The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT comes standard with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and a respectable 203 lb.-ft. of torque, and is available with an all-wheel drivetrain. At this trim level, the infotainment system and six-speaker audio system are controlled by a seven-inch touch screen, with the option to upgrade to an eight-inch HD unit. Other interior features include active noise-cancellation, a 4.2-inch driver-information display and 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capability. The LT trim’s exterior features LED daytime running lamps and active grille shutters.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1.5T All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $31,300

$31,300 Manufacturer cash incentive: $450

$450 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,355

$32,355 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $595 per month including tax, which includes a $1,200 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.5 per cent interest for $427 per month including tax, which includes a $1,700 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

