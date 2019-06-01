Nearly 600,000 new vehicles were sold in Canada so far this year until the end of April, down four per cent year-over-year. This decline can be attributed almost entirely to falling sales in the passenger-car category, which is comprised of sedans, wagons and hatchbacks. Canadian drivers’ affinity for light trucks, which include SUVs and pickup trucks, has so far helped the category negate the bear effects of recent economic pressures.

The United States has now lifted its tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada; the stock market, though still volatile, also seems to be on a more bullish path to recovery, and the Bank of Canada has decided to hold its benchmark rate at 1.75 per cent.

Whether these improvements will positively affect consumer confidence in Canada and boost auto sales is yet to be seen, but automakers are nevertheless prepared to counter economic upheaval by continuing to offer robust incentives on vehicles in virtually every category and for every budget.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on vehicles carrying sizable cash incentives. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 BMW 7 Series

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 BMW 7 Series.

BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7 Series, received a facelift for the 2020 model year. It now features a redesigned front fascia, including a larger kidney grille as well as new headlight, hood and bumper designs. Its rear boasts full-width LED strip taillights that are only a mere 5 millimetres in width. Meanwhile, car buyers can take advantage of an enormous manufacturer rebate on remaining inventory of the 2019 BMW 7 Series.

Thanks to a 4.4-litre V-8 engine that generates 445 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2019 BMW 750i can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 250 km/h. All 7 Series trims come standard with BMW’s proprietary xDrive all-wheel drivetrain. Its interior features include Nappa-leather-upholstered heated seating, wood interior trim, BMW gesture control, a Harman Kardon surround-sound system, heads-up display, automatic four-zone climate control and wireless cellphone-charging capability. Its exterior boasts adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist, run-flat performance tires and a glass sunroof.

2019 BMW 750i xDrive

MSRP: $117,750

$117,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $20,000

$20,000 Estimated dealer discount: $00

$00 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,215

$3,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $100,965

$100,965 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $1,999 per month including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $1,491 per month including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. Handout

With sales over 10,000 units this year alone, the Dodge Grand Caravan is by far Canada’s bestselling minivan. Powered by a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine, the 2019 Grand Caravan generates 283 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Notable interior features on the SXT Premium Plus trim include tri-zone climate control, a rearview camera and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and gear selector. Its exterior is equipped with quad-halogen headlamps, fog lamps and 17-inch polished aluminum wheels. Standard safety equipment on the SXT Premium Plus trim include a tire-pressure monitoring system, an anti-theft engine immobilizer, and an electronic stability-control system with traction control and trailer-sway control.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus

MSRP: $39,940

$39,940 Manufacturer cash incentive: $10,750

$10,750 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,725

$30,725 Finance for 60 months at 4.29 per cent interest for $644 per month including tax, which includes a $10,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $594 per month including tax, which includes a $8,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.

Redesigned for the current model year, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 generates 355 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque when equipped with a 5.3-litre EcoTec3 V-8 engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Interior highlights on the SLT trim include an eight-inch infotainment display with available navigation, perforated leather-appointed seating, dual-zone climate control, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and remote engine-ignition functionality. Its exterior is equipped with a commanding grille between redesigned LED headlights.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab Short box

MSRP: $58,200

$58,200 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,050

$6,050 Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $52,185

$52,185 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $1,047 per month including tax, which includes a $2,650 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $822 per month including tax, which includes a $2,650 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Hyundai Sante Fe XL.

The Santa Fe XL was, until recently, the largest vehicle in Hyundai’s Canadian lineup. The 2020 Palisade, which is slated for a summer 2019 release, will replace it as Hyundai’s 3-row offering. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is powered by a 3.3-litre, V-6 engine with gasoline direct injection that makes 290 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive is either available or standard on all trims. Notable features on the Ultimate trim include an eight-inch infotainment display with touch screen navigation, a 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, heated and leather-appointed seating for up to seven passengers, a panoramic sunroof, mirror-integrated LED turn signals with blind-spot detection indicators, and windshield-wiper-deicing capability. Safety features such as forward collision-avoidance assist and automatic LED projector headlights with adaptive cornering led to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) naming the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL a Top Safety Pick earlier this year.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate 7-Passenger All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $48,179 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,750

$48,179 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,750 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,045

$2,045 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,974

$43,974 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $922 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $806 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

