Drivers take the science behind winter tires for granted, but they could very well be the most important aspect of your vehicle during harsh Canadian weather. Comparing the size and weight of a vehicle with the small amount of rubber that connects the vehicle to the ground can provide some valuable perspective on the importance of winter tires.

They have several advantages over all-season tires, such as 10 per cent more traction, improved responsiveness and shorter stopping distances, which make them well worth the investment. Though winter tires don’t come cheap, some automakers are offering winter-tire credits to help customers put safety first.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on vehicles that come with winter-tire credits. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

The RVR, Mitsubishi’s smallest SUV offering in Canada, received a facelift for the 2020 model year with a radically new fascia. Its new angular headlights, prominent fog lights and updated dynamic shield grille evoke the sporty design language pioneered on its sibling, the Eclipse Cross.

The 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE makes 168 horsepower and 167 lb.-ft. of torque thanks to a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine. Available All-Wheel Control gives the driver the ability to switch between two-wheel and four-wheel drive modes. An eight-inch multimedia display enables control of the SE trim’s six-speaker sound system and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. LED exterior lighting is standard on all 2020 RVR trims.

For a limited time, Mitsubishi customers can get up to $1,000 in credits with their purchase of a new 2020 Outlander, 2020 Eclipse Cross or 2020 RVR, which can be used either to reduce the purchase price of the new vehicle or purchase winter tires.

2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC CVT

MSRP: $27,998

$27,998 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (applied after tax)

$500 (applied after tax) Black Friday Bonus: $750 (applied after tax)

$750 (applied after tax) Winter Tire Credit: $900 (applied after tax)

$900 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,010

$2,010 Cash purchase price before tax: $28,652

$28,652 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $546 per month including tax, which includes a $750 after-tax Black Friday Bonus, a $900 after-tax Winter Tire Credit (in lieu of free winter tires) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $360 per month including tax, which includes a $750 after-tax Black Friday Bonus, a $900 after-tax Winter Tire Credit (in lieu of free winter tires) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Slotted between the Rogue and the Kicks, the 2019 Nissan Qashqai delivers 141 horsepower and 147 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine. Interior highlights include a seven-inch infotainment system with speed-sensitive volume control, a rear-view monitor and heated front seats. The SV trim additionally features remote engine ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2019 Qashqai’s exterior is equipped with LED daytime running lights, mirror-integrated LED turn signals, intelligent emergency braking, blind-spot warning and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

For the month of November, Nissan is offering a winter-tire credit on purchases of select 2020 and 2019 models.

2019 Nissan Qashqai SV All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $28,298

$28,298 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,200

$1,200 Winter Tire Credit: $300 (or $600 towards purchase of winter tires)

$300 (or $600 towards purchase of winter tires) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,060

$2,060 Cash purchase price before tax: $28,358

$28,358 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $557 per month including tax, which includes a $300 Winter Tire Credit and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.5 per cent interest for $440 per month including tax, which includes a $300 Winter Tire Credit and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Hyundai Veloster

Depending on the trim, the sporty 2020 Hyundai Veloster hatchback comes with either a 2.0-litre, 147-horsepower Nu engine or a 1.6-litre, 201-horsepower turbo GAMMA. The Luxury trim features the former, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Its Android Auto- and Apple CarPlay-compatible eight-inch touch-screen display controls an eight-speaker audio system, is SiriusXM-capable and also features Bluetooth connectivity. At this trim level, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-departure warning and blind-spot warning are all standard. All 2020 Velosters come with automatic projection headlights and LED daytime running lights.

Select 2020 and 2019 Hyundai SUVs and passenger cars come with a $500 winter-tire credit that can be applied to the purchase of new winter tires or to reduce the purchase price of the vehicle.

2020 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Luxury Automatic

MSRP: $25,099

$25,099 Winter Tire Credit: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,815

$1,815 Cash purchase price before tax: $26,164

$26,164 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $512 per month including tax, which includes a $500 Winter Tire Credit and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $379 per month including tax, which includes a $500 Winter Tire Credit and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Ford EcoSport

The EcoSport is the smallest SUV in Ford’s current lineup. Its front-wheel drive variant receives a tiny 123-horsepower, 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, although the all-wheel drive version of the 2019 Ford EcoSport crossover comes standard with a 166-horsepower, 2.0-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine. Both engines are also paired with auto start-stop technology for improved fuel-efficiency. The SE trim’s interior features a 6.5-inch display that handles the six-speaker infotainment system, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Quad-beam halogen headlights and LED daytime running lights illuminate the way ahead, while a rear-view camera provides a view out back. At this trim level, emergency brake-assist, windshield-wiper-deicing capability and a tire-pressure monitoring system provide extra safety and ease of use in the winter.

For a limited time customers receive a Ford Winter Performance Package with the purchase or lease of select 2019 models, which includes four tires, wheels and sensors for no extra charge.

2019 Ford EcoSport SE All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $27,949

$27,949 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,960

$1,960 Cash purchase price before tax: $28,909

$28,909 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $454 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $439 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

